Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Frequent Hoosier Lottery player wins jackpot worth $19.5M
MUNSTER, Ind. — A man from the Chicago area is the latest winner of the Hoosier Lotto jackpot, winning an estimated $19.5 million. The winning ticket for the drawing on Wednesday, Sept. 7 matched all six numbers (3-5-8-18-31-40) and was sold at Ridgeway #5, a convenience store in Munster, Indiana.
Pat Sullivan: How to take care of patio furniture at the end of summer
INDIANAPOLIS — Thursday, Sept. 22 is the first official day of fall, but we still have mid-80s in the forecast in the days ahead in central Indiana. With summer coming to a close, the time of enjoying the outdoors on the patio furniture will eventually end as the colder weather ensues.
Inside Indiana Business
Sale of former DeHaan estate closes, sets state record at $14.5M
The expansive Indianapolis estate of late businesswoman and philanthropist Christel DeHaan has officially been sold, setting a state record in the process. Residential real estate brokerage Encore Sotheby’s International Realty announced Friday that the sale of the 41,762-square-foot Indianapolis mansion closed Sept. 2 with a purchase price of $14.5 million, topping the previous record listing price by more than $500,000. The price was the highest ever paid for a private estate in Indiana history, Encore Sotheby’s said.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 5 Best Downtown Carmel Indiana Restaurants
Downtown Carmel, Indiana, is a vibrant cultural hub with year-round festivals and events. Its location is north of Indianapolis. With the combination of music, entertainment, food, and theater offered in this small town environment, from delicious restaurants to family-friendly activities, Downtown Carmel is genuinely one of a kind. The downtown...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WISH-TV
Projects announced in Carmel total nearly $1 billion
CARMEL, IND. (WISH) — The Carmel city government is unveiling plans for the Monon Square redevelopment, right along the trail, allowing for multiuse businesses as well as apartments and condos. On top of that, they’re also planning on a new development on the outskirts of the city. Between...
Current Publishing
Total Wine & More to host ribbon cutting
Total Wine & More will host a ribbon cutting Sept. 21 to celebrate its new store in Noblesville. The business, at 13145 Levinson Lane at the Hamilton Town Center Plaza, will hold the event from 6 to 8 p.m. The store offers a selection of more than 8,000 wines, 4,500 spirits and 2,500 beers, in addition to a climate-controlled wine room and a walk-in humidor for fine cigars.
Current Publishing
Student’s cookie designs find sweet success in Carmel
Carmel resident Paige Mangum discovered she loved cookie design when she was 9 years old while helping her grandmother decorate the sweet treats. “I have always loved art in a variety of forms, whether it’s painting, illustrating, writing, making jewelry, but this artistic endeavor is a lot more tasty than drawing,” the Carmel resident said. “Growing up, my, grandma, Jill Cooke, would always set out cookies for my cousins and I to decorate for fun over the holidays. My very first paying job was in June of 2021 for a bridal shower of a family friend looking to give me my first big break. She joked that I could hang up her picture when I opened my first bakery. I was positively ecstatic at the prospect of earning money for an activity that I was so passionate about.”
readthereporter.com
The ride of a lifetime
Nickel Plate Express grants wish for Westfield man. For Westfield’s Greg Hammond, a trip on the Nickel Plate Express (NPX) railroad was much more than just a ride. Hammond, 63, who worked for a tunneling firm for much of his life, has battled leukemia since 2007 and now faces other cancer-related illness.
IN THIS ARTICLE
$184K-winning lottery ticket sold at Indianapolis liquor store
INDIANAPOLIS — Someone is in for a big payday after a lottery ticket purchased at a gas station on the northeast side of Indianapolis matched all five numbers in Monday night's Hoosier Lottery CA$H 5 jackpot drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at the Big Red Liquors store, located...
cbs4indy.com
Indy business named home of ‘absolute best ribs in Indiana’
INDIANAPOLIS — They may be cooked low and slow, but once you put a plate of fall-off-the-bone ribs on the table — they can disappear fast. Mashed is looking at the absolute best ribs each state has to offer. And according to its list, you can’t get better ribs in the Hoosier state than at Smokin’ Barrel BBQ in Indianapolis.
cbs4indy.com
Closest national parks to Indianapolis
Story name: Closest national parks to Indianapolis. Description: Stacker compiled a list of the closest national parks to Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area. Approximately 237 million people visited American national parks in 2020, representing a 28% year-over-year decrease attributed to the coronavirus pandemic. Many parks were forced to close to combat the spread of the virus, but that’s not the whole story—when the parks were open, many of them saw record crowds as throngs of people desperate to safely enjoy nature descended onto parks when they reopened.
Current Publishing
Unique proposal: Property owner wants to build home made from shipping containers in Fishers
A unique home proposed in the Village Center neighborhood is unlike any other in the City of Fishers. But the path to approval has been rocky. A proposal for a shipping container home, a house made of upcycled materials that were once used to transport cargo, was first presented to the Nickel Plate Review Committee July 23 on behalf of the builder by Ross Hilleary, the city’s assistant director of planning and zoning. The proposal was tabled after the committee recommended less steel be used in the construction. The proposal was brought up again at the Aug. 24 meeting, but the project was once again tabled for review despite the petitioner – Joe Nixon, owner of Joe Nixon Properties – making the changes the committee recommended.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs4indy.com
Severe storm threat timing for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Strong to potentially severe thunderstorms will arrive in Indiana Sunday into Monday. After a mostly dry weekend, showers and thunderstorms are on the way starting late Sunday night into early Monday morning. You may even wake up to some rumbles of thunder overnight Sunday. Some of these thunderstorms pose a severe threat, especially the closer you get to the Indiana-Illinois border.
Radio Ink
Bob & Tom On The Road
The Bob & Tom Show got out of the studio and took a trip to Louisville, KY. The syndicated morning show visited affiliate WQMF-FM to help the station kick-off two weekends of rock festivals. iHeart’s 95.7 QMF hosted Bob & Tom to mark the two festivals, “Bourbon & Beyond” and...
Duke Realty merger causing 120 layoffs in Indianapolis
As Prologis, Inc. acquires Duke Realty, 120 Indianapolis workers are being left out.
Homeowners in Indianapolis will get a break on property taxes next year
Most Marion County property owners will receive a credit on their Spring 2023 property tax bill to help alleviate a rise in prices. Property valued at $250,000 or less will receive a $150 credit. Property valued between $250,000 and $400,000 will receive $100 credit. Tim Rice lives in Riverside, an...
Current Publishing
Two major interchanges completed in Fishers
The City of Fishers, in partnership with the State Road 37 Improvement Project team, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Sept. 12 to celebrate the completion of the 131st Street and 146th Street interchanges. Now, motorists can enter and exit 131st and 146th street. “We understand the restrictions our businesses and community...
indyschild.com
8 Best Fall Train Rides in Indiana
All Aboard! Calling all train lovers. The fall season is almost here, and so are Fall Train Rides. These fun train rides in Indiana make for a perfect fall day trip. Our guide covers 6 family-friendly train rides, plus one train event for adults only. Fall train rides near Indianapolis:
Sara Evans to perform in Brown County this holiday season
BROWN COUNTY, Ind. — Country singer Sara Evans will bring her "Go Tell It On the Mountain" tour to Brown County Music Center this holiday season. The multi-platinum singer will perform at the venue, located in Nashville, Indiana, on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept....
Comments / 0