Umatilla County, OR

97 Rock

North Pasco Crash Leaves Vehicle on Side After Hitting Curb

Pasco Police say driver control, or lack or, led to a crash Thursday morning. Thursday morning Pasco Police responded to an area in north Pasco, near Burns Road and Rocket Lane, not far from Powerline Road. This vehicle was headed east on Burns when it struck a curb, the driver...
97 Rock

Popular Tri-City Eatery Coming to Columbia Park Soon

Following the devastating Cascade Building fire in downtown Kennewick in February, a popular restaurant is moving. The City of Kennewick announced Friday that Foodies will take over the space previously occupied by The Bit at the Landing on Paul Parish Drive, formerly known as Columbia Drive. According to Evelyn Lisigna of the City of Kennewick:
KENNEWICK, WA
97 Rock

Air Quality Alert Extended Due to Smoke, Haze–Unhealthy

The National Weather Service (NWS) Tuesday morning issued an air quality alert, by way of the Department of Ecology (DOE). Air quality considered "unhealthy" in 6 area counties. According to the DOE, NWS, and the Benton Clean Air Agency, our air quality is in the "red" zone, which is unhealthy....
KENNEWICK, WA
97 Rock

Time Of Remembrance To Hold Final Tri-Cities Gathering

It started in 2007 when a TOR committee pulled together a team of volunteers and held the first Tri Cities Remembrance event. It was a way for Shirley Schmunk of Richland to honor her son Jerimiah, who was killed serving his country. His vehicle came under attack by rocket propelled grenade and small arms fire near Baghdad in 2004 during Operation Iraqi Freedom.
RICHLAND, WA
97 Rock

Elk Survive Monday Morning Crash on State Route 240 in Benton County

Two elk were injured early Monday morning after being struck by a vehicle. According to a tweet by Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson:. WSP investigated a one vehicle vs. two elk, minor injury collision on SR 240 near MP 22 in Benton County. The elk were loaded onto a trailer and will be able to be salvaged. Be cautious during dawn and dusk times while driving remote roads.
97 Rock

Pasco Wants YOUR Opinion on the Future Of Pot Business, Retail

The City of Pasco plans to encourage citizens to attend one of several "listening" sessions to voice their opinion about pot business within city limits. Mark these dates (from the City of Pasco via Pasco PD):. "• Tuesday, September 27, 6:30 pm, HAPO (TRAC) Center, 6600 Burden Boulevard. •...
PASCO, WA
97 Rock

Smoke-Haze Alert for Columbia Basin Extended Monday

The Benton Clean Air Agency (BCAA) said Monday that the air quality in our region is unhealthy. The air quality as of noon, Monday September 12th is considered unhealthy. Data supplied to the Department of Ecology by the BCAA shows we're in the read, so to speak. Air Quality Expert...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
97 Rock

Live Your Heartwarming Dream in a Priceless Palace in West Richland

It's always fun to look at local real estate and dream a little. If you're looking for the perfect masterpiece, it's here, in West Richland. You may want to get to THIS open house sooner than later. Everything about this 6 bedroom-4 bath home is stunning. From the great room to the main living space, the accents are tremendous in detail.
WEST RICHLAND, WA
97 Rock

Winco Parking Lot Chase Shooter Arrested in Oregon

The suspect accused of shooting at a truck that was chasing them, in Kennewick back in August has been arrested. On August 12th, around 1:30 PM Kennewick Police were called to the parking lot at Winco Foods in the 4600 block of West Clearwater. According to witnesses as well as...
KENNEWICK, WA
97 Rock

West Richland Girl Missing! Help Bring Baileigh Home!

Please help bring Baileigh home safe! Baileigh is 15 years old, she goes by Baileigh or Chrisann, she is five foot seven inches tall and weighs approximately one hundred twenty pounds. Baileigh has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a short, black, tank top dress, with large floral print on it. She was also wearing black heels. Her last known location was Richland/West Richland.
WEST RICHLAND, WA
97 Rock

Former Mesa City Clerk Arrested for Embezzlement

The Franklin County Sheriff's Department and other investigators say the woman tried to cover up the theft. Former Mesa Treasurer/City Clerk arrested in Richland. According to information released by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office by way of Commander Monty Huber, the former treasurer/city clerk in Mesa is in jail. Danni...
MESA, WA
97 Rock

Your Child Is Hurt! New Scam Entraps Tri-Cities Area Familys

Watch out! There is a new scam in the Tri-Cities area that is preying on the most important things to us, our family!. The Prosser School District has issued a warning to parents about a local new scam that multiple parents of their students fell for. The warning says that these parents received a phone call stating that their child had been injured.
97 Rock

Area Mental Health-Detox Center Moves Another Step Forward

Benton County continues to move forward toward establishing a regional mental health crisis and substance abuse treatment center. County expected to close on the old KGH deal in late October. According to the Tri-City Area Journal of Business, by October 25th, Benton County will likely have closed on a $1.6...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
97 Rock

Vulnerable Woman Missing Again, Despite Tracking Device

A woman known as Carley has become familiar to Kennewick residents due to her frequently going missing, but usually for short periods of time. Carley Verduzco, who is an adult but has the mental capacity of a child, has gone missing several times already this year. This time she has...
KENNEWICK, WA
97 Rock

Kennewick Police Respond to Firearms Incident at Southridge High

Thanks to a notification given to a teacher and then the school's resource officer, no one was hurt or threatened. 16-year-old student at Southridge High arrested for possession of firearm. According to Kennewick Police Commander Aaron Klem, the incident occurred around 11:15 AM. Klem said in a release that staff...
KENNEWICK, WA
97 Rock

97 Rock

Pasco WA
ABOUT

97 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

