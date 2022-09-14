BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An e-bike share program in Chittenden County has shut down, leaving hundreds of bikes abandoned with no access to use them. The Greenride e-bike share program shut down at the beginning of July, There are 30 bike dispensing hubs placed in populated including Burlington, South Burlington, and Winooski. Now, visitors see signs saying “out of service.”

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO