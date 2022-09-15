Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in ConnecticutTravel MavenNewington, CT
Popular discount store opens new location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersRidgefield, CT
Michigan cannabis dispensary now open to recreational customersKristen WaltersGrand Haven, MI
Sandy Hook Parents Want Jury To Send A Message In The Alex Jones Defamation CaseFlorence CarmelaWaterbury, CT
Major discount store chain opening new location in Connecticut this weekKristen WaltersRidgefield, CT
Related
Connecticut lawmaker allegedly threatened by constituent is speaking out
Conn. (WTNH) — State authorities said that an Eastern Connecticut state lawmaker was recently threatened by a constituent. Some are saying it’s another sign of the current state of a polarized society. The lawmaker is safe following the threats, and the suspect has been arrested. It started out with a lawn sign miscommunication, authorities said. […]
NewsTimes
Peter Manfredonia's 2020 deadly CT crime spree case faces another delay
MILFORD — More than two years since police say Peter Manfredonia went on a crime spree that killed two people, attorneys asked to push the case back for another month. In a pretrial hearing Thursday morning, Judge Peter Brown agreed to continue the case and scheduled a remote hearing for Oct. 12 and an in-person hearing for Oct. 21.
Register Citizen
Group sues over CT gun laws on behalf of unwilling New Milford woman: ‘I’m not a pistol-packin’ mama’
The National Association for Gun Rights misfired last week in its federal lawsuit challenging Connecticut’s gun laws on behalf of an 84-year-old woman described as owning banned semi-automatic firearms and desiring to buy more. It turns out that Patricia Brought of New Milford, recruited as a plaintiff to give...
Watertown schools temporarily delayed after FBI warns of social media threat
WATERTOWN, Conn. — Watertown students were temorarily delayed Friday morning as police and the FBI investigated a social media threat targeting an unidentified school in Connecticut. "Since the most recent events in our nation, the FBI has increased their level of communication with all local PDs and we are...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTNH.com
4 Connecticut schools honored by Dept. of Education as ‘Blue Ribbon Schools’
(NEXSTAR) – The U.S. Department of Education is honoring the winners of 2022’s National Blue Ribbon School Awards, recognizing a total of 297 U.S. schools for their exemplary test performances or efforts to close achievement gaps between students. Four of those honored schools are from Connecticut. They are...
Bolton attorney gets 45 months for trying to defraud victim of $1M through fake mortgage deals
BOLTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bolton attorney will spend more than three years behind bars after he tried to defraud a person of $1 million, according to an announcement Friday from the U.S. States Attorney for the District of Connecticut. Mark Pagani, 61, was sentenced Thursday to 45 months in prison and three years of […]
NewsTimes
CT woman’s self-defense keychains go viral on TikTok
After feeling unsafe at her college campus, a Connecticut native created a fashionable keychain with multiple self-defense tools to help women feel safe. And she’s promoting them on TikTok. Bridgeport native Alyssa Collazo, 23, sells the keychains via her online store called Fabulyss Boutique. The idea came after Collazo...
Kosta Diamantis employee grievance case hearing set for Monday
The hearing will bring to a head a conflict that has been simmering since last fall and threatens to dredge up past disputes.
RELATED PEOPLE
Man injured in Waterbury Judith Lane shooting
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — One man was injured during a shooting in Waterbury on Saturday, police said. The Waterbury Police Department responded to 222 Judith Ln. around 9:11 a.m. for a complaint of shots fired and located a 53-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital and was treated […]
NBC Connecticut
Police Determining Whether West Hartford, Simsbury Investigations Are Connected
Investigators are looking into whether a bank robbery in West Hartford and an attempted robbery in Simsbury Friday are connected. Both happened less than an hour apart from each other. Simsbury Police say based on the clothing description of the suspects, it is likely it’s the same person. However,...
americanmilitarynews.com
VIDEO: Traffic stop on I-84 turns into a heartwarming moment between a Connecticut state trooper and an Army veteran
A routine traffic stop on Interstate 84 on Sept. 11 turned into a memorable moment between a trooper from the Connecticut State Police and a U.S. Army veteran. Trooper Kyle Kaelberer pulled over onto the right shoulder near Exit 68 of I-84 to assist a motorist with their hazard lights on. Kaelberer found a man in distress, who identified himself as an Army veteran. The man said he was on the phone with a counselor from a suicide prevention hotline for military veterans.
wiltonbulletin.com
TikTok rape allegation spurs dozens of students to rally at Central Connecticut State
NEW BRITAIN — About 100 students marched through campus at Central Connecticut State University Friday after a rape allegation against a student surfaced on social media. The dozens of students gathered outside the Student Center before marching through the New Britain campus, chanting remarks such as, "Stop the violence," "no more silence" and "two, four, six, eight, Central needs to stop the rape."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Connecticut crowds exceed expectation for return of Big E
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Both the excitement and the smell of fair food were in the air on a clear and sunny Friday on the fairgrounds in West Springfield. With no pandemic restrictions for 2022, the Big E opened for fairgoers who come to Western Massachusetts from across the country.
Exclusive: Loved ones of East Hartford homicide victim speak out on tragic shooting
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — East Hartford police continue to investigate what led up to Wednesday night's homicide which left a Waterbury man dead. Loved ones spoke exclusively to FOX61 about the victim. Detectives were by Park Avenue and Garden Street all of Wednesday night and Thursday morning combing through...
police1.com
Video: Trooper offers distressed army vet a listening ear during traffic stop
“It’s a tough time for everyone in your position, I’m here with you,” Trooper Kyle Kaelberer said. Suicide is always preventable. If you are having thoughts of suicide or feeling suicidal, please call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline immediately at 800-273-8255. Counselors are also available to chat at www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org. Remember: You deserve to be supported, and it is never too late to seek help. Speak with someone today.
Connecticut horse trainer pleads not guilty to 20 counts of animal cruelty
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — An East Hampton woman, charged with nearly two dozen counts of animal cruelty related to horses she trained, entered a not guilty plea in Middletown Superior Court Thursday. Horse trainer Alexis Wall faces 20 counts of animal cruelty for her alleged abuse of horses that she...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
VTDigger
Police identify Connecticut man killed in Brattleboro shooting
BRATTLEBORO — Local police have identified a man from Hartford, Connecticut, as the person killed Aug. 19 during a shooting at this town’s Great River Terrace housing complex. Michael R. Ledbetter Jr., 32, died as the result of an incident still under investigation, authorities said. Nicholas Baker, 34,...
Matt Scott's Beard | Should he keep it or shave it? Let us know
HARTFORD, Conn. — FOX61 meteorologist Matt Scott has been sporting his full beard for several weeks now and he wants to know: Save It or Shave It?. FOX61 has teamed up with the Village with the goal to help keep kids warm this winter season with "Save It or Shave It: The Village Winter Coat Drive."
iheart.com
The Peace Center of CT: Peace Hero Awards
The 5th Annual Peace Heroes Awards celebrates those among us who ensure Peace Lives by their selfless acts of service. September 28, 2022. Renee interview Iran Nazario, President & CEO of The Peace Center about the Peace Hero Awards and about the amazing work of the Peace Center of Connecticut.
NBC New York
3 Shot in Drive-by on I-95 in Connecticut; Highway Teeming With Cops
Three people were wounded in a bizarre drive-by shooting on Interstate 95 in Connecticut early Wednesday, triggering a sprawling law enforcement investigation and shutting down the highway for hours, authorities say. According to the preliminary investigation, cops in Darien contacted State Police just before 4 a.m. to report a vehicle...
Comments / 0