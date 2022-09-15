Read full article on original website
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
10-year-old Walla Walla cancer patient dreams of the beach on Hawaii
Annie Charnley Eveland is retired from the Union-Bulletin as a 42-year newspaper editor, columnist and journalist. A freelance writer, she produces the Etcetera column in the U-B. Send news with contact name and daytime phone number to acereporter1979@gmail.com or call 509-386-7369.
Runaway Bull Busts Though Fence And Launches Poor Soul Into The Air At Pendleton Round-Up
Pendleton Round-Up Week is in full swing where rodeo fans have gathered in Pendleton, Oregon, to see some of the sport’s finest competitors. This year’s 112th Round-Up features bull riding, saddled and bareback bronc riding, mutton bustin’, fine shopping, and more. And it wouldn’t be rodeoing without...
nbcrightnow.com
New shelters being made for homeless looking for homes
WALLA WALLA, Wash. - The Walla Walla Alliance for the Homeless has been helping people who need homes by giving them shelter and showing them what they need to do to get into apartments and jobs. The shelter will expand soon to provide space for those close to finding housing...
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
Whitman College's volleyball team falls at Puget Sound
Hector del Castillo can be reached at hectordelcastillo@wwub.com or 509-526-8317.
UPDATE: Kennewick man arrested in Walla Walla homicide investigation
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — UPDATE: The Walla Walla Police Department has released the name of the person who was arrested earlier Monday in regards to a homicide investigation. David Delgado, 46, of Kennewick was arrested on probable cause for murder in the first degree. Authorities responded to the 400 block of South 1st Avenue to an apartment. They found a...
Pasco Police Need Your Help to Identify This Woman, “Angel”…
Pasco Police are asking for your assistance to identify the woman in the photos. Obviously, due to her arm artwork, law enforcement is referring to the woman as, "Angel." The woman is wanted for allegedly removing a mailbox from a home near 11th and Shoshone in Pasco. The incident took place Friday, September 9th.
Gunshots hit 2 apartments at a Tri-Cities complex Friday night
Police were told multiple shots were fired in the parking lot.
Popular Tri-City Eatery Coming to Columbia Park Soon
Following the devastating Cascade Building fire in downtown Kennewick in February, a popular restaurant is moving. The City of Kennewick announced Friday that Foodies will take over the space previously occupied by The Bit at the Landing on Paul Parish Drive, formerly known as Columbia Drive. According to Evelyn Lisigna of the City of Kennewick:
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Lewiston Police Department Daily Activity Log: Saturday, September 17, 2022
LEWISTON - Below is the Lewiston Police Department daily activity log for Saturday, September 17, 2022. Comp has a person in the parking lot causing problems, female, she is wearing a red coat on her head, pushing a cart full of items, comp would like her trespassed. ------------------------------------------------- 22-L14493 DUI...
Yakima Herald Republic
Tri-Cities priest pleads not guilty to raping a friend
A Tri-Cities priest pleaded not guilty last week to charges he raped a friend after he invited her to lunch. Prosecutors charged the Rev. Tomás Vázquez Téllez, 49, with third-degree rape with the aggravating circumstance of abusing his position of trust. Vázquez Téllez has been released from Benton County jail on a $30,000 bond while he awaits his Nov. 28 trial.
NBC News
MTP Reports: Idaho church aims to establish a ‘Christian town’
As the topic of separation of church and state become more prominent in the halls of Congress and on the campaign trail, one church in Moscow, Idaho is attempting to establish a Christian town and increase the role religion plays in the public square and everyday life.Sept. 15, 2022.
Faith | You can have a glorious life after death, but it’s your call
Part of living is facing the reality of death. But questions loom large when we consider our mortality. Lee Walter has answers.
Great Pyrenees-Mix Pup Gaining Better Use of Legs Thanks to WSU College of Veterinary Medicine
PULLMAN - A great Pyrenees-mix pup with a deformed hind limb is inching closer to having full use of all his legs thanks to a team of veterinary professionals at Washington State University – including his owner, third-year surgical resident Rachel Dickson. Dickson adopted the puppy, which has since...
Occupied Kennewick apartment units struck by bullets
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Three apartment units were struck by bullets Friday evening, Sept. 16. According to Kennewick Police Department, officers responded to the Kamiakin Apartments at 4711 West Metaline Avenue around 8:30 p.m. for reports of shots fired. Officers arriving on scene found spent casings in the parking lot...
WSU running back Kannon Katzer of Spokane has a moment for the ages
PULLMAN -- The end of Washington State's 38-7 win featured a special moment for Spokane walk-on running back Kannon Katzer. The Spokane native took the bulk of the carries on WSU's last drive, racking up 54 yards on 6 carries (9 ypc) and finishing it off with a touchdown. For the former Mt. Spokane High star who tragically lost his mother in August of 2020, it was another climb up the ladder of perseverance.
ifiberone.com
Deputies: Connell woman who once served as Mesa’s city clerk arrested for theft of city funds
PASCO - The former clerk of a small town in north Franklin County is behind bars this week. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office issued a press release announcing the arrest Danni Lee Speelman of Connell. Speelman is the former Clerk/Treasurer for the City of Mesa. She was arrested on...
eastidahonews.com
Endangered missing person alert issued for Idaho woman
LEWISTON — Idaho State Police issued an endangered missing person alert late Monday night for a woman in Lewiston. Linda Sears, 67, is missing from the 500 block of Warner Avenue. She is believed to be on foot, according to the alert, and cannot walk without a walker. She...
