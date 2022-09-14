ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Countries Georgia exports the most goods to

 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bP6Bb_0hwfwbUI00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

Countries Georgia exports the most goods to

American exports grew 18.7% in 2021 to $2.5 trillion after the coronavirus pandemic drove exports in 2020 to their lowest levels since 2010 , according to Commerce Department data. The pandemic threw a monkey wrench into supply chains while flattening demand, all in the midst of significant tariffs imposed by the United States on China and the European Union.

Stacker compiled a list of countries that Georgia exports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Countries are ranked by the highest value of exports in 2021 with Georgia.

The trade gap grew from $576.9 billion in 2019 to $861.4 billion in 2021. Meanwhile, Canada became the top U.S. trade partner after being third in 2020 behind China and Mexico. Keep reading to see which countries your home state exports the most goods to.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lOplN_0hwfwbUI00
Creativa Images // Shutterstock

#30. Indonesia

- Exports: $324.2 million
- Largest exports:
--- Food Industry Residues & Waste; Prep Animal Feed ($71.3 million)
--- Cotton, Including Yarn And Woven Fabric Thereof ($63.6 million)
--- Wood Pulp Etc; Recovd (waste & Scrap) ppr & pprbd ($56.4 million)

- Total trade: $2.4 billion ($1.7 billion trade deficit)
- Imports: $2.1 billion
- Largest imports:
--- Animal, Vegetable Or Microbial Fats And Oils Etc ($522.8 million)
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($352.3 million)
--- Rubber And Articles Thereof ($176.8 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0apY9q_0hwfwbUI00
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#29. Spain

- Exports: $337.6 million
- Largest exports:
--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($55.7 million)
--- Paper & Paperboard & Articles (inc Papr Pulp Artl) ($53.4 million)
--- Articles Of Iron Or Steel ($47.6 million)

- Total trade: $1.0 billion ($370.6 million trade deficit)
- Imports: $708.2 million
- Largest imports:
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($134.5 million)
--- Organic Chemicals ($62.1 million)
--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($58.7 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aXQZk_0hwfwbUI00
jvphoto.ca // Shutterstock

#28. Dominican Republic

- Exports: $345.2 million
- Largest exports:
--- Cotton, Including Yarn And Woven Fabric Thereof ($62.9 million)
--- Meat And Edible Meat Offal ($41.0 million)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($30.7 million)

- Total trade: $469.6 million ($220.8 million trade surplus)
- Imports: $124.4 million
- Largest imports:
--- Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($88.4 million)
--- Textile Art Nesoi; Needlecraft Sets; Worn Text Art ($7.7 million)
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($5.3 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ti2Ut_0hwfwbUI00
Jack Bkk // Shutterstock

#27. Thailand

- Exports: $351.8 million
- Largest exports:
--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($59.8 million)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($54.8 million)
--- Cotton, Including Yarn And Woven Fabric Thereof ($30.4 million)

- Total trade: $4.0 billion ($3.3 billion trade deficit)
- Imports: $3.6 billion
- Largest imports:
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($1.6 billion)
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($664.5 million)
--- Rubber And Articles Thereof ($352.7 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MvaD9_0hwfwbUI00
Patrick Foto // Shutterstock

#26. Malaysia

- Exports: $355.8 million
- Largest exports:
--- Aluminum And Articles Thereof ($71.3 million)
--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($46.2 million)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($33.4 million)

- Total trade: $2.4 billion ($1.7 billion trade deficit)
- Imports: $2.0 billion
- Largest imports:
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($985.7 million)
--- Rubber And Articles Thereof ($331.7 million)
--- Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($174.1 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C3UWp_0hwfwbUI00
Alexander Canas Arango // Shutterstock

#25. Colombia

- Exports: $426.3 million
- Largest exports:
--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($88.0 million)
--- Meat And Edible Meat Offal ($53.7 million)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($38.2 million)

