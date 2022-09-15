Read full article on original website
Lucy Trejo
5d ago
it all starts at home if parents pd more attention to their kids and not let them do what they like .
4 injured in shooting at Tri-State Fair
Update: (10:34 a.m.) Officials with the Tri-State Fair and Rodeo announced that they will host a press conference at 12 p.m. Tuesday regarding the Monday night shooting. Meanwhile, the Potter County Fire and Rescue Department confirmed that the off-duty firefighter among the people injured in the shooting is a member of the department. Update: (Tuesday, […]
Is The Amarillo Tri State Fair Safe To Go To After Shooting?
I'd hate to say it, but literally nothing surprises me these days. People simply can't act right, and I'm starting to come to terms with this. Mass shootings in schools and concerts, road rage going out of control, and now this. Last night, four people were injured, including a Potter...
Washington Examiner
Dozens of rounds fired and police officer shot at Texas fair: Report
A shooting at a Texas fair on Monday sent people scrambling and has reportedly left a police officer injured. The incident occurred at the Tri-State Fair in Amarillo, Texas. A police officer was reportedly shot during the incident, according to local outlet News Channel 10. More than a dozen apparent gunshots could be heard in a video purportedly of the incident obtained by local outlet Fox 3.
Off-duty deputy and firefighter among 3 shot by gunman at fair in Amarillo
Authorities say the gunman was shot by deputies, but not before he opened fire on three people, including an off-duty deputy and a firefighter.
abc7amarillo.com
Tri-State Fair adding 'additional security measures,' delayed Tues. opening after shooting
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Tri-State Fair & Rodeo said it will add "additional security measures" after a late night shooting. An off-duty Potter County deputy and an off-duty firefighter were shot, along with a bystander, when a gunman opened fire on Potter County deputies around 11 p.m. Monday.
1 man indicted for east Amarillo homicide in July
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A man has been indicted in Potter County District Court in relation to a late July homicide that reportedly occurred at a school park in east Amarillo. According to an indictment filed in Potter County District Court on Sept. 15, 30-year-old Adrian Manuel Hinojos was indicted for the alleged homicide that […]
Deputies kill gunman at Tri-State Fair & Rodeo after 3 people shot
AMARILLO - A gunman shot three people, including two first responders, at the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo before he was shot and wounded by sheriff's deputies, authorities said.Just before 11 p.m. Monday, a man opened fire on Potter County deputies working off-duty at the fair, Potter County Sheriff Brian Thomas said.Thomas said the "male suspect opened fire on the deputies, striking a deputy and an off-duty firefighter, also working at the fair, and a bystander." Deputies returned fire, wounding the suspect.The deputy, firefighter and bystander were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, authorities said. The gunman was taken to the hospital with injuries that were described as life-threatening.Thomas did not identify any of the victims or the suspect. He did not offer a motive for the shooting, which is being investigated by the Texas Rangers.Amarillo is about 365 miles northwest of Dallas.
Oh How the Years Have Been Good to the Amarillo Building
Amarillo has some deep history. I was driving in Downtown Amarillo the other day when I passed the Amarillo Building. I decided I needed to do a little research on this building. I can remember it being around for as long as I have been living here. I know it...
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo police looking for stolen antique car
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for a stolen antique car. The black, 1935 Ford Slantback was reported stolen Aug. 30 from the 1000 block of Amarillo Blvd. E. The last six of the VIN are 761596. If you've seen the car, know where...
Amarillo’s Georgia Village Lost Another Building
I know that the landscape of Amarillo is forever changing. There is progress all over the city. Then there are some unexpected setbacks that cause some changes too. I am proud to call the Wolflin/Bivins/Georgia Street area my home. I spend a lot of my time in that area. So watching the different changes is one thing that I like to do. I have lived in that area since the nineties so there have been a lot of ups and downs. I remember when there was a two-story Hastings.
1 person in custody, officer shot in Borger
UPDATE: BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Borger Police Department reports that on Monday at around 5:25 p.m. officers were called to the 1300 block of Yows on a domestic disturbance when an officer was shot twice by a suspect. According to police, officers arrived and found Gerardo Rodriguez, 38, using a family member as a […]
Strange Mounds Appear on Maps Just North of Amarillo
It's funny what you find we you start looking on Google Earth. You can find some exciting and strange things. While researching something else, I was looking on Google Earth around Boys Ranch Road and the Floating Mesa, I scanned over a really interesting piece of land. It was filled...
65-Year-Old Gregory Gene Moore Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Amarillo (Amarillo, TX)
According to the Amarillo Police, a hit-and-run accident was reported on Friday morning. The officials stated that a major accident occurred near Interstate [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
KFDA
COA: Petition to finance, renovate Civic Center is not valid
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo said today the petition to kill the financing plan to renovate and expand the Civic Center is not valid. A news release says Texas law and the city charter require an affidavit or oath of authenticity from the people who circulated it.
This Crazy Permanent Jewelry Trend Is Actually Here In Amarillo
Let's pretend that you have some major life event happening, or that you're lucky enough to have someone in your life that you want to share something with forever. At the same time, the thought of getting a tattoo to signify the eternal importance of whatever it is your celebrating makes you nervous.
Photos: Two Very Different Perfect Places To Hike In Amarillo
I love being outdoors. There's nothing better than feeling the sun on your face. Feeling the breeze. There's just something special about feeling connected to the Earth. Here are two, very different, yet perfect places for a hike in Amarillo. A Smaller Hike Hidden In Plain Sight. Let's say you're...
Man pleads guilty to meth possession after running car into hospital
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The man who was taken into custody after crashing his vehicle into the front doors of BSA Hospital back in May has pleaded guilty in Amarillo Federal Court to methamphetamine possession. According to documents filed Monday in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division, William […]
My Dog Just Died Can I Legally Bury Her in My Yard in Amarillo?
I recently went through a traumatic experience. I have had pets die before. That is all part of life. It's hard. It's really hard. Every pet that has passed away on me was already at the vet's office when we make the decision to end their suffering the humane way.
What caused Amarillo’s sudden increase in gas prices?
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to GasBuddy, the average Amarillo gas price went up by more than 24 cents in the past week, but other regions are not seeing the same type of increase. Judy Stark, the president of the Panhandle Producers & Royalty Owners Association (PPROA), said there are likely several reasons for the […]
KFDA
Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week. US-87 Southbound: The right lane, from Cherry Ave to Loop 335, CLOSED for patching projects. This project will be for Monday (19th), Tuesday (20th) and Wednesday (21st). The lane will be reopened daily before close of business.
