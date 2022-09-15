Read full article on original website
How to clean laminate floors
LAMINATE flooring is a neat, economical option that's easy to install in your home. But how do you clean it and protect it from damage? Here's all you need to know. Cleaning your laminate floors may be not be at the top of your list of priorities right now, but it's important to look after them as dirt on the surface can cause scratches to appear.
How to actually clean your oven and stovetop, according to experts
Cleaning ovens, stovetops and vent hoods are dirty jobs, but regularly cleaning and maintaining a range is critical to keeping your home safe and your food tasting great.
Futuristic dishwasher uses superheated steam to clean the dishes in just 25 seconds - saving money on water, electricity and detergent
New dishwasher technology could soon save you money on water, electricity and detergent, a study reveals. Researchers have performed simulations of a dishwasher system that uses superheated steam instead of soap to clean dishes. Superheated steam is an extremely high-temperature vapour generated by heating the saturated steam obtained from boiling...
What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Green' At Walmart
While emergency "codes" may be best known from TV medical dramas, hospitals are not the only place they're used. In fact, grocery stores also use a code system to communicate with employees regardless of their location in the building. Walmart in particular has a code system using colors, numbers, letters, and phrases.
I’m a cleaning pro – my $8.99 secret item will get your home sparkling better than ever before
WHAT if even the tiniest nooks and crannies of your house could be perfectly clean, every time, for less than $10?. It's totally possible with one home expert's favorite tool, which will take the place of flimsier scrub brushes and repurposed toothbrushes in your cleaning supplies. The recommendation comes from...
I’m an etiquette expert – 10 ways to spot an unhygienic home in an instant before you step in the door
THINK your house looks clean? Think again. Etiquette expert William Hanson reveals ten hints of dirt your guests will instantly spot…. ONE of my biggest bugbears is people who have cleaning products beside or behind the loo. It’s disgusting. There’s inevitably going to be some spray from those who...
EatingWell
Should You Be Drinking a Glass of Water Before Bed? Here's What Dietitians Have to Say
While it's easy to overlook, next to the muscle, bone, organs and fat in our bodies that often step into the spotlight, water actually makes up 55% of the average adult female body and about 60% of adult male bodies, according to Cleveland Clinic. Just like the grass in a...
Woman horrified when she learns cockroaches are feeding on spilled soda pop and trash in her tenant's apartment: 'Gross'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Being a homeowner is difficult. My parents learned this the hard way after they bought their first home. It was a three-family home, and they lived on the first floor while renting out the top two floors to tenants.
I’m a housing expert – the simple way to dry your clothes without using a dryer, and it only costs 6p
WITH WINTER approaching the UK it means we can no longer rely on our outside clothes hangers to get them dry. But a housing expert has revealed another method to dry your clothes quickly without using the dryer, and it'll only cost 6p an hour. As energy prices continue to...
U.K.・
CNET
You Can Unclog a Toilet Without a Plunger, and It's Surprisingly Easy
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Whether you don't have a plunger at home or you'd just rather avoid all the nasty drips and splashes, it's worth your while to learn how to unclog a stopped-up toilet without one.
How to wash duvets and pillows
IT is important to wash your bed sheets regularly to prevent bed bugs and keep yourself healthy and clean. It's recommended that you change your bed sheets once a week, and while doing that you should wash your pillows and duvets. How to wash pillows. Most cotton, down and synthetic...
How To Properly Fold And Store Hand Towels
It may not seem important when you first consider it, but the way you fold and store your towels affects their cleanliness as well as your interior design.
Grocery store employees toss food behind shelves to rot: 'Where did all these fruit flies come from?'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. I was working at the local grocery store when I noticed something strange: there were fruit flies everywhere. I asked one of my coworkers what was going on, and she told me they had been having a problem with food waste.
Which Furniture Store Has The Cheapest Couches?
Lower prices typically mean lower quality, and most people hesitate when buying cheap furniture. However, a certain retailer proves this isn't always true.
simphome.com
Tips to Keep Your Home Smelling Good
There’s nothing quite like coming home to an inviting house that smells good. Unfortunately, daily living can cause smells that aren’t inviting. One of the biggest culprits for foul smells is the drain, and it’s a good idea to practice drain clearing regularly. Another aspect that can cause uninviting smells is cooking with strong spices. Follow some more easy and inexpensive tips to keep your home smelling fresh.
Subrtex Memory Foam Mattress Topper review: is it the right choice for hot sleepers?
I remember the first time I heard of memory foam. A certain well-known brand was all the rage, and my parents gave in to the temptation and bought one of these coveted new mattresses. I mean, who wouldn’t want to be able to place a glass of red wine in the center of their bed and jump around without spilling anything?
pethelpful.com
Doodle's Pitiful Reaction to His Bowl Being Empty Has People Melting
Mostly the Goldendoodle was caught on camera giving his mama the hardest time about his breakfast — and people online are absolutely loving it. Apparently, the pup was just a bit upset when he realized his breakfast wasn't in his bowl at the usual time. But luckily for us his over-the-top reaction was pretty darn funny.
How to dry laundry sustainably, according to experts
Sticking your wet laundry in a dryer can actually be harmful for the environment. That's why we talked to experts to figure out ways to lower your impact while drying your clothes.
CNET
It's Time to Clean the Gunk out of Your Keurig: 5 Simple Steps
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. It's inevitable that your Keurig will accumulate gunk over time, especially if you're brewing with it morning after morning. But watch out -- when left unchecked, mineral buildup can undermine the Keurig's performance. And if enough of that grime reaches the machine's inner workings, the Keurig might stop running altogether.
yankodesign.com
This lightweight portable EVA-foam cooler can keep your drinks chilled for an entire weekend
It’s adorably compact, easy to carry, leak-proof, and keeps its contents chilled without requiring any power. Oh, it floats on water too!. Built from soft, shock-absorbing, yet sturdy EVA foam, the eponymously named FOAM portable cooler ticks all boxes. Combining the best parts of your fabric-based cooler bags and the large and clunky (yet effective) rugged coolers, FOAM is built to be light but durable, compact but all-accommodating, leak-proof yet easy to clean. Moreover, its thermal insulation abilities allow it to keep things chilled for up to 72 hours, going well above and beyond what other coolers (of the same weight-class and portability) can do.
