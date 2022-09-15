ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque, IA

nbc15.com

Bed Bath & Beyond lists 56 stores set to close, incl. Dubuque

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Bed Bath & Beyond announced at the end of last month that it would be closing about 150 of its stores. The company released a list of 56 namesake locations Thursday that it plans to close, including one in Dubuque, Iowa. The list of 56 stores...
MADISON, WI
KCRG.com

Dubuque boy gets gaming bedroom makeover

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A nonprofit helped give a 10-year-old Dubuque boy who is battling cancer got a new setup to help make life feel a little more comfortable. Timmy Francois has B-cell Lymphoblastic Leukemia - a common childhood cancer that affects the immune system. National nonprofit Special Spaces transformed Timmy’s room to help bring comfort and joy to him and his family.
DUBUQUE, IA
Y105

Research For The Kids & The 14th Annual Poker Run This Saturday (9/17)

It’s time to get out and ride for a good cause at the 14th Annual Poke Run (Ride/Drive) this Saturday (9/17) through Iowa and into Wisconsin all to raise money for Research For The Kids directly benefitting Pediatric Brain Tumor and Heart Defects Research programs at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.
DUBUQUE, IA
biztimes.biz

Longtime Dubuque jeweler building new location

CURRENT ADDRESS: 1640 John F. Kennedy Road. HOURS: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Closed on Sunday. A longtime Dubuque jeweler plans to move into a brand-new store in a high-profile location next year. James Martin Jewelers, 1640 John F. Kennedy...
DUBUQUE, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Eastern Iowa Farmer Named Conservation Farmer of the Year[PHOTOS]

What Dave Lubben thought was going to be just a county award ended up much bigger when he received a call from the Iowa Farm Bureau. I wasn't expecting that. And I thought I was signing up for maybe a county award. And six months later, Iowa Farm Bureau calls me up and says ‘Dave you won!’ I said ‘what did I win?’ Well, ‘you won the Conservationist Farmer of the Year.’
MONTICELLO, IA
Y105

Dubuque Main Street; New Exec & Return Of Trick-Or-Treat

According to a report in the Telegraph Herald; Dubuque Main Street has named its new executive director; Danielle Jacobs. Jacobs took the position with an effective start date of September 6th and fills the seat emptied by Dan LoBianco who served as Dubuque Main Street’s executive director for 23 years. Jacobs does bring experience to the role 6 years as an executive director for the Freeport Downtown Development Foundation in Illinois. While there she had a hand in creating and working with two big events; the Pretzel City Brewfest and the 610 Music Festival. Her job centered on re-energizing downtown Freeport, Illinois.
DUBUQUE, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

Dubuque Retail Store Included in Nationwide Store Closings

A Dubuque retail store selling items for your home is among the store locations closing nationwide due to financial struggles. No official date has not been announced, but according to the Telegraph Herald, Bed, Bath, & Beyond at 2475 Northwest Arterial in the Asbury Plaza is on the list of 56 stores the company is closing in the coming months. The Dubuque closure is permanent.
DUBUQUE, IA
Y105

Latinx Fiesta; Celebrate Heritage Month October 1st In Dubuque

A special fiesta is coming to Dubuque soon in honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month. Get to the Smoke Stack for a full on block party style event as Latinx Fiesta takes over the area. This FREE event has been organized by Dubuque Unidos and hosted by Loras College; its also sponsored by Multicultural Family Center, Inclusive Dubuque, and The Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, and Dubuque Community Members. There will be food, live music, dancers, and resources for the community. All ages are welcome to the street party style event between 3 and 8pm to have a good time and experience the Latinx Culture. The first 50 people to the event will get FREE tacos from El Paisano. There will also be a variety of other vendors available for attendees to buy food from. After 8pm head inside the Smokestack as the Dubuque Latinx Fiesta will become Latin Night and all attendees must be over 21 to attend this portion of the festivities.
DUBUQUE, IA
Q107.5

Port of Dubuque Marina Closed to Public Starting Monday (Sept 19)

The Port of Dubuque Marina will be temporarily closed to the public from Monday, Sept. 19, through Friday, Sept. 23 due to lack of staffing. The Marina will reopen on Saturday, Sept. 24 with the gas dock operating under end of season hours: Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. The gas dock will not be open during weekdays.
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

House considered a total loss following fire in Coggon

COGGON, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn County Deputies, Coggon Fire, Prairieburg Fire, and Center Point Ambulance responded to a structure fire at 5857 Quality Ridge Road on Saturday. Firefighters and Deputies learned that the property owners had a burn permit for the brush and were burning north of a vacant house on the acreage. The owners advised that the wind had come up and the fire spread to the house. Therefore, they called emergency personnel. When responders arrived at the scene, the structure was completely engulfed in the fire and the house is considered a total loss.
COGGON, IA
Y105

The Monarch’s Are Migrating; Time To Get Tagging!

For those of you that may have noticed, today, members of Dubuque County Conservation were out at the Proving Grounds in Dubuque tagging Monarch Butterflies. And if this is something that you would be interested in doing, you can! It’s a great chance to learn about one of the world’s most well-known butterflies and what makes them truly unique. In addition, volunteers and Conservation members will be catching and tagging monarchs as they migrate to their winter home in Mexico.
Y105

Dubuque’s Bell Tower Theater Has More Comedy in Store for 2023

If you seek a quality place and fun space to spend entertainment dollars, look no further than Dubuque's Bell Tower Theater. They recently rolled out their 2023 season, and it's sure to be another laughter-filled year at Dubuque's quaint and comical community theater. The 2023 season will feature five new...
DUBUQUE, IA
WIFR

Freeport man and his three dogs die in house fire

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) -A home in Freeport located on Wright Street and Float Avenue has been destroyed after it randomly catches fire early Friday morning. The home was owned by a 72-year-old man who lived with his five dogs. Freeport Fire Department states the man and three of his five dogs perished in the fire from smoke inhalation.
FREEPORT, IL
Y105

Y105

Dubuque, IA
ABOUT

Y105 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://y105music.com

