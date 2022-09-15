ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

bpdnews.com

Officers Arrest Suspect in Possession of a Loaded Firearm in Dorchester

About 9:54 PM, on Friday, September 16, 2022, officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan), conducted a firearm investigation in the area of 10 Helen Street in Dorchester, which resulted in an on-site arrest of Rayquan Scott, 25, of Dorchester on firearm related charges. As a result of the investigation, officers...
BOSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

Boston Police B-3 Anti-Crime Unit Arrest Repeat Firearm Offender in Dorchester

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Arrest Made in Roslindale Stabbing

Boston police have made an arrest in a serious stabbing in Roslindale Wednesday. Kenneth Edwards, 37, was arrested after the stabbing on Marion Street Wednesday afternoon. Police said Edwards was found on Marion Street with blood on his clothing. The victim was found down the street with multiple stab wounds....
BOSTON, MA
WTNH

One injured in Mansfield shooting

MANSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – State police are investigating a shooting in Mansfield that left one person injured. State police said they were alerted by Windham Hospital at 11:34 p.m. Friday that an adult male with gunshot wounds had arrived at their emergency department. Police said he had non-life-threatening injuries, however he was flown to Hartford […]
MANSFIELD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

‘A deplorable assault’: Man charged with violent civil rights attack at MBTA station

BOSTON — A Boston man was arraigned Friday afternoon for allegedly yelling homophobic slurs and attacking another man at an MBTA station. Aiyoub Alsallak, 29, is charged with civil rights violation, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (shod foot), and assault and battery. His bail was set at $2,500 and his previous bail on an open case out of BMC’s Central Division has been revoked.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Case worker assaulted at Suffolk County Jail

BOSTON (WHDH) - A case worker at the Suffolk County Jail was assaulted by a detainee, according to the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department. The worker was assaulted Thursday during a routine session “in which she was attempting to deliver the care and services required of her position,” a spokesperson said. Officers immediately responded, subduing and removing the detainee. They also assisted the employee before she taken to a hospital for observation.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Investigation into death of Saugus woman whose body was found in trunk continues 30 years later

REVERE. Mass. — Thirty years after the body of a Saugus woman was found in the trunk of a car in Revere, the investigation into her murder remains ongoing and unsolved. Susan Taraskiewicz’s body was discovered on Sept. 14, 1992, in a car that had been left outside of an auto repair shop on Route 1A, according to Massachusetts State Police. About a day earlier, she had left her job as a ramp crew chief at Logan Airport to pick up sandwiches for her coworkers.
REVERE, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Rehoboth Police, DEA-New Bedford, Northern Bristol County Drug Task Force, Seekonk Police, arrest man on drug distribution charges

Several local agencies combined to make a drug arrest on Thursday morning. According to Deputy Chief of Police Brian Ramos, at approximately 10:00 a.m., Officers from the Rehoboth Police Department, with the assistance of the Drug Enforcement Agency New Bedford Office, The Northern Bristol County Drug Task Force and Seekonk Police Department, served a search warrant at a home on Allens Lane in Rehoboth.
REHOBOTH, MA
whdh.com

Police make arrest after shooting in Mattapan leaves one person injured

BOSTON (WHDH) - At least one person was left with life-threatening injuries after a shooting on Blue Hill Avenue in Mattapan, according to police. Several Boston Police units were called to the area Wednesday afternoon, blocking off a section of the roadway while officers collected evidence. Police told 7NEWS a...
Boston 25 News WFXT

DA: Peabody man on probation charged with kidnapping and possessing illegal ‘ghost gun’

TEWKSBURY, Mass. — Authorities announced charges against a North Shore man Thursday afternoon for allegedly kidnapping a woman and carrying an illegal “ghost gun.”. Jonathan Perry, 22, of Peabody, is charged with kidnapping, possession of a large capacity firearm, possession of a large capacity feeding device, assault and battery on a household or family member and possession of ammunition without a license.
PEABODY, MA

