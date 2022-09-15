Read full article on original website
bpdnews.com
Officers Arrest Suspect in Possession of a Loaded Firearm in Dorchester
About 9:54 PM, on Friday, September 16, 2022, officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan), conducted a firearm investigation in the area of 10 Helen Street in Dorchester, which resulted in an on-site arrest of Rayquan Scott, 25, of Dorchester on firearm related charges. As a result of the investigation, officers...
liveboston617.org
Boston Police B-3 Anti-Crime Unit Arrest Repeat Firearm Offender in Dorchester
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
NECN
Arrest Made in Roslindale Stabbing
Boston police have made an arrest in a serious stabbing in Roslindale Wednesday. Kenneth Edwards, 37, was arrested after the stabbing on Marion Street Wednesday afternoon. Police said Edwards was found on Marion Street with blood on his clothing. The victim was found down the street with multiple stab wounds....
29-Year-Old Boston Man Charged In Homophobic Beating At MBTA Station: DA
A 29-year-old Boston man faces civil rights and assault charges after authorities said he attacked a caused a man head injuries during a beating earlier this month at an MBTA station. Aiyoub Alsallak is accused of shouting homophobic slurs at two men at Andrew Station platform on Sept. 5 just...
‘A deplorable assault’: Aiyoub Alsallak accused of yelling homophobic slurs at two men before assaulting one on MBTA platform
A Boston man accused of yelling homophobic slurs at two men before assaulting one was arraigned Friday in the South Boston Division of Boston Municipal Court on civil rights and assault charges, officials said. Aiyoub Aslsallak, 29, was charged with civil rights violation, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon...
One injured in Mansfield shooting
MANSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – State police are investigating a shooting in Mansfield that left one person injured. State police said they were alerted by Windham Hospital at 11:34 p.m. Friday that an adult male with gunshot wounds had arrived at their emergency department. Police said he had non-life-threatening injuries, however he was flown to Hartford […]
whdh.com
‘Enough is enough!’ Jamaica Plain shop owner locks alleged teen thieves in store during armed robbery
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police are investigating an armed robbery attempt at a Jamaica Plain corner store, where the owner said her quick thinking help trap several of the suspects for a time. The owner said her store on Day Street had recently been the target of a group of...
‘A deplorable assault’: Man charged with violent civil rights attack at MBTA station
BOSTON — A Boston man was arraigned Friday afternoon for allegedly yelling homophobic slurs and attacking another man at an MBTA station. Aiyoub Alsallak, 29, is charged with civil rights violation, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (shod foot), and assault and battery. His bail was set at $2,500 and his previous bail on an open case out of BMC’s Central Division has been revoked.
GoLocalProv
Two Providence Shootings May be Linked — Retribution, According to Providence Police
Providence police are investigating whether a shooting in the city on Thursday night was in retaliation for a shooting incident earlier that day. As GoLocal reported, a male — in his 20s — was shot in Olneyville around 4:30 PM on Thursday. “We are investigating this as a...
Police Arrest Marlborough Woman at 3 a.m. in Framingham Playground
FRAMINGHAM – Police arrested aMarlborough woman at a Framingham playground early Wednesday morning, September 14. A police officer was doing a check of the Arlington Street park & playground at 2:57 a.m. and encountered a Marlborough woman and another individual, explained Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. The police...
whdh.com
Case worker assaulted at Suffolk County Jail
BOSTON (WHDH) - A case worker at the Suffolk County Jail was assaulted by a detainee, according to the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department. The worker was assaulted Thursday during a routine session “in which she was attempting to deliver the care and services required of her position,” a spokesperson said. Officers immediately responded, subduing and removing the detainee. They also assisted the employee before she taken to a hospital for observation.
Union: Guard at Shirley prison attacked by inmate ‘improving ever so slightly’
SHIRLEY — A corrections officer from the Massachusetts Correctional Institution-Shirley is slowly recovering from an attack by an inmate last month. According to the Massachusetts Correction Officers Federated Union (MCOFU), Matthew Tidman is still on life support. The attack occurred while Tidman, a Central Massachusetts resident, was on duty...
Woman killed after a collision with a school bus in Shrewsbury
SHREWSBURY, Mass. — A local woman was killed after a serious crash involving a school bus on Thursday morning. Shrewsbury Police and fire responded to South Quinsigamond Ave. at May St. just before 11 a.m. for a car vs. school bus. Police said there were no students on the...
Investigation into death of Saugus woman whose body was found in trunk continues 30 years later
REVERE. Mass. — Thirty years after the body of a Saugus woman was found in the trunk of a car in Revere, the investigation into her murder remains ongoing and unsolved. Susan Taraskiewicz’s body was discovered on Sept. 14, 1992, in a car that had been left outside of an auto repair shop on Route 1A, according to Massachusetts State Police. About a day earlier, she had left her job as a ramp crew chief at Logan Airport to pick up sandwiches for her coworkers.
bpdnews.com
Drug Control Unit Executes Search Warrant Charges Male with Drug Trafficking
On September 15, 2022, at approximately 12:30 P.M., Officers assigned to the District B-3 Drug Control unit, along with the C-11 Drug Control Unit, executed a search warrant and arrested Michael Johnson, 65, of Boston, in the area of South Bay Mall. After an investigation, Officers applied for and were...
WCVB
Stabbing victim suffers life-threatening injuries in Boston's Roslindale neighborhood
BOSTON — A person is in stable condition after they were stabbed in Boston's Roslindale neighborhood, according to police. Boston police confirmed the stabbing happened near 9 Marion St. Wednesday afternoon. Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said police initially received reports of a machete attack, but investigators have...
fallriverreporter.com
Rehoboth Police, DEA-New Bedford, Northern Bristol County Drug Task Force, Seekonk Police, arrest man on drug distribution charges
Several local agencies combined to make a drug arrest on Thursday morning. According to Deputy Chief of Police Brian Ramos, at approximately 10:00 a.m., Officers from the Rehoboth Police Department, with the assistance of the Drug Enforcement Agency New Bedford Office, The Northern Bristol County Drug Task Force and Seekonk Police Department, served a search warrant at a home on Allens Lane in Rehoboth.
whdh.com
Police make arrest after shooting in Mattapan leaves one person injured
BOSTON (WHDH) - At least one person was left with life-threatening injuries after a shooting on Blue Hill Avenue in Mattapan, according to police. Several Boston Police units were called to the area Wednesday afternoon, blocking off a section of the roadway while officers collected evidence. Police told 7NEWS a...
Man arrested following 4-car Auburn crash, charged with driving truck at officer
AUBURN — A Houston man, initially sought for shoplifting at Home Depot, was arrested on various charges after he allegedly caused two accidents and lurched his U-Haul box truck toward an officer who was outside his cruiser, police said. John Riggs Davis, 47, was taken into custody after his U-Haul crashed at Route...
DA: Peabody man on probation charged with kidnapping and possessing illegal ‘ghost gun’
TEWKSBURY, Mass. — Authorities announced charges against a North Shore man Thursday afternoon for allegedly kidnapping a woman and carrying an illegal “ghost gun.”. Jonathan Perry, 22, of Peabody, is charged with kidnapping, possession of a large capacity firearm, possession of a large capacity feeding device, assault and battery on a household or family member and possession of ammunition without a license.
