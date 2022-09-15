Read full article on original website
Related
6 Birmingham-area restaurants to grab a good breakfast
Birmingham suffered a major blow to its culinary scene this month. The beloved Bogue’s Restaurant shut its doors after 84 years. The iconic eatery, known for its breakfast offerings and Miss Ella’s sweet rolls, first opened its doors in downtown Birmingham in 1938. No restaurant can replace the...
wabm68.com
Friday Night Blitz Week 4 scoreboard: Hoover, Thompson back on top after big region wins
Before many teams take a midseason break from region play, the slate of high school football games in Week 4 included plenty of major region matchups and some of the state's top rivalry matchups. After a tough start to the season, Thompson and Hoover both got key wins to show...
Tuscaloosa Program to Boost Children’s Reading Urgently Needs Volunteers
Reading Allies Tuscaloosa, a program created to help children read at their grade level, is set to resume next week and volunteers are urgently needed to help accomplish their mission. Volunteers with the program are deployed within the Tuscaloosa City and Tuscaloosa County school districts to get classes of students...
Tuscaloosa agency provides food pantry to feed families
COTTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa’s One Place is teaming up with Cottondale Elementary School to put food on the table for those in need. The family resource center hosted a food pantry event Friday to help folks feed their families. Dawn Stacey and her husband are from Moundville. They are among dozens who showed up […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nick Saban-backed boutique hotel The Alamite opens in Tuscaloosa
A boutique hotel backed in part by Alabama Coach Nick Saban is now open in Tuscaloosa. The Alamite, part of Marriot Bonvoy’s Tribute Portfolio, is situated downtown on 6th Street. Boasting 112 guestrooms, the Alamite also has meeting spaces, a fitness center and two restaurants. There’s Forte: Cuts &...
Join WTUG In Eutaw Friday for Food, Fun and Prizes
Friday, September 16th, join 92.9 WTUG's Big Dawg DreDay in Eutaw for a live broadcast. Come hang out with DreDay at the grand opening of the brand new Spiller Furniture at 312 Morrow Avenue, downtown on the square in Eutaw. The live broadcast will start at 3 pm and go...
Fake Fall Plus Football Weather Outlook for West, Central Alabama
For many Alabamians, one sign of falling temperatures gets us all excited. But we know, it’s “Fake Fall.”. The football weather outlook is pretty nice compared to the last few weeks. So enjoy those falling temperatures while they last. According to the Weather Channel, there will be a...
Gordo Greenwave Wash Away Wildcats On Homecoming
The Gordo Greenwave (4-1, 3-0) didn't allow homecoming festivities to distract from a chance to send a message to the rest of its region competition. The Greenwave washed out the Tarrant Wildcats (1-3, 0-3) by score of 49-0. "Well, we had to overcome a lot with Homecoming festivities and I...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dabo Swinney Wants Tuscaloosa Inspired Building on Clemson Campus
Clemson University has its own fair share of rich history when it comes their athletics, but football head coach, Dabo Swinney says that the school isn't doing a good job of showing it. Swinney said on his Monday night radio show that a museum should be built on the Clemson...
Food Truck Thursday: Chubbfather’s
Chloewinski says that when he was 7-years-old, the lord told him he would be responsible for feeding people and he’s been doing so ever since.
Meteorologist James Spann Coming to Tuscaloosa For Book Signing Saturday
Alabama weatherman James Spann will be at Just Love Coffee cafe in downtown Tuscaloosa this Saturday for a book signing. Spann is the author of three books -- Weathering Life, All You Can Do Is Pray and Benny and Chipper: Prepared... Not Scared. In an interview with the Thread about...
Bham Now
NEW: Aww Shucks opening in Avondale this fall—celebrate at Aww Shucks Fall Festival, Sept 24
Gourmet fire-roasted corn food truck Aww Shucks is adding a new location this fall. Keep reading to learn more about the expansion and how you can celebrate at the Aww Shucks Fall Festival on September 24. Aww Shucks opening in Avondale. If you haven’t tried Aww Shucks’ fire-roasted corn yet,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tuscaloosa’s Spirit Halloween Store Moves Again, Open Now North of the River
Tuscaloosa's Spirit Halloween costume and decoration superstore has moved again this Halloween season and is open now in a new home north of the Black Warrior River. The one-stop-shop for all things Halloween was housed for years in the McFarland Mall plaza on Skyland Boulevard for before relocating to the former Sears store located in the University Mall on McFarland Boulevard in 2020.
wbrc.com
River District Park days away from opening
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The new River District Park, just a block away from downtown Tuscaloosa, is days away from opening to the public. It’s been under construction a little less than a year now. The River District Park is set to open September 23, 2022, according to city...
abc17news.com
1st female president at Alabama’s Stillman College to retire
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Stillman College’s first female president, Cynthia Warrick, has announced plans to retire after leading the Tuscaloosa, Alabama-based historically Black college for five years. Stillman’s Board of Trustees has launched a national search for Warrick’s replacement and hopes to find her successor by the June 30, 2023, end of Warrick’s contract. The Tuscaloosa News reports Warrick was named Stillman’s seventh president in April 2017. Warrick was originally appointed as an interim president, but said the role began to feel like a mission she was called to fulfill. According to a news release, Warrick is leaving Stillman debt-free after $40 million in debt has been either paid off or forgiven. She says she’s choosing to retire because she wants to spend more time with family.
Bham Now
Make Birmingham better with the Academy of Civic Engagement—apply by Oct. 5
Birmingham residents, wish you could have more of a say on issues like trash pickup, public safety or neighborhood revitalization? The City’s Division of Racial Equality and Social Justice has put together just the program for you. It’s called Academy of Civic Engagement (ACE) and if you’re 16+ and live in the city, you’re invited to apply by October 5. Keep reading for all the details.
The tragedy of North Birmingham
This story was originally published by ProPublica. By the spring of 2020, the century-old industrial plant on Birmingham’s 35th Avenue was literally falling apart. Chunks of the metal doors fronting several of the 1,800-degree ovens — which heat coal to produce a fuel called coke — had broken off and tumbled to the ground.
Bham Now
Incognito Mobile Cigar Lounge now rolling around Birmingham
What do you get when you combine a bus, cigars and a local comedienne with a keen business sense? A good time on wheels, that’s what! Say hello to the Incognito Mobile Cigar Lounge—Experience Birmingham Tours’ newest travel bus. A new way to ride. Have you heard...
wbrc.com
Birmingham Squadron name TJ Saint as new head coach
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Squadron announced that TJ Saint has been named the new head coach of the team. Saint has been the associate head coach for the New Orleans Pelicans’ G-League affiliate teams for the past three seasons and was an assistant coach the season before. Saint has also been the video coordinator for the Detroit Pistons and the Director of Basketball Strategy for the University of Georgia men’s basketball team.
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Butler Snow Welcomes Sarah E. Rawls in Birmingham Office
BIRMINGHAM, AL—Butler Snow LLP is pleased to announce the addition of Sarah E. Rawls who has joined the firm’s Commercial Litigation group in the Birmingham, Alabama, office. Rawls represents clients in commercial litigation matters and routinely handles cases pending in federal courts, state courts and arbitration tribunals. Prior...
Nick 97.5
Tuscaloosa, AL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
774K+
Views
ABOUT
Nick 97.5 plays the greatest hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://nick975.com/
Comments / 0