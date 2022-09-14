Read full article on original website
Colleges burn through Covid cash trying to soften inflation for students
Several state university systems, including those in California, Hawaii, Massachusetts and New Jersey, are offering students free bus passes, gas cards and clothes.
DC schools to enroll migrant children bused in from border states
Public schools in Washington, D.C., will begin enrolling migrant children who were bused to the district from southern border states before the school year starts next week.
WCAX
Greenride e-bike share program abandoned; cities take action
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An e-bike share program in Chittenden County has shut down, leaving hundreds of bikes abandoned with no access to use them. The Greenride e-bike share program shut down at the beginning of July, There are 30 bike dispensing hubs placed in populated including Burlington, South Burlington, and Winooski. Now, visitors see signs saying “out of service.”
