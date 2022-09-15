ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

AL.com

6 Birmingham-area restaurants to grab a good breakfast

Birmingham suffered a major blow to its culinary scene this month. The beloved Bogue’s Restaurant shut its doors after 84 years. The iconic eatery, known for its breakfast offerings and Miss Ella’s sweet rolls, first opened its doors in downtown Birmingham in 1938. No restaurant can replace the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Tuscaloosa agency provides food pantry to feed families

COTTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa’s One Place is teaming up with Cottondale Elementary School to put food on the table for those in need. The family resource center hosted a food pantry event Friday to help folks feed their families. Dawn Stacey and her husband are from Moundville. They are among dozens who showed up […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
92.9 WTUG

Join WTUG In Eutaw Friday for Food, Fun and Prizes

Friday, September 16th, join 92.9 WTUG's Big Dawg DreDay in Eutaw for a live broadcast. Come hang out with DreDay at the grand opening of the brand new Spiller Furniture at 312 Morrow Avenue, downtown on the square in Eutaw. The live broadcast will start at 3 pm and go...
EUTAW, AL
Nick 97.5

Gordo Greenwave Wash Away Wildcats On Homecoming

The Gordo Greenwave (4-1, 3-0) didn't allow homecoming festivities to distract from a chance to send a message to the rest of its region competition. The Greenwave washed out the Tarrant Wildcats (1-3, 0-3) by score of 49-0. "Well, we had to overcome a lot with Homecoming festivities and I...
GORDO, AL
Alt 101.7

Tuscaloosa’s Spirit Halloween Store Moves Again, Open Now North of the River

Tuscaloosa's Spirit Halloween costume and decoration superstore has moved again this Halloween season and is open now in a new home north of the Black Warrior River. The one-stop-shop for all things Halloween was housed for years in the McFarland Mall plaza on Skyland Boulevard for before relocating to the former Sears store located in the University Mall on McFarland Boulevard in 2020.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

River District Park days away from opening

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The new River District Park, just a block away from downtown Tuscaloosa, is days away from opening to the public. It’s been under construction a little less than a year now. The River District Park is set to open September 23, 2022, according to city...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
abc17news.com

1st female president at Alabama’s Stillman College to retire

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Stillman College’s first female president, Cynthia Warrick, has announced plans to retire after leading the Tuscaloosa, Alabama-based historically Black college for five years. Stillman’s Board of Trustees has launched a national search for Warrick’s replacement and hopes to find her successor by the June 30, 2023, end of Warrick’s contract. The Tuscaloosa News reports Warrick was named Stillman’s seventh president in April 2017. Warrick was originally appointed as an interim president, but said the role began to feel like a mission she was called to fulfill. According to a news release, Warrick is leaving Stillman debt-free after $40 million in debt has been either paid off or forgiven. She says she’s choosing to retire because she wants to spend more time with family.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Bham Now

Make Birmingham better with the Academy of Civic Engagement—apply by Oct. 5

Birmingham residents, wish you could have more of a say on issues like trash pickup, public safety or neighborhood revitalization? The City’s Division of Racial Equality and Social Justice has put together just the program for you. It’s called Academy of Civic Engagement (ACE) and if you’re 16+ and live in the city, you’re invited to apply by October 5. Keep reading for all the details.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Grist

The tragedy of North Birmingham

This story was originally published by ProPublica. By the spring of 2020, the century-old industrial plant on Birmingham’s 35th Avenue was literally falling apart. Chunks of the metal doors fronting several of the 1,800-degree ovens — which heat coal to produce a fuel called coke — had broken off and tumbled to the ground.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Incognito Mobile Cigar Lounge now rolling around Birmingham

What do you get when you combine a bus, cigars and a local comedienne with a keen business sense? A good time on wheels, that’s what! Say hello to the Incognito Mobile Cigar Lounge—Experience Birmingham Tours’ newest travel bus. A new way to ride. Have you heard...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham Squadron name TJ Saint as new head coach

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Squadron announced that TJ Saint has been named the new head coach of the team. Saint has been the associate head coach for the New Orleans Pelicans’ G-League affiliate teams for the past three seasons and was an assistant coach the season before. Saint has also been the video coordinator for the Detroit Pistons and the Director of Basketball Strategy for the University of Georgia men’s basketball team.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

Butler Snow Welcomes Sarah E. Rawls in Birmingham Office

BIRMINGHAM, AL—Butler Snow LLP is pleased to announce the addition of Sarah E. Rawls who has joined the firm’s Commercial Litigation group in the Birmingham, Alabama, office. Rawls represents clients in commercial litigation matters and routinely handles cases pending in federal courts, state courts and arbitration tribunals. Prior...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Nick 97.5

Nick 97.5

Tuscaloosa, AL