- Total trade: $745.3 million ($107.2 million trade surplus)
- Imports: $319.0 million
- Largest imports:
--- Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($97.0 million)
--- Coffee, Tea, Mate & Spices ($84.3 million)
--- Plastics And Articles Thereof ($38.9 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IPVBy_0hwfwbUI00
Fitria Ramli // Shutterstock

#24. Saudi Arabia

- Exports: $436.9 million
- Largest exports:
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($91.7 million)
--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($70.8 million)
--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($30.4 million)

- Total trade: $565.6 million ($308.3 million trade surplus)
- Imports: $128.7 million
- Largest imports:
--- Manmade Filaments, Including Yarns & Woven Fabrics ($74.6 million)
--- Manmade Staple Fibers, Incl Yarns & Woven Fabrics ($19.8 million)
--- Aluminum And Articles Thereof ($11.6 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RU9O9_0hwfwbUI00
Sven Hansche // Shutterstock

#23. Qatar

- Exports: $441.9 million
- Largest exports:
--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($356.8 million)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($27.9 million)
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($11.3 million)

- Total trade: $500.7 million ($383.1 million trade surplus)
- Imports: $58.8 million
- Largest imports:
--- Aluminum And Articles Thereof ($43.3 million)
--- Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($13.1 million)
--- Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($2.0 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02lkG7_0hwfwbUI00
Olena Tur // Shutterstock

#22. Turkey

- Exports: $480.4 million
- Largest exports:
--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($213.5 million)
--- Wood Pulp Etc; Recovd (waste & Scrap) ppr & pprbd ($55.6 million)
--- Paper & Paperboard & Articles (inc Papr Pulp Artl) ($52.9 million)

- Total trade: $1.7 billion ($721.8 million trade deficit)
- Imports: $1.2 billion
- Largest imports:
--- Carpets And Other Textile Floor Coverings ($350.8 million)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($179.9 million)
--- Art Of Stone, Plaster, Cement, Asbestos, Mica Etc. ($63.9 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OKoel_0hwfwbUI00
Nahlik // Shutterstock

#21. Poland

- Exports: $480.5 million
- Largest exports:
--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($338.4 million)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($52.5 million)
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($13.7 million)

- Total trade: $897.5 million ($63.4 million trade surplus)
- Imports: $417.0 million
- Largest imports:
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($136.4 million)
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($70.0 million)
--- Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($45.4 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aHHKG_0hwfwbUI00
Tupungato // Shutterstock

#20. France

- Exports: $486.4 million
- Largest exports:
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($92.2 million)
--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($77.0 million)
--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($62.6 million)

- Total trade: $3.5 billion ($2.5 billion trade deficit)
- Imports: $3.0 billion
- Largest imports:
--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($1.2 billion)
--- Pharmaceutical Products ($611.5 million)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($271.4 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06gdbo_0hwfwbUI00
Canva

#19. Vietnam

- Exports: $506.7 million
- Largest exports:
--- Cotton, Including Yarn And Woven Fabric Thereof ($170.6 million)
--- Food Industry Residues & Waste; Prep Animal Feed ($94.2 million)
--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($38.0 million)

- Total trade: $5.4 billion ($4.4 billion trade deficit)
- Imports: $4.9 billion
- Largest imports:
--- Furnit;bedding,mattres;luminaires,light Fix;prefab ($1.1 billion)
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($640.6 million)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($508.9 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BmYxy_0hwfwbUI00
Canva

#18. Italy

- Exports: $556.6 million
- Largest exports:
--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($96.1 million)
--- Paper & Paperboard & Articles (inc Papr Pulp Artl) ($87.7 million)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($84.3 million)

- Total trade: $3.0 billion ($1.9 billion trade deficit)
- Imports: $2.5 billion
- Largest imports:
--- Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($828.5 million)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($573.0 million)
--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($180.6 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N87DZ_0hwfwbUI00
Canva

#17. Hong Kong

- Exports: $575.7 million
- Largest exports:
--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($281.5 million)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($76.7 million)
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($59.8 million)

