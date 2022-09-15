Read full article on original website
Related
Traffic alert: Interstate 81 north reopened at Exit 23 in Syracuse
Update 5:52 p.m.: Bystanders talked with, tried to hold onto woman on edge of I-81 overpass, firefighters say. Syracuse, N.Y.— Interstate 81 north at Exit 23 (NY 370, Hiawatha Blvd.) is reopened after police closed it to convince a woman not to jump off an overpass, according to dispatches.
Bystanders talked with, held onto woman on edge of I-81 overpass, firefighters say
Syracuse, N.Y. — As a woman stood near the edge of an overpass on Interstate 81 Saturday, others attempted to talk her down and held onto the woman in distress, a bystander and firefighters said. Multiple 911 callers reported the woman was about to jump from the Hiawatha Boulevard...
wxhc.com
Smoother Sailing This Time for Heavyload Transport on Route 281
Just like the last time, it was another beautiful day when a massive nearly 200,000 pound transport headed towards Albany, NY passed through Cortland County again yesterday, September 15th. This time, the move was quick as tree trimming wasn’t required. The last time the transport came through the area tree...
Update: Power largely restored for thousands after tractor trailer knocks down wires
Update 6:43 p.m.: Power is largely restored for customers in Onondaga and Oswego Counties, according to the National Grid outage map. The map reports 41 people are still without power after a tractor trailer knocked down power lines Saturday afternoon. Original article:. Cicero, N.Y. — Almost 3,000 residents are without...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
localsyr.com
Jefferson County woman riding a bicycle dies after crashing into a car
TOWN OF ADAMS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A 28-year-old woman who was riding her bicycle is dead after colliding with a car in Jefferson County. New York State Police responded to the bicycle and motor vehicle crash on Route 11 around 2:43 p.m. on Friday. The investigation revealed Jean Winchell...
WGRZ TV
Multiple top-prize lottery winners
BUFFALO, N.Y. — In the recent NYS Take 5 drawing on September 16 multiple winners were revealed from surrounding areas of Buffalo in both Fredonia, and Syracuse. Fredonia Food Mart located at 33 Temple Street in Fredonia, sold 1 prize-winning ticket worth $6,524.00. Stafford Convenience store LLC located at...
Things to do in Central New York this weekend: September 16-18
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Another work week is in the books and now its time for a weekend of fun and exploration! These events are a great way to support local businesses and meet new people who also call Central New York home. Click on an event to be taken to its Facebook page with […]
Dive Into A Big Bowl Of Mac N Cheese At These 15 Upstate New York Restaurants
Do you love macaroni and cheese? Where can you find some of the best bowls across the Utica, Rome, and Syracuse areas?. Pasta and cheese casseroles were recorded in the 14th century in the Italian cookbook, Liber de Coquina, which featured a dish of Parmesan and pasta. It's been on tables of Central New Yorkers since you were a little kid. There is something different when you become an adult, and learn you can have mac n cheese whenever you'd like. Where do you go?
IN THIS ARTICLE
ithaca.com
Flying Circles Around Cayuga
Cayuga Lake is a birding mecca for those in the know. Visitors with an interest in all things avian may make the Cornell Lab of Ornithology (159 Sapsucker Woods Road, https://www.birds.cornell.edu/home) their first stop—with good reason since it is a world-renowned facility and a great day trip on its own—but local birders know there are a dozen other incredible sites circling Cayuga that offer opportunities to see a large variety of migratory, breeding, and nesting birds, every season. Here are the twelve must-go spots, for birding around Cayuga Lake this fall. We’ll start in Ithaca and make our way up the east side of the lake and then down the west side. One quick note before we start off: many of these sites have information kiosks where you can obtain more birding information than we’re able to provide here.
Owner of Boom Babies, who helped girls and women feel glamourous for years, dies
Syracuse, N.Y. — Lorraine Koury, who helped women in Central New York feel special for their proms, weddings and other formal events, has died, according to her employees. Koury, 66, the owner of Boom Babies on Westcott Street in Syracuse, died Thursday evening, according to a post on the store’s Facebook page.
iheartoswego.com
Richard E. Tremblay – September 12, 2022
Richard E. Tremblay, 70 of Oswego died unexpectedly Monday September 12, at his home. He was born in Salem, Massachusetts and was the son of the late Paul and Mable Cameron Tremblay. After graduating from high school Richie moved to Oswego to attend SUNY Oswego where he became a member...
