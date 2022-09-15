New In Vitro Data Supporting the Broad-Spectrum Antiviral Activity of Innovation Pharmaceuticals' Brilacidin Presented at 2022 Military Health System Research Symposium

Marc Graboff has decided to exit as president of global business and legal affairs and content supply chain at the legacy Discovery side of Warner Bros. Discovery, Variety has learned exclusively. The NBCUniversal alum will step down from his position at the end of the year. “Marc approached every challenging business negotiation with affability, professionalism and attention to detail, and his expertise will be sorely missed,” Kathleen Finch, chairman and chief content officer of the US Networks Group at Warner Bros Discovery, said Tuesday. “We are grateful for his invaluable support and the terrific partnership he’s brought throughout his years of service.” Since...

BUSINESS ・ 12 MINUTES AGO