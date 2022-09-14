Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

Countries Georgia exports the most goods to

American exports grew 18.7% in 2021 to $2.5 trillion after the coronavirus pandemic drove exports in 2020 to their lowest levels since 2010 , according to Commerce Department data. The pandemic threw a monkey wrench into supply chains while flattening demand, all in the midst of significant tariffs imposed by the United States on China and the European Union.

Stacker compiled a list of countries that Georgia exports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Countries are ranked by the highest value of exports in 2021 with Georgia.

The trade gap grew from $576.9 billion in 2019 to $861.4 billion in 2021. Meanwhile, Canada became the top U.S. trade partner after being third in 2020 behind China and Mexico. Keep reading to see which countries your home state exports the most goods to.

Creativa Images // Shutterstock

#30. Indonesia

- Exports: $324.2 million

- Largest exports:

--- Food Industry Residues & Waste; Prep Animal Feed ($71.3 million)

--- Cotton, Including Yarn And Woven Fabric Thereof ($63.6 million)

--- Wood Pulp Etc; Recovd (waste & Scrap) ppr & pprbd ($56.4 million)



- Total trade: $2.4 billion ($1.7 billion trade deficit)

- Imports: $2.1 billion

- Largest imports:

--- Animal, Vegetable Or Microbial Fats And Oils Etc ($522.8 million)

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($352.3 million)

--- Rubber And Articles Thereof ($176.8 million)

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#29. Spain

- Exports: $337.6 million

- Largest exports:

--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($55.7 million)

--- Paper & Paperboard & Articles (inc Papr Pulp Artl) ($53.4 million)

--- Articles Of Iron Or Steel ($47.6 million)



- Total trade: $1.0 billion ($370.6 million trade deficit)

- Imports: $708.2 million

- Largest imports:

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($134.5 million)

--- Organic Chemicals ($62.1 million)

--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($58.7 million)

jvphoto.ca // Shutterstock

#28. Dominican Republic

- Exports: $345.2 million

- Largest exports:

--- Cotton, Including Yarn And Woven Fabric Thereof ($62.9 million)

--- Meat And Edible Meat Offal ($41.0 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($30.7 million)



- Total trade: $469.6 million ($220.8 million trade surplus)

- Imports: $124.4 million

- Largest imports:

--- Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($88.4 million)

--- Textile Art Nesoi; Needlecraft Sets; Worn Text Art ($7.7 million)

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($5.3 million)

Jack Bkk // Shutterstock

#27. Thailand

- Exports: $351.8 million

- Largest exports:

--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($59.8 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($54.8 million)

--- Cotton, Including Yarn And Woven Fabric Thereof ($30.4 million)



- Total trade: $4.0 billion ($3.3 billion trade deficit)

- Imports: $3.6 billion

- Largest imports:

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($1.6 billion)

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($664.5 million)

--- Rubber And Articles Thereof ($352.7 million)

Patrick Foto // Shutterstock

#26. Malaysia

- Exports: $355.8 million

- Largest exports:

--- Aluminum And Articles Thereof ($71.3 million)

--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($46.2 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($33.4 million)



- Total trade: $2.4 billion ($1.7 billion trade deficit)

- Imports: $2.0 billion

- Largest imports:

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($985.7 million)

--- Rubber And Articles Thereof ($331.7 million)

--- Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($174.1 million)

Alexander Canas Arango // Shutterstock

#25. Colombia

- Exports: $426.3 million

- Largest exports:

--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($88.0 million)

--- Meat And Edible Meat Offal ($53.7 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($38.2 million)



- Total trade: $745.3 million ($107.2 million trade surplus)

- Imports: $319.0 million

- Largest imports:

--- Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($97.0 million)

--- Coffee, Tea, Mate & Spices ($84.3 million)

--- Plastics And Articles Thereof ($38.9 million)

Fitria Ramli // Shutterstock

#24. Saudi Arabia

- Exports: $436.9 million

- Largest exports:

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($91.7 million)

--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($70.8 million)

--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($30.4 million)



- Total trade: $565.6 million ($308.3 million trade surplus)

- Imports: $128.7 million

- Largest imports:

--- Manmade Filaments, Including Yarns & Woven Fabrics ($74.6 million)

--- Manmade Staple Fibers, Incl Yarns & Woven Fabrics ($19.8 million)

--- Aluminum And Articles Thereof ($11.6 million)

Sven Hansche // Shutterstock

#23. Qatar

- Exports: $441.9 million

- Largest exports:

--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($356.8 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($27.9 million)

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($11.3 million)



- Total trade: $500.7 million ($383.1 million trade surplus)

- Imports: $58.8 million

- Largest imports:

--- Aluminum And Articles Thereof ($43.3 million)

--- Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($13.1 million)

--- Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($2.0 million)

Olena Tur // Shutterstock

#22. Turkey

- Exports: $480.4 million

- Largest exports:

--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($213.5 million)

--- Wood Pulp Etc; Recovd (waste & Scrap) ppr & pprbd ($55.6 million)

--- Paper & Paperboard & Articles (inc Papr Pulp Artl) ($52.9 million)



- Total trade: $1.7 billion ($721.8 million trade deficit)

- Imports: $1.2 billion

- Largest imports:

--- Carpets And Other Textile Floor Coverings ($350.8 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($179.9 million)

--- Art Of Stone, Plaster, Cement, Asbestos, Mica Etc. ($63.9 million)

Nahlik // Shutterstock

#21. Poland

- Exports: $480.5 million

- Largest exports:

--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($338.4 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($52.5 million)

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($13.7 million)



- Total trade: $897.5 million ($63.4 million trade surplus)

- Imports: $417.0 million

- Largest imports:

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($136.4 million)

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($70.0 million)

--- Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($45.4 million)

Tupungato // Shutterstock

#20. France

- Exports: $486.4 million

- Largest exports:

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($92.2 million)

--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($77.0 million)

--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($62.6 million)



- Total trade: $3.5 billion ($2.5 billion trade deficit)

- Imports: $3.0 billion

- Largest imports:

--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($1.2 billion)

--- Pharmaceutical Products ($611.5 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($271.4 million)

Canva

#19. Vietnam

- Exports: $506.7 million

- Largest exports:

--- Cotton, Including Yarn And Woven Fabric Thereof ($170.6 million)

--- Food Industry Residues & Waste; Prep Animal Feed ($94.2 million)

--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($38.0 million)



- Total trade: $5.4 billion ($4.4 billion trade deficit)

- Imports: $4.9 billion

- Largest imports:

--- Furnit;bedding,mattres;luminaires,light Fix;prefab ($1.1 billion)

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($640.6 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($508.9 million)

Canva

#18. Italy

- Exports: $556.6 million

- Largest exports:

--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($96.1 million)

--- Paper & Paperboard & Articles (inc Papr Pulp Artl) ($87.7 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($84.3 million)



- Total trade: $3.0 billion ($1.9 billion trade deficit)

- Imports: $2.5 billion

- Largest imports:

--- Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($828.5 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($573.0 million)

--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($180.6 million)

Canva

#17. Hong Kong

- Exports: $575.7 million

- Largest exports:

--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($281.5 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($76.7 million)

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($59.8 million)



- Total trade: $678.4 million ($473.1 million trade surplus)

- Imports: $102.6 million

- Largest imports:

--- Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($63.5 million)

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($12.0 million)

--- Plastics And Articles Thereof ($4.3 million)

Canva

#16. Taiwan

- Exports: $612.1 million

- Largest exports:

--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($156.3 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($114.0 million)

--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($63.4 million)



- Total trade: $3.9 billion ($2.6 billion trade deficit)

- Imports: $3.3 billion

- Largest imports:

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($1.0 billion)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($1.0 billion)

--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($170.0 million)

Catarina Belova // Shutterstock

#15. Brazil

- Exports: $741.5 million

- Largest exports:

--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($115.1 million)

--- Miscellaneous Chemical Products ($111.6 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($109.2 million)



- Total trade: $2.2 billion ($709.7 million trade deficit)

- Imports: $1.5 billion

- Largest imports:

--- Arms And Ammunition; Parts And Accessories Thereof ($199.9 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($194.7 million)

--- Wood Pulp Etc; Recovd (waste & Scrap) ppr & pprbd ($162.4 million)

Marianna Ianovska // Shutterstock

#14. Chile

- Exports: $822.4 million

- Largest exports:

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($240.3 million)

--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($164.0 million)

--- Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($161.3 million)



- Total trade: $3.1 billion ($1.5 billion trade deficit)

- Imports: $2.3 billion

- Largest imports:

--- Copper And Articles Thereof ($2.0 billion)

--- Inorg Chem; Prec & Rare-earth Met & Radioact Compd ($89.5 million)

--- Wood And Articles Of Wood; Wood Charcoal ($42.8 million)

S-F // Shutterstock

#13. Belgium

- Exports: $828.1 million

- Largest exports:

--- Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($326.8 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($114.9 million)

--- Plastics And Articles Thereof ($89.8 million)



- Total trade: $3.2 billion ($1.6 billion trade deficit)

- Imports: $2.4 billion

- Largest imports:

--- Pharmaceutical Products ($1.7 billion)

--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($136.5 million)

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($133.9 million)

Romrodphoto // Shutterstock

#12. United Arab Emirates

- Exports: $830.0 million

- Largest exports:

--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($339.9 million)

--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($125.4 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($108.9 million)



- Total trade: $1.1 billion ($570.2 million trade surplus)

- Imports: $259.8 million

- Largest imports:

--- Aluminum And Articles Thereof ($135.2 million)

