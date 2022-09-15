ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

wxhc.com

Smoother Sailing This Time for Heavyload Transport on Route 281

Just like the last time, it was another beautiful day when a massive nearly 200,000 pound transport headed towards Albany, NY passed through Cortland County again yesterday, September 15th. This time, the move was quick as tree trimming wasn’t required. The last time the transport came through the area tree...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Guilderland, NY
WGRZ TV

Multiple top-prize lottery winners

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In the recent NYS Take 5 drawing on September 16 multiple winners were revealed from surrounding areas of Buffalo in both Fredonia, and Syracuse. Fredonia Food Mart located at 33 Temple Street in Fredonia, sold 1 prize-winning ticket worth $6,524.00. Stafford Convenience store LLC located at...
FREDONIA, NY
Hot 99.1

Dive Into A Big Bowl Of Mac N Cheese At These 15 Upstate New York Restaurants

Do you love macaroni and cheese? Where can you find some of the best bowls across the Utica, Rome, and Syracuse areas?. Pasta and cheese casseroles were recorded in the 14th century in the Italian cookbook, Liber de Coquina, which featured a dish of Parmesan and pasta. It's been on tables of Central New Yorkers since you were a little kid. There is something different when you become an adult, and learn you can have mac n cheese whenever you'd like. Where do you go?
ROME, NY
ithaca.com

Flying Circles Around Cayuga

Cayuga Lake is a birding mecca for those in the know. Visitors with an interest in all things avian may make the Cornell Lab of Ornithology (159 Sapsucker Woods Road, https://www.birds.cornell.edu/home) their first stop—with good reason since it is a world-renowned facility and a great day trip on its own—but local birders know there are a dozen other incredible sites circling Cayuga that offer opportunities to see a large variety of migratory, breeding, and nesting birds, every season. Here are the twelve must-go spots, for birding around Cayuga Lake this fall. We’ll start in Ithaca and make our way up the east side of the lake and then down the west side. One quick note before we start off: many of these sites have information kiosks where you can obtain more birding information than we’re able to provide here.
ITHACA, NY
iheartoswego.com

Richard E. Tremblay – September 12, 2022

Richard E. Tremblay, 70 of Oswego died unexpectedly Monday September 12, at his home. He was born in Salem, Massachusetts and was the son of the late Paul and Mable Cameron Tremblay. After graduating from high school Richie moved to Oswego to attend SUNY Oswego where he became a member...
OSWEGO, NY
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Lite 98.7

Wicked Halloween Display at Former Jail You Have to See in Central New York

Ghosts, goblins, and spirits have emerged in Central New York from a home that once housed prisoners and is said to be haunted. Every Halloween, there's a house in Whitesboro that is all decked out for the season. It's the home of Michele Baker who's lived at 2 Park Avenue for 22 years. "I have always had a love and obsession with decorating for Halloween," Baker said. "Doing so has such special meaning because this house has so much history. In the 1800's it was a jailhouse and three people were hung there, one of which was a woman, Mary Runkle who was the first woman to be hung in Oneida County."
WHITESBORO, NY
Syracuse.com

Man shot while riding his bike on Syracuse’s South Side

Syracuse, N.Y.-- A man was shot in the leg on Syracuse’s South Side late Thursday night. Around 11:35 p.m., A 911 caller reported hearing four gunshots near Radisson Court, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. Shortly after the first report, another caller told dispatchers that they saw a...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Auburn YMCA management of Skaneateles center will end in December

Skaneateles, N.Y. — The Auburn YMCA has managed the Skaneateles YMCA & Community Center for over a decade, but that will soon come to an end. Access to both the Auburn YMCA and the Skaneateles center will no longer be available to members by the end of the year, according to an email sent to members. People can either continue their YMCA membership to use the Auburn facilities or join the Skaneateles center to use the Skaneateles facilities.
AUBURN, NY
waer.org

UPDATE: Onondaga County mows lawns, investigates burglaries at vacated homes on Burnet Road in Clay

Onondaga County has reportedly mowed the overgrown lawns and weeds at numerous vacant properties it owns along Burnet Road in Clay. Residents and county officials confirmed that with WAER News. We reported Wednesday about the deteriorating condition of more than two dozen properties acquired by the county to expand the adjacent White Pine Commerce Park. County Executive Ryan McMahon offered this brief explanation on the activity in the neighborhood.
CLAY, NY
whcuradio.com

Sheriff Derek Osborne clarifies events leading up to Tuesday arrest at CMC

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Tompkins County Sheriff Derek Osborne clarifying events leading to an arrest of a man at Cayuga Medical Center. “Upon further review of the incident, it appeared that the manner in which our initial release was written, may have misconstrued the nature in which the incident presented itself,” said Osborne in a statement. “We hope this better defines the allegations, and we apologize for the unintentional lack of clarity that may have resulted.”
ITHACA, NY
ithaca.com

When Ithaca Rode Shotguns

For many years, if anyone outside the region had heard of Ithaca, it was very likely because of either Cornell University or the guns of the Ithaca Gun Company. Now, except for its reputation among gun owners and collectors, Ithaca Gun has mostly receded into local history. Only the smokestack remains as a physical reminder of the factory, and issues surrounding redeveloping the site have swirled for years, but the story of the company’s rise and decline are an important part of Ithaca’s heritage.
ITHACA, NY

