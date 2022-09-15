ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Fox News

Mets star wants return of ousted former manager after Astros cheating scandal

The relationship between Carlos Beltran and the New York Mets has been quite the roller coaster since day one. Despite being one of the greatest players to ever wear a Mets uniform, his most famous moment from his playing days in Queens — and perhaps his entire career — is when he struck out looking to lose Game 7 of the NLCS, sending the St. Louis Cardinals to the World Series.
QUEENS, NY
FOX Sports

Countdown to the MLB Playoffs: Astros clinch playoff berth

The hunt to play baseball in October is heating up. There are a handful of MLB division races that could come down to the wire, and each wild-card spot is still up for grabs. Here's where the playoff race stands in both leagues through Thursday night. NL WEST. The Los...
MLB
theScore

Astros clinch 6th consecutive postseason berth

The Houston Astros are headed to the postseason for the sixth straight year after beating the Oakland Athletics 5-0 at Minute Maid Park on Friday. They're the first AL team to clinch a playoff spot and the second in MLB behind the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Astros, 95-50, will now...
HOUSTON, TX
TVGuide.com

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros Live on September 16

On September 16 at 8:10 PM ET, the Houston Astros will play the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on MLBN (out-of-market only), ATT SportsNet-SW and NBCSCA. TV: MLBN (out-of-market only), ATT SportsNet-SW and NBCSCA. Stream: DIRECTV STREAM. Nationally, the game is streaming on MLB Network, which is available...
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Kotsay: Command top priority for A's after loss to Astros

The Athletics fell 5-0 to the Houston Astros on Friday at Minute Maid Park, but the final stat line might be misleading due to the dominance displayed by one player: Yordan Álvarez. Álvarez had Adrián Martínez's number at the plate. The 25-year-old went off for a hat-trick, hitting three...
HOUSTON, TX
MLB

A's, Astros honor legacy of Roberto Clemente

HOUSTON -- Roberto Clemente once said, “I want to be remembered as a ballplayer who gave all he had to give.” And players from the Astros and the Athletics remember the Hall of Famer for doing just that, both on and off the field. • VOTE NOW: 2022...
HOUSTON, TX

