Did you Know the Owner That Just Donated the Entire Patagonia Company was a Mainer?
Before I even get into the good stuff, did you know the owner of Patagonia is from Maine?!. You truly learn something new every day and this was a big one for me today. I guess it does make sense that a company dedicated to outdoor activities would be from the Pine Tree State. Sort of reminds me of another big company here in Maine that sells outdoor gear…
Gov. Mills Announces $14 Million in Grants for Maine Forest Products Businesses
Governor Janet Mills on Monday announced $14 million in grant funding for Maine forestry companies from the second round of the Forest Recovery Initiative of the Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan. The first phase of the program, launched in November 2021, provided financial relief to 219 forest products industry businesses...
Can You Recycle Your Pizza Boxes in Maine?
One of the most popular takeout food items in America is pizza. It serves as a time saver and a delicious alternative to preparing a home cooked meal. Not only that, it's readily available with tons of places across Maine to grab one and go. Pizza is almost exclusively served by restaurants in cardboard boxes. With Maine being a state that believes in recycling, a fair question has to be asked: can you recycle your pizza boxes in Maine?
Take A Juicy Bite Out of Maine Apple Sunday This Weekend
Know the word Pomological? Take a bite out of that word. The science of growing fruit. This Sunday is Maine Apple Sunday. And there are dozens and dozens of apple orchards that would love to welcome you to their farm to participate. Picking your own, or just buying a bag....
Watch This Guy Attempt To Chug A 2-Liter Bottle Of Moxie
Most of us Mainers wouldn’t make it past the first gulp, but did this guy?. The Maine beverage that belongs on "The Island Of Misfit Snacks" gets some new victims to sample the pain, or in some cases, pleasure. maximus4life is a YouTuber who likes to make videos of...
The Highest Level of ‘Stress Inflation’ is in Aroostook County, Maine
We are all feeling higher levels of stress in our daily lives. The pandemic has been extremely hard and inflation is making everything so much more expensive. We’re paying more at the gas station to fill up, food costs have skyrocketed and electricity is off the charts. We’ll really feel the impact when heating costs factor in this winter.
Woman Saved After Falling Into the Ocean at Acadia’s Thunder Hole
The crew of a Coast Guard vessel saved a Massachusetts woman who was swept into the sea near Acadia National Park's Thunder Hole. Sean Bonnage of the National Park Service confirmed for us that the 20-year-old woman from Royalston, Massachusetts was sitting on the rocks a few hundred yards south of Thunder Hole on Saturday when she was swept off a ledge and into the water. The woman managed to stay afloat until the United States Coast Guard could arrive at the scene. Rescuers located the victim about 400 yards off-shore and got her into the boat within 30 minutes of the time when she went into the water. The woman was transported to Mount Desert Island Hospital for evaluation.
The Most Popular Stephen King Movie In Each State
Maine's favorite Stephen King movie probably isn't a big surprise...or is IT?. Bangor's most famous native, Stephen King, is the author of more than seventy books, all of them worldwide bestsellers, and many as we all know, have been turned into successful and entertaining films and television shows. With the...
Check Out Maine’s Best Spots To Enjoy Fall Foliage
Yeah, maybe we are putting the cart ahead of the horse here, but believe it or not, the start of fall officially arrives on, September 22nd, at 9:04 pm, and that means the beauty of Maine will be front and center, before a long and dreary winter punches us all in the gut.
How Will Hurricane Earl Affect Maine And New Hampshire?
Considering the Atlantic Hurricane Season gets kicked off in June, it really has been a very quiet season. Until the last few weeks, we have not really mentioned anything about hurricanes, or even tropical storms. However, in the last few days, we have been hearing about a few different storms....