- Total trade: $678.4 million ($473.1 million trade surplus)
- Imports: $102.6 million
- Largest imports:
--- Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($63.5 million)
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($12.0 million)
--- Plastics And Articles Thereof ($4.3 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qn0O6_0hwfwbUI00
Canva

#16. Taiwan

- Exports: $612.1 million
- Largest exports:
--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($156.3 million)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($114.0 million)
--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($63.4 million)

- Total trade: $3.9 billion ($2.6 billion trade deficit)
- Imports: $3.3 billion
- Largest imports:
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($1.0 billion)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($1.0 billion)
--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($170.0 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43jIUX_0hwfwbUI00
Catarina Belova // Shutterstock

#15. Brazil

- Exports: $741.5 million
- Largest exports:
--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($115.1 million)
--- Miscellaneous Chemical Products ($111.6 million)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($109.2 million)

- Total trade: $2.2 billion ($709.7 million trade deficit)
- Imports: $1.5 billion
- Largest imports:
--- Arms And Ammunition; Parts And Accessories Thereof ($199.9 million)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($194.7 million)
--- Wood Pulp Etc; Recovd (waste & Scrap) ppr & pprbd ($162.4 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17I2RX_0hwfwbUI00
Marianna Ianovska // Shutterstock

#14. Chile

- Exports: $822.4 million
- Largest exports:
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($240.3 million)
--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($164.0 million)
--- Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($161.3 million)

- Total trade: $3.1 billion ($1.5 billion trade deficit)
- Imports: $2.3 billion
- Largest imports:
--- Copper And Articles Thereof ($2.0 billion)
--- Inorg Chem; Prec & Rare-earth Met & Radioact Compd ($89.5 million)
--- Wood And Articles Of Wood; Wood Charcoal ($42.8 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KXJ3F_0hwfwbUI00
S-F // Shutterstock

#13. Belgium

- Exports: $828.1 million
- Largest exports:
--- Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($326.8 million)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($114.9 million)
--- Plastics And Articles Thereof ($89.8 million)

- Total trade: $3.2 billion ($1.6 billion trade deficit)
- Imports: $2.4 billion
- Largest imports:
--- Pharmaceutical Products ($1.7 billion)
--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($136.5 million)
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($133.9 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bs13e_0hwfwbUI00
Romrodphoto // Shutterstock

#12. United Arab Emirates

- Exports: $830.0 million
- Largest exports:
--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($339.9 million)
--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($125.4 million)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($108.9 million)

- Total trade: $1.1 billion ($570.2 million trade surplus)
- Imports: $259.8 million
- Largest imports:
--- Aluminum And Articles Thereof ($135.2 million)
--- Manmade Filaments, Including Yarns & Woven Fabrics ($32.0 million)
--- Iron And Steel ($25.7 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wiJgZ_0hwfwbUI00
Taras Vyshnya // Shutterstock

#11. Australia

- Exports: $839.0 million
- Largest exports:
--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($199.7 million)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($153.1 million)
--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($139.7 million)

- Total trade: $1.2 billion ($445.6 million trade surplus)
- Imports: $393.3 million
- Largest imports:
--- Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($109.4 million)
--- Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($42.8 million)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($28.8 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aA6Sb_0hwfwbUI00
Kampon // Shutterstock

#10. South Korea

- Exports: $858.6 million
- Largest exports:
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($163.3 million)
--- Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($130.7 million)
--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($96.8 million)

- Total trade: $9.7 billion ($8.0 billion trade deficit)
- Imports: $8.8 billion
- Largest imports:
--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($4.3 billion)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($2.0 billion)
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($866.0 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kMvox_0hwfwbUI00
Nataliya Hora // Shutterstock

#9. United Kingdom

- Exports: $1.0 billion
- Largest exports:
--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($221.5 million)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($153.9 million)
--- Wood And Articles Of Wood; Wood Charcoal ($76.8 million)

