Mets star wants return of ousted former manager after Astros cheating scandal
The relationship between Carlos Beltran and the New York Mets has been quite the roller coaster since day one. Despite being one of the greatest players to ever wear a Mets uniform, his most famous moment from his playing days in Queens — and perhaps his entire career — is when he struck out looking to lose Game 7 of the NLCS, sending the St. Louis Cardinals to the World Series.
Numbers Game: Who Gets Optioned for Verlander's Return to the Astros?
With Justin Verlander rejoining the rotation Friday, Seth Martinez could fall a victim to the numbers game again.
FOX Sports
Countdown to the MLB Playoffs: Astros clinch playoff berth
The hunt to play baseball in October is heating up. There are a handful of MLB division races that could come down to the wire, and each wild-card spot is still up for grabs. Here's where the playoff race stands in both leagues through Thursday night. NL WEST. The Los...
MLB・
theScore
Astros clinch 6th consecutive postseason berth
The Houston Astros are headed to the postseason for the sixth straight year after beating the Oakland Athletics 5-0 at Minute Maid Park on Friday. They're the first AL team to clinch a playoff spot and the second in MLB behind the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Astros, 95-50, will now...
TVGuide.com
How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros Live on September 16
On September 16 at 8:10 PM ET, the Houston Astros will play the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on MLBN (out-of-market only), ATT SportsNet-SW and NBCSCA. TV: MLBN (out-of-market only), ATT SportsNet-SW and NBCSCA. Stream: DIRECTV STREAM. Nationally, the game is streaming on MLB Network, which is available...
Soreness? Astros' Álvarez Clarifies Absense from Wednesday Lineup
While hand soreness has limited action this season, Yordan Álvarez refuted the ailment in his absense Wednesday.
MLB Odds: Yankees vs. Brewers prediction, odds and pick – 9/17/2022
The New York Yankees and Milwaukee Brewers will square off in the second of their three-game weekend series on Saturday night in Milwaukee. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Yankees-Brewers prediction and pick, laid out below. Even with...
NBC Sports
Kotsay: Command top priority for A's after loss to Astros
The Athletics fell 5-0 to the Houston Astros on Friday at Minute Maid Park, but the final stat line might be misleading due to the dominance displayed by one player: Yordan Álvarez. Álvarez had Adrián Martínez's number at the plate. The 25-year-old went off for a hat-trick, hitting three...
MLB
A's, Astros honor legacy of Roberto Clemente
HOUSTON -- Roberto Clemente once said, “I want to be remembered as a ballplayer who gave all he had to give.” And players from the Astros and the Athletics remember the Hall of Famer for doing just that, both on and off the field. • VOTE NOW: 2022...
