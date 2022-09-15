CARSON CITY, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2022 / Orion Diversified Holding Co Inc. (OTC PINK:OODH) ('OODH' or the 'Company') announced today that it has closed on an acquisition of a royalty interest in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma. The property consists of a 2.04% non-operated working interest in 640 acres currently producing 50 mcfpd from 3 vertical wells. Orion now has mineral ownership in 29,161 acres in all major US onshore oil and gas regions.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO