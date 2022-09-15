She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is one sensational Marvel series, and that’s appropriate if you know about the adjectives often used to describe Jen Walters in the comics. Last week we all experienced the joy of getting getting swept up in Madisynn Mania. So, what’s going to happen on this week’s episode? We know from the end of Episode 4 that Titania (Jameela Jamil) is hella litigious and now we’re going to see what happens when She-Hulk enters the courtroom not as a lawyer, but as a defendant. Forget that Avengers: Endgame battle, this is gonna be a throw down unlike any we’ve seen in the MCU.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO