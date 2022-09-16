ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlett, TN

Bartlett company earns second patent, looks to 'break-out' year in 2023

By Jane Roberts
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kItCH_0hwfiV4W00

In just over a year, Bartlett-based SOMAVAC Medical Solutions has received two patents for groundbreaking work in wound therapy, using negative pressure to drain and heal surgical wounds.

The second one, announced this week, is an adaption to the first that can also maintain negative pressure in a closed incision, helping the wound heal faster.

“It’s one of a kind, and it’s the only device that combines the two in one,” said Esra Roan, SOMAVAC co-founder and CEO.

The patent was awarded to Roan and co-founder Joshua Herwig, chief technology officer. The two met at the University of Memphis where Roan was a tenured professor in biomedical engineering. Herwig was a master’s student in the department.

Esra Roan

Roan left that job in 2015 to build on the idea of using negative pressure to drain wounds. The company’s first milestone happened in early September 2021 when she and Herwig, plus two local physicians, received a patent for a novel, battery-powered device that maintains negative pressure deep in the surgical wound, making it possible to drain off potentially liters of fluid without intermittent loss of pressure or the patient having to measure and dispose of messy fluids.

For five decades, the Jackson-Pratt rubber bulb was the most scientific way to draw fluid off surgical wounds, particularly mastectomy surgeries.

The bulb works well when patients stay in the hospital until their surgical drains are removed. But with shorter hospital stays now than in the past, patients are often discharged with the drains intact and sent home to manage.

The bulbs attach to tubes that hang from the body. Roan had talked to enough convalescing women to know that the hard-to-hide bulbs made them feel self-conscious and often kept them from resuming social contact with friends, even family, which she believes is part of the healing process.

One woman told Roan she missed Christmas dinner because she didn’t want her family to see her in that condition.

SOMAVAC’s innovation is a flat device, with the surface size of an iPhone. Patients wear it on a belt under clothing to manage the suction.

“We believe in this technology. This team believes in the need to pay attention to what happens post-operatively to patients as they recover from surgeries,” Roan said. “It’s in everyone’s best interest to improve that process.”

The second patent, this time awarded to Roan and Herwig, builds on the first innovation, providing a negative pressure tool that can be assembled in the same device and that works on top of the wound site.

“This patent solidifies our intellectual property portfolio for complex surgeries. I am grateful to our outstanding team members and legal team for diligently pursuing this patent,” Herwig said.

The combination works in complicated medical situations, such as open-ventral hernia repairs, some breast reconstructions, contaminated fields or in trauma, Roan said.

Physicians at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital have been using the first SOMAVAC device, saying it keeps children on their treatment protocols, which often means chemotherapy doesn’t have to be delayed due to surgical complications.

“The addition of the closed-incision negative pressure wound therapy will further mitigate complications in complex procedures,” said Dr. Michael Neel, chief of the St. Jude Division of Orthopaedics.

“We’re fortunate to have the support we have in our backyard from the physicians who are utilizing us,” Roan said.

SOMAVAC is based in Bartlett, where it also assembles the devices.

“We are targeting expansion in the Southeast,” Roan said. “And our sales director is out of Charlotte, North Carolina. We are onboarding one more employee in that area.”

While she is reluctant to make 2023 sales forecasts, she is confident.

“I would go so far to say it’s going to be our breakout year. I put a lot of weight on 2023 for us.”

The company’s annual meeting is at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at Epicenter Memphis, 150 Peabody Place.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

FedEx stock plunges, company plans to close 90 locations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shares of FedEx plummeted in value overnight after it was announced Memphis’s largest employer is doing some serious belt-tightening. It was announced last night after the stock market closed. Shares of FedEx fell a staggering 16% in after-hours trading. A single share will cost you about $170 dollars this morning, compared to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Young actress visits Memphis church, credits faith for success

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A young star visited Memphis on Sunday, giving inspiration to attendees at the New Olivet Worship Center. Seen in films such as "Hidden Figures" and having worked with stars like Queen Latifah and Dolly Parton, 12-year-old actress Selah Jones spoke about how her faith has guided her down the path of success and what it means to her life.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
State
North Carolina State
Local
Tennessee Industry
Bartlett, TN
Business
City
Bartlett, TN
City
Charlotte, TN
lakelandcurrents.com

Olive House Mediterranean Grocery Opening This Weekend

According to Adam Adam (yes, his first and last name is the same), the owner of Olive House Mediterranean Grocery, the public is welcome to come by this Saturday, September 17, at 6pm for a sneak peak of his new store. The store, which is located in The Lake District...
LAKELAND, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patents#Clothing#Breast#Biotech Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Somavac Medical Solutions#The University Of Memphis#Jackson Pratt
millington-news.com

Around Town: September 15, 2022

The Vietnam War lasted from 1961 to 1975, the United States sent nearly 3 million troops to the conflict with several thousands not returning home. Those who died during the Vietnam War are immortalized in Washington D.C. at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. Several years ago a traveling version of the public tribute was constructed and has made the rounds around the country. Scheduled for Sept. 22-26, the traveling Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall will be in Millington at Abandoned Antiques located at 8323 Highway 51 North.
MILLINGTON, TN
WREG

Baby born with half a heart to celebrate 1st birthday at Memphis hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A baby born with half a heart will celebrate her first birthday at a Memphis hospital where she got a second chance at life thanks to surgery. After months of waiting, 11-month-old Ja’Mia McFarland received her new heart just two weeks shy of her first birthday. In true superstar fashion, she awoke […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Where ‘Go Jim Go’ will go: 2022 bike route

The annual Go Jim Go! ride to benefit Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital will kick off Sept. 21, 2022. You can follow along with Jim Jaggers’ epic bike ride route. Here is where he will be each day (schedule subject to change). Wednesday September 21 — Shelby County, Bartlett...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
WREG

Men named Christian, Bible bagged for East Memphis burglary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Police say two men were arrested after they returned to a house they burglarized three days earlier in East Memphis. Investigators said Christian Nicholas, 26, and Zachary Bible, 27, were caught red-handed with some of the items taken from a home in the 900 block of Audubon Drive. The homeowner said Sunday, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Southaven, MS (with Photos & Maps)

Looking for the best restaurants in Southaven, MS? Look no further! We’ve compiled a list of the top spots to eat in town, from pizza places to burger joints and everything in between. Whether you’re looking for a place to grab a quick bite or want to enjoy a...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

Contractor leaves behind $25K in unfinished work

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– An Orange Mound homeowner is left with a huge mess after he says he paid a contractor to make repairs but only part of the work was done. Clarence Martin nearly lost his home when a tree came down on his home last December. The roof and several areas of his home are […]
MEMPHIS, TN
tri-statedefender.com

A view of Ezekiel Kelly as ‘unloved, unhelped, unseen’

Was there any way to know that a dam was about to break and that Ezekiel Kelly was about to implode?. “Yes,” says an ex-girlfriend and a youth advocate, who is helping her process the resulting shooting and carjacking rampage that left three dead, three others injured, and much of Memphis reeling for several hours on Sept. 7 as police tried to capture the shooter.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy