Waterbury, CT

WTNH

Connecticut lawmaker allegedly threatened by constituent is speaking out

Conn. (WTNH) — State authorities said that an Eastern Connecticut state lawmaker was recently threatened by a constituent. Some are saying it’s another sign of the current state of a polarized society. The lawmaker is safe following the threats, and the suspect has been arrested. It started out with a lawn sign miscommunication, authorities said. […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
NewsTimes

Peter Manfredonia's 2020 deadly CT crime spree case faces another delay

MILFORD — More than two years since police say Peter Manfredonia went on a crime spree that killed two people, attorneys asked to push the case back for another month. In a pretrial hearing Thursday morning, Judge Peter Brown agreed to continue the case and scheduled a remote hearing for Oct. 12 and an in-person hearing for Oct. 21.
WILLINGTON, CT
Waterbury, CT
Sandy Hook, CT
Newtown, CT Crime & Safety
Newtown, CT
Maryland State
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Connecticut State
Waterbury, CT
Crime & Safety
NewsTimes

CT woman’s self-defense keychains go viral on TikTok

After feeling unsafe at her college campus, a Connecticut native created a fashionable keychain with multiple self-defense tools to help women feel safe. And she’s promoting them on TikTok. Bridgeport native Alyssa Collazo, 23, sells the keychains via her online store called Fabulyss Boutique. The idea came after Collazo...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Man injured in Waterbury Judith Lane shooting

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — One man was injured during a shooting in Waterbury on Saturday, police said. The Waterbury Police Department responded to 222 Judith Ln. around 9:11 a.m. for a complaint of shots fired and located a 53-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital and was treated […]
WATERBURY, CT
americanmilitarynews.com

VIDEO: Traffic stop on I-84 turns into a heartwarming moment between a Connecticut state trooper and an Army veteran

A routine traffic stop on Interstate 84 on Sept. 11 turned into a memorable moment between a trooper from the Connecticut State Police and a U.S. Army veteran. Trooper Kyle Kaelberer pulled over onto the right shoulder near Exit 68 of I-84 to assist a motorist with their hazard lights on. Kaelberer found a man in distress, who identified himself as an Army veteran. The man said he was on the phone with a counselor from a suicide prevention hotline for military veterans.
CONNECTICUT STATE
wiltonbulletin.com

TikTok rape allegation spurs dozens of students to rally at Central Connecticut State

NEW BRITAIN — About 100 students marched through campus at Central Connecticut State University Friday after a rape allegation against a student surfaced on social media. The dozens of students gathered outside the Student Center before marching through the New Britain campus, chanting remarks such as, "Stop the violence," "no more silence" and "two, four, six, eight, Central needs to stop the rape."
NEW BRITAIN, CT
police1.com

Video: Trooper offers distressed army vet a listening ear during traffic stop

“It’s a tough time for everyone in your position, I’m here with you,” Trooper Kyle Kaelberer said. Suicide is always preventable. If you are having thoughts of suicide or feeling suicidal, please call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline immediately at 800-273-8255. Counselors are also available to chat at www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org. Remember: You deserve to be supported, and it is never too late to seek help. Speak with someone today.
CONNECTICUT STATE
VTDigger

Police identify Connecticut man killed in Brattleboro shooting

BRATTLEBORO — Local police have identified a man from Hartford, Connecticut, as the person killed Aug. 19 during a shooting at this town’s Great River Terrace housing complex. Michael R. Ledbetter Jr., 32, died as the result of an incident still under investigation, authorities said. Nicholas Baker, 34,...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
iheart.com

The Peace Center of CT: Peace Hero Awards

The 5th Annual Peace Heroes Awards celebrates those among us who ensure Peace Lives by their selfless acts of service. September 28, 2022. Renee interview Iran Nazario, President & CEO of The Peace Center about the Peace Hero Awards and about the amazing work of the Peace Center of Connecticut.
HARTFORD, CT
NBC New York

3 Shot in Drive-by on I-95 in Connecticut; Highway Teeming With Cops

Three people were wounded in a bizarre drive-by shooting on Interstate 95 in Connecticut early Wednesday, triggering a sprawling law enforcement investigation and shutting down the highway for hours, authorities say. According to the preliminary investigation, cops in Darien contacted State Police just before 4 a.m. to report a vehicle...

