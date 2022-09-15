ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Lucy Trejo
5d ago

it all starts at home if parents pd more attention to their kids and not let them do what they like .

6
KTSM

4 injured in shooting at Tri-State Fair

Update: (10:34 a.m.) Officials with the Tri-State Fair and Rodeo announced that they will host a press conference at 12 p.m. Tuesday regarding the Monday night shooting. Meanwhile, the Potter County Fire and Rescue Department confirmed that the off-duty firefighter among the people injured in the shooting is a member of the department. Update: (Tuesday, […]
AMARILLO, TX
Washington Examiner

Dozens of rounds fired and police officer shot at Texas fair: Report

A shooting at a Texas fair on Monday sent people scrambling and has reportedly left a police officer injured. The incident occurred at the Tri-State Fair in Amarillo, Texas. A police officer was reportedly shot during the incident, according to local outlet News Channel 10. More than a dozen apparent gunshots could be heard in a video purportedly of the incident obtained by local outlet Fox 3.
AMARILLO, TX
Amarillo, TX
CBS DFW

Deputies kill gunman at Tri-State Fair & Rodeo after 3 people shot

AMARILLO - A gunman shot three people, including two first responders, at the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo before he was shot and wounded by sheriff's deputies, authorities said.Just before 11 p.m. Monday, a man opened fire on Potter County deputies working off-duty at the fair, Potter County Sheriff Brian Thomas said.Thomas said the "male suspect opened fire on the deputies, striking a deputy and an off-duty firefighter, also working at the fair, and a bystander." Deputies returned fire, wounding the suspect.The deputy, firefighter and bystander were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, authorities said. The gunman was taken to the hospital with injuries that were described as life-threatening.Thomas did not identify any of the victims or the suspect. He did not offer a motive for the shooting, which is being investigated by the Texas Rangers.Amarillo is about 365 miles northwest of Dallas.
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Amarillo police looking for stolen antique car

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for a stolen antique car. The black, 1935 Ford Slantback was reported stolen Aug. 30 from the 1000 block of Amarillo Blvd. E. The last six of the VIN are 761596. If you've seen the car, know where...
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Amarillo's Georgia Village Lost Another Building

I know that the landscape of Amarillo is forever changing. There is progress all over the city. Then there are some unexpected setbacks that cause some changes too. I am proud to call the Wolflin/Bivins/Georgia Street area my home. I spend a lot of my time in that area. So watching the different changes is one thing that I like to do. I have lived in that area since the nineties so there have been a lot of ups and downs. I remember when there was a two-story Hastings.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

1 person in custody, officer shot in Borger

UPDATE: BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Borger Police Department reports that on Monday at around 5:25 p.m. officers were called to the 1300 block of Yows on a domestic disturbance when an officer was shot twice by a suspect. According to police, officers arrived and found Gerardo Rodriguez, 38, using a family member as a […]
BORGER, TX
KFDA

COA: Petition to finance, renovate Civic Center is not valid

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo said today the petition to kill the financing plan to renovate and expand the Civic Center is not valid. A news release says Texas law and the city charter require an affidavit or oath of authenticity from the people who circulated it.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week. US-87 Southbound: The right lane, from Cherry Ave to Loop 335, CLOSED for patching projects. This project will be for Monday (19th), Tuesday (20th) and Wednesday (21st). The lane will be reopened daily before close of business.
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

98.7 The Bomb

