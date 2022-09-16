Bartlett company earns second patent, looks to 'break-out' year in 2023

In just over a year, Bartlett-based SOMAVAC Medical Solutions has received two patents for groundbreaking work in wound therapy, using negative pressure to drain and heal surgical wounds.

The second one, announced this week, is an adaption to the first that can also maintain negative pressure in a closed incision, helping the wound heal faster.

“It’s one of a kind, and it’s the only device that combines the two in one,” said Esra Roan, SOMAVAC co-founder and CEO.

The patent was awarded to Roan and co-founder Joshua Herwig, chief technology officer. The two met at the University of Memphis where Roan was a tenured professor in biomedical engineering. Herwig was a master’s student in the department.

Esra Roan

Roan left that job in 2015 to build on the idea of using negative pressure to drain wounds. The company’s first milestone happened in early September 2021 when she and Herwig, plus two local physicians, received a patent for a novel, battery-powered device that maintains negative pressure deep in the surgical wound, making it possible to drain off potentially liters of fluid without intermittent loss of pressure or the patient having to measure and dispose of messy fluids.

For five decades, the Jackson-Pratt rubber bulb was the most scientific way to draw fluid off surgical wounds, particularly mastectomy surgeries.

The bulb works well when patients stay in the hospital until their surgical drains are removed. But with shorter hospital stays now than in the past, patients are often discharged with the drains intact and sent home to manage.

The bulbs attach to tubes that hang from the body. Roan had talked to enough convalescing women to know that the hard-to-hide bulbs made them feel self-conscious and often kept them from resuming social contact with friends, even family, which she believes is part of the healing process.

One woman told Roan she missed Christmas dinner because she didn’t want her family to see her in that condition.

SOMAVAC’s innovation is a flat device, with the surface size of an iPhone. Patients wear it on a belt under clothing to manage the suction.

“We believe in this technology. This team believes in the need to pay attention to what happens post-operatively to patients as they recover from surgeries,” Roan said. “It’s in everyone’s best interest to improve that process.”

The second patent, this time awarded to Roan and Herwig, builds on the first innovation, providing a negative pressure tool that can be assembled in the same device and that works on top of the wound site.

“This patent solidifies our intellectual property portfolio for complex surgeries. I am grateful to our outstanding team members and legal team for diligently pursuing this patent,” Herwig said.

The combination works in complicated medical situations, such as open-ventral hernia repairs, some breast reconstructions, contaminated fields or in trauma, Roan said.

Physicians at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital have been using the first SOMAVAC device, saying it keeps children on their treatment protocols, which often means chemotherapy doesn’t have to be delayed due to surgical complications.

“The addition of the closed-incision negative pressure wound therapy will further mitigate complications in complex procedures,” said Dr. Michael Neel, chief of the St. Jude Division of Orthopaedics.

“We’re fortunate to have the support we have in our backyard from the physicians who are utilizing us,” Roan said.

SOMAVAC is based in Bartlett, where it also assembles the devices.

“We are targeting expansion in the Southeast,” Roan said. “And our sales director is out of Charlotte, North Carolina. We are onboarding one more employee in that area.”

While she is reluctant to make 2023 sales forecasts, she is confident.

“I would go so far to say it’s going to be our breakout year. I put a lot of weight on 2023 for us.”

The company’s annual meeting is at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at Epicenter Memphis, 150 Peabody Place.