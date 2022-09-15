Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Heartbreaking new ‘Spider-Man’ post-credits scene revealed as ‘Wonder Man’ casting leaves fans laughing
It’s time for another roundup of the biggest Marvel news of the day. This Wednesday offered up details on the never-before-seen post-credits scene that will accompany the Spider-Man: No Way Home re-release this weekend, not to mention fans reacted with glee after Disney Plus’ Wonder Man TV series added its first cast member. Plus, Doctor Strange 2‘s screenwriter spilled on his original plans for Mr. Fantastic’s introduction.
Marvel fans freak out as She-Hulk introduces one of X-Men’s most popular characters into the MCU
The latest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law featured a pretty huge Easter egg for Marvel fanatics.As spotted by eagle-eyed viewers, episode two (released on Disney+ on Thursday 25 August), discreetly welcomed one of Marvel’s biggest heroes into the shared cinematic universe known as the MCU.Minor spoilers follow for She-Hulk episode two – you have been warned!For years, the rights to the X-Men franchise had been owned by Fox, meaning the characters were unable to cross over into the MCU, which is produced by Disney. Ever since Fox was acquired by Disney in 2019, however, fans have been...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘She-Hulk’ just saw a major ‘Daredevil’ foe hop into the MCU, and everybody’s missing it
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 5. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law continued today with its fifth episode, which at long last finally set up the incoming arrival of Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock on the scene. The latest installment of the Marvel Studios series featured Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters going to a superhero costume designer to get some custom clothing, with the episode ending on the revelation that they’ve also created a new suit for a certain horn-headed vigilante from Hell’s Kitchen.
ComicBook
Marvel's Scarlet Witch Series Debuts Wanda Maximoff's New Costume
Wanda Maximoff is embarking on new adventures as part of a new Scarlet Witch series. Announced earlier today, Scarlet Witch #1 comes from the creative team of writer Steve Orlando, artist Sara Pichelli, and colorist Matt Wilson, with a cover by Russell Dauterman. Along with setting up Scarlet Witch's new status quo following X-Men: The Trial of Magneto, the new series will also see Dauterman create a new costume for Wanda Maximoff. Russell Dauterman has been doing cover work for plenty of Marvel titles, most recently the X-Men franchise, and even did a variant cover featuring many of Scarlet Witch's costumes for Avengers Forever #1.
thedigitalfix.com
Marvel Studios announces which MCU characters are on the Thunderbolts
We have an official announcement on the MCU characters who will make up the Thunderbolts team of anti-heroes. The Thunderbolts are essentially the MCU’s version of the DCEU‘s Suicide Squad. The Thunderbolts superhero movie has been in the works for a while, and there’s been plenty of speculation about which characters will be on the team.
epicstream.com
DC Just Revealed Joker's Real Name After 82 Years
There's no denying that the Joker is one of the most recognizable comic book villains out there but despite being around for over eight decades, there are a lot of things we still don't know about Batman's archnemesis which is all the more astonishing considering there have been numerous iterations of the character. Now, DC Comics has seemingly revealed Joker's real name, putting an end to the years-long confusion surrounding his identity.
Spider-Man's Michael Keaton Knows You Won't Believe Him When He Says He's Never Watched A Marvel Movie
Believe it or not, Michael Keaton has actually never watched a Marvel movie.
digitalspy.com
She-Hulk finally introduces Deadpool to the MCU, sort of
She-Hulk episode 5 spoilers follow. No other Marvel show – or film, for that matter – has been as obsessed with cameos as She-Hulk. In just the first three episodes alone, connections to Hulk and Eternals and Shang-Chi and Agent Carter have all thrown She-Hulk smack dab in the middle of the MCU.
TVGuide.com
MCU Timeline: Every Marvel Movie and Disney+ Series Release Date Through 2025 and Beyond
The newly-dubbed Multiverse Saga will take the Marvel Cinematic Universe through at least Phase 6, ending with two Avengers movies in 2025: The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars. Even though we are nearing the end of Phase 4 with Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever, there is still a lot about the Marvel multiverse that we still don't know. Luckily, the next few years will be packed with content to help us figure it out.