- Total trade: $4.5 billion ($2.5 billion trade deficit)
- Imports: $3.5 billion
- Largest imports:
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($1.4 billion)
--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($927.0 million)
--- Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($171.3 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VH5r4_0hwfwbUI00
Kriangkrai Thitimakorn // Shutterstock

#8. India

- Exports: $1.0 billion
- Largest exports:
--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($223.0 million)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($114.0 million)
--- Wood Pulp Etc; Recovd (waste & Scrap) ppr & pprbd ($93.7 million)

- Total trade: $4.6 billion ($2.5 billion trade deficit)
- Imports: $3.6 billion
- Largest imports:
--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($422.2 million)
--- Textile Art Nesoi; Needlecraft Sets; Worn Text Art ($354.4 million)
--- Carpets And Other Textile Floor Coverings ($319.6 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=404ZSW_0hwfwbUI00
Canva

#7. Japan

- Exports: $1.2 billion
- Largest exports:
--- Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($207.7 million)
--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($203.9 million)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($149.6 million)

- Total trade: $8.2 billion ($5.8 billion trade deficit)
- Imports: $7.0 billion
- Largest imports:
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($3.7 billion)
--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($1.6 billion)
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($682.4 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oHCys_0hwfwbUI00
Yasonya // Shutterstock

#6. Netherlands

- Exports: $1.2 billion
- Largest exports:
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($390.0 million)
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($198.1 million)
--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($131.9 million)

- Total trade: $2.5 billion ($6.9 million trade surplus)
- Imports: $1.2 billion
- Largest imports:
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($261.3 million)
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($151.4 million)
--- Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($118.9 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qkaT9_0hwfwbUI00
Sean Hsu // Shutterstock

#5. Singapore

- Exports: $2.2 billion
- Largest exports:
--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($1.5 billion)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($431.1 million)
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($63.0 million)

- Total trade: $6.9 billion ($2.4 billion trade deficit)
- Imports: $4.7 billion
- Largest imports:
--- Miscellaneous Edible Preparations ($3.5 billion)
--- Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($689.5 million)
--- Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($299.2 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4atYTy_0hwfwbUI00
Canva

#4. Germany

- Exports: $2.5 billion
- Largest exports:
--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($1.1 billion)
--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($345.7 million)
--- Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($309.9 million)

- Total trade: $11.1 billion ($6.2 billion trade deficit)
- Imports: $8.6 billion
- Largest imports:
--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($2.6 billion)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($1.5 billion)
--- Pharmaceutical Products ($1.2 billion)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27AvEt_0hwfwbUI00
Aleksandar Todorovic // Shutterstock

#3. Mexico

- Exports: $3.7 billion
- Largest exports:
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($812.8 million)
--- Paper & Paperboard & Articles (inc Papr Pulp Artl) ($443.4 million)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($340.9 million)

- Total trade: $15.5 billion ($8.1 billion trade deficit)
- Imports: $11.8 billion
- Largest imports:
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($4.3 billion)
--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($2.3 billion)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($1.3 billion)

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#2. China

- Exports: $4.2 billion
- Largest exports:
--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($1.4 billion)
--- Wood Pulp Etc; Recovd (waste & Scrap) ppr & pprbd ($495.5 million)
--- Meat And Edible Meat Offal ($287.7 million)

- Total trade: $27.8 billion ($19.5 billion trade deficit)
- Imports: $23.6 billion
- Largest imports:
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($4.3 billion)
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($3.0 billion)
--- Furnit;bedding,mattres;luminaires,light Fix;prefab ($2.6 billion)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06YWU9_0hwfwbUI00
Canva

#1. Canada

- Exports: $6.3 billion
- Largest exports:
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($1.1 billion)
--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($1.1 billion)
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($579.9 million)

- Total trade: $11.3 billion ($1.3 billion trade surplus)
- Imports: $5.0 billion
- Largest imports:
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($762.4 million)
--- Wood And Articles Of Wood; Wood Charcoal ($543.4 million)
--- Plastics And Articles Thereof ($512.6 million)

#Taiwan#American#Commerce Department#The European Union#The U S Census Bureau
