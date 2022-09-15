ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Comments / 1

The US Sun

How to clean laminate floors

LAMINATE flooring is a neat, economical option that's easy to install in your home. But how do you clean it and protect it from damage? Here's all you need to know. Cleaning your laminate floors may be not be at the top of your list of priorities right now, but it's important to look after them as dirt on the surface can cause scratches to appear.
HOME & GARDEN
Daily Mail

Futuristic dishwasher uses superheated steam to clean the dishes in just 25 seconds - saving money on water, electricity and detergent

New dishwasher technology could soon save you money on water, electricity and detergent, a study reveals. Researchers have performed simulations of a dishwasher system that uses superheated steam instead of soap to clean dishes. Superheated steam is an extremely high-temperature vapour generated by heating the saturated steam obtained from boiling...
ELECTRONICS
Mashed

What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Green' At Walmart

While emergency "codes" may be best known from TV medical dramas, hospitals are not the only place they're used. In fact, grocery stores also use a code system to communicate with employees regardless of their location in the building. Walmart in particular has a code system using colors, numbers, letters, and phrases.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Conditioning#Towel#Dishwashers#Tiktok
Tracey Folly

Woman horrified when she learns cockroaches are feeding on spilled soda pop and trash in her tenant's apartment: 'Gross'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Being a homeowner is difficult. My parents learned this the hard way after they bought their first home. It was a three-family home, and they lived on the first floor while renting out the top two floors to tenants.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
CNET

You Can Unclog a Toilet Without a Plunger, and It's Surprisingly Easy

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Whether you don't have a plunger at home or you'd just rather avoid all the nasty drips and splashes, it's worth your while to learn how to unclog a stopped-up toilet without one.
HOME & GARDEN
The US Sun

How to wash duvets and pillows

IT is important to wash your bed sheets regularly to prevent bed bugs and keep yourself healthy and clean. It's recommended that you change your bed sheets once a week, and while doing that you should wash your pillows and duvets. How to wash pillows. Most cotton, down and synthetic...
LIFESTYLE
simphome.com

Tips to Keep Your Home Smelling Good

There’s nothing quite like coming home to an inviting house that smells good. Unfortunately, daily living can cause smells that aren’t inviting. One of the biggest culprits for foul smells is the drain, and it’s a good idea to practice drain clearing regularly. Another aspect that can cause uninviting smells is cooking with strong spices. Follow some more easy and inexpensive tips to keep your home smelling fresh.
HOME & GARDEN
pethelpful.com

Doodle's Pitiful Reaction to His Bowl Being Empty Has People Melting

Mostly the Goldendoodle was caught on camera giving his mama the hardest time about his breakfast — and people online are absolutely loving it. Apparently, the pup was just a bit upset when he realized his breakfast wasn't in his bowl at the usual time. But luckily for us his over-the-top reaction was pretty darn funny.
ANIMALS
CNET

It's Time to Clean the Gunk out of Your Keurig: 5 Simple Steps

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. It's inevitable that your Keurig will accumulate gunk over time, especially if you're brewing with it morning after morning. But watch out -- when left unchecked, mineral buildup can undermine the Keurig's performance. And if enough of that grime reaches the machine's inner workings, the Keurig might stop running altogether.
HOME & GARDEN
yankodesign.com

This lightweight portable EVA-foam cooler can keep your drinks chilled for an entire weekend

It’s adorably compact, easy to carry, leak-proof, and keeps its contents chilled without requiring any power. Oh, it floats on water too!. Built from soft, shock-absorbing, yet sturdy EVA foam, the eponymously named FOAM portable cooler ticks all boxes. Combining the best parts of your fabric-based cooler bags and the large and clunky (yet effective) rugged coolers, FOAM is built to be light but durable, compact but all-accommodating, leak-proof yet easy to clean. Moreover, its thermal insulation abilities allow it to keep things chilled for up to 72 hours, going well above and beyond what other coolers (of the same weight-class and portability) can do.
ELECTRONICS