Suspicious Man in New Hartford Forces Cancellation of X-Country Meet
Police in New Hartford are looking for a suspicious man who was reportedly attempting to lure two students into the woods during a cross country meet at Perry Junior High in New Hartford on Saturday, according to authorities. Upon recommendation by police, school officials cancelled the athletic event. An alert...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wicked Halloween Display at Former Jail You Have to See in Central New York
Ghosts, goblins, and spirits have emerged in Central New York from a home that once housed prisoners and is said to be haunted. Every Halloween, there's a house in Whitesboro that is all decked out for the season. It's the home of Michele Baker who's lived at 2 Park Avenue for 22 years. "I have always had a love and obsession with decorating for Halloween," Baker said. "Doing so has such special meaning because this house has so much history. In the 1800's it was a jailhouse and three people were hung there, one of which was a woman, Mary Runkle who was the first woman to be hung in Oneida County."
Man shot while riding his bike on Syracuse’s South Side
Syracuse, N.Y.-- A man was shot in the leg on Syracuse’s South Side late Thursday night. Around 11:35 p.m., A 911 caller reported hearing four gunshots near Radisson Court, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. Shortly after the first report, another caller told dispatchers that they saw a...
Auburn YMCA management of Skaneateles center will end in December
Skaneateles, N.Y. — The Auburn YMCA has managed the Skaneateles YMCA & Community Center for over a decade, but that will soon come to an end. Access to both the Auburn YMCA and the Skaneateles center will no longer be available to members by the end of the year, according to an email sent to members. People can either continue their YMCA membership to use the Auburn facilities or join the Skaneateles center to use the Skaneateles facilities.
waer.org
UPDATE: Onondaga County mows lawns, investigates burglaries at vacated homes on Burnet Road in Clay
Onondaga County has reportedly mowed the overgrown lawns and weeds at numerous vacant properties it owns along Burnet Road in Clay. Residents and county officials confirmed that with WAER News. We reported Wednesday about the deteriorating condition of more than two dozen properties acquired by the county to expand the adjacent White Pine Commerce Park. County Executive Ryan McMahon offered this brief explanation on the activity in the neighborhood.
whcuradio.com
Sheriff Derek Osborne clarifies events leading up to Tuesday arrest at CMC
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Tompkins County Sheriff Derek Osborne clarifying events leading to an arrest of a man at Cayuga Medical Center. “Upon further review of the incident, it appeared that the manner in which our initial release was written, may have misconstrued the nature in which the incident presented itself,” said Osborne in a statement. “We hope this better defines the allegations, and we apologize for the unintentional lack of clarity that may have resulted.”
flackbroadcasting.com
Boonville, Rome resident charged with endangering welfare of child in wake of State Police ‘operation Vaporizer’ campaign
ONEIDA AND HERKIMER COUNTIES- A pair of local residents are faced with accusations in the wake of a State Police campaign to crack down on the sale of flavored nicotine vapes to minors. Aadil Tahiri, 38, of Boonville, NY and Adnan H. Almahen, 28, of Rome, NY are both officially...
Help Find Heartless Jerk Who Abandoned Dog on Side of CNY Road
Who can be this low? Some heartless jerk abandoned a defenseless dog, leaving it for dead on the side of the road, and from the looks of it, the poor pooch has already suffered enough. Thankfully, a good Samaritan noticed the malnourished dog in the weeds on Bleeker Street, near...
ithaca.com
When Ithaca Rode Shotguns
For many years, if anyone outside the region had heard of Ithaca, it was very likely because of either Cornell University or the guns of the Ithaca Gun Company. Now, except for its reputation among gun owners and collectors, Ithaca Gun has mostly receded into local history. Only the smokestack remains as a physical reminder of the factory, and issues surrounding redeveloping the site have swirled for years, but the story of the company’s rise and decline are an important part of Ithaca’s heritage.
Comments / 0