--- Manmade Filaments, Including Yarns & Woven Fabrics ($32.0 million)

--- Iron And Steel ($25.7 million)

Taras Vyshnya // Shutterstock

#11. Australia

- Exports: $839.0 million

- Largest exports:

--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($199.7 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($153.1 million)

--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($139.7 million)



- Total trade: $1.2 billion ($445.6 million trade surplus)

- Imports: $393.3 million

- Largest imports:

--- Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($109.4 million)

--- Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($42.8 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($28.8 million)

Kampon // Shutterstock

#10. South Korea

- Exports: $858.6 million

- Largest exports:

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($163.3 million)

--- Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($130.7 million)

--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($96.8 million)



- Total trade: $9.7 billion ($8.0 billion trade deficit)

- Imports: $8.8 billion

- Largest imports:

--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($4.3 billion)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($2.0 billion)

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($866.0 million)

Nataliya Hora // Shutterstock

#9. United Kingdom

- Exports: $1.0 billion

- Largest exports:

--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($221.5 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($153.9 million)

--- Wood And Articles Of Wood; Wood Charcoal ($76.8 million)



- Total trade: $4.5 billion ($2.5 billion trade deficit)

- Imports: $3.5 billion

- Largest imports:

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($1.4 billion)

--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($927.0 million)

--- Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($171.3 million)

Kriangkrai Thitimakorn // Shutterstock

#8. India

- Exports: $1.0 billion

- Largest exports:

--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($223.0 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($114.0 million)

--- Wood Pulp Etc; Recovd (waste & Scrap) ppr & pprbd ($93.7 million)



- Total trade: $4.6 billion ($2.5 billion trade deficit)

- Imports: $3.6 billion

- Largest imports:

--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($422.2 million)

--- Textile Art Nesoi; Needlecraft Sets; Worn Text Art ($354.4 million)

--- Carpets And Other Textile Floor Coverings ($319.6 million)

Canva

#7. Japan

- Exports: $1.2 billion

- Largest exports:

--- Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($207.7 million)

--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($203.9 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($149.6 million)



- Total trade: $8.2 billion ($5.8 billion trade deficit)

- Imports: $7.0 billion

- Largest imports:

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($3.7 billion)

--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($1.6 billion)

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($682.4 million)

Yasonya // Shutterstock

#6. Netherlands

- Exports: $1.2 billion

- Largest exports:

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($390.0 million)

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($198.1 million)

--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($131.9 million)



- Total trade: $2.5 billion ($6.9 million trade surplus)

- Imports: $1.2 billion

- Largest imports:

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($261.3 million)

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($151.4 million)

--- Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($118.9 million)

Sean Hsu // Shutterstock

#5. Singapore

- Exports: $2.2 billion

- Largest exports:

--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($1.5 billion)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($431.1 million)

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($63.0 million)



- Total trade: $6.9 billion ($2.4 billion trade deficit)

- Imports: $4.7 billion

- Largest imports:

--- Miscellaneous Edible Preparations ($3.5 billion)

--- Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($689.5 million)

--- Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($299.2 million)

Canva

#4. Germany

- Exports: $2.5 billion

- Largest exports:

--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($1.1 billion)

--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($345.7 million)

--- Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($309.9 million)



- Total trade: $11.1 billion ($6.2 billion trade deficit)

- Imports: $8.6 billion

- Largest imports:

--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($2.6 billion)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($1.5 billion)

--- Pharmaceutical Products ($1.2 billion)

Aleksandar Todorovic // Shutterstock

#3. Mexico

- Exports: $3.7 billion

- Largest exports:

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($812.8 million)

--- Paper & Paperboard & Articles (inc Papr Pulp Artl) ($443.4 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($340.9 million)



- Total trade: $15.5 billion ($8.1 billion trade deficit)

- Imports: $11.8 billion

- Largest imports:

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($4.3 billion)

--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($2.3 billion)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($1.3 billion)

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#2. China

- Exports: $4.2 billion

- Largest exports:

--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($1.4 billion)

--- Wood Pulp Etc; Recovd (waste & Scrap) ppr & pprbd ($495.5 million)

--- Meat And Edible Meat Offal ($287.7 million)



- Total trade: $27.8 billion ($19.5 billion trade deficit)

- Imports: $23.6 billion

- Largest imports:

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($4.3 billion)

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($3.0 billion)

--- Furnit;bedding,mattres;luminaires,light Fix;prefab ($2.6 billion)

Canva

#1. Canada

- Exports: $6.3 billion

- Largest exports:

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($1.1 billion)

--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($1.1 billion)

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($579.9 million)



- Total trade: $11.3 billion ($1.3 billion trade surplus)

- Imports: $5.0 billion

- Largest imports:

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($762.4 million)

--- Wood And Articles Of Wood; Wood Charcoal ($543.4 million)

--- Plastics And Articles Thereof ($512.6 million)