CNET
D23 Everything Announced: Marvel, Star Wars, Indiana Jones, Avatar, Disney Parks and More
Disney fans flocked to California last weekend to check out D23 Expo 2022, the first D23 convention since 2019 -- the year the Disney Plus streaming service launched. The event also marked the company's 100th anniversary (which is next year, but it's hard to blame Disney for getting its centennial celebrations started early).
Disney+’s ‘She-Hulk’ blatantly lied — and an update on Daredevil’s cameo
After loads of cameos, from Mark Ruffalo to Megan Thee Stallion, fans are still waiting for Daredevil to show up.
ComicBook
ComicBook Nation: New Marvel & Star Wars Reveals Explained
CB Nation recaps all the big Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars reveals at D23 and afterward. Plus it's TV Recap for She-Hulk Ep 5 and that controversial House of the Dragon Episode 4. PLUS Big D23 Gaming Reveals and New Comics!. D23 Recap and Fallout. Here's are all the subjects...
digitalspy.com
She-Hulk episode 5 just explained Daredevil's big MCU change
She-Hulk episode 5 spoilers follow. Early on in She-Hulk, Jen says "I just want to make sure that you don't think this is one of those cameo-every-week type of shows." Whether you believe that or not, and regardless of your feelings towards She-Hulk's endless preoccupation with cameos, it's certainly working in our favour when it comes to one horny guy in particular.
Charlie Cox Wants More Legal Drama in ‘Daredevil: Born Again’
One of the most beloved cameos in “Spider-Man: No Way Home” was Charlie Cox’s appearance as Matt Murdock a.k.a. Daredevil. Cox played the blind superhero in three seasons of “Daredevil” on Netflix and reprised the role for “The Defenders,” but neither of those shows were part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe at the time. Netflix canceled “Daredevil” and its other Marvel series in 2019, but Feige confirmed ahead of “No Way Home” that Daredevil would join the MCU. That film used a multiverse plot device to shoehorn beloved characters into the MCU’s mythology. Fans quickly began clamoring for more Daredevil...
What Time Does ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ Episode 5 Come Out on Disney+?
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is one sensational Marvel series, and that’s appropriate if you know about the adjectives often used to describe Jen Walters in the comics. Last week we all experienced the joy of getting getting swept up in Madisynn Mania. So, what’s going to happen on this week’s episode? We know from the end of Episode 4 that Titania (Jameela Jamil) is hella litigious and now we’re going to see what happens when She-Hulk enters the courtroom not as a lawyer, but as a defendant. Forget that Avengers: Endgame battle, this is gonna be a throw down unlike any we’ve seen in the MCU.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘She-Hulk’ just introduced the MCU’s own version of a Pixar fan-favorite
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 5. Where do superheroes get their costumes from? That’s an age-old question about the genre that the MCU has generally avoided over the years thanks to many of the Avengers either wearing combat gear, uniforms, or suits of their own invention (looking at you, Iron Man) or magic (psst, Scarlet Witch). But, as for the rest, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has finally provided an answer, by paying homage to Pixar’s own superhero universe.
"She-Hulk"'s Fifth Episode Sets Up the Return of This MCU Hero
Watch out! This post contains spoilers. Fans have known for months that Daredevil, aka Matt Murdock, would be entering the MCU and that Charlie Cox, who played the character in the Netflix "Daredevil" series, would be reprising the role. Cox already made one brief cameo as the character in "Spider-Man: No Way Home," but he's set to make his biggest entrance into the MCU yet in "She-Hulk." The character's appearance in the the new series was first teased in a trailer back in July.
digitalspy.com
Keanu Reeves returning to DC for Constantine sequel
Keanu Reeves is set to lead DC's resurrection of the 2005 supernatural thriller Constantine which he starred in. According to Deadline, the John Wick actor is going to be reunited in the sequel with director Francis Lawrence, who directed the first film in the franchise. The script will be written by Akiva Goldsman.
PopSugar
Marvel Announces "Thunderbolts" Cast, "Fantastic Four" Director, and More News at D23
Marvel had a jam-packed panel full of announcements during the D23 Expo on Sept. 10. POPSUGAR was on hand for the event, which featured exclusive footage, previews, and appearances by casts of some of their most-anticipated new movies and series. Marvel head Kevin Feige kicked off the event with the cast of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," who shared new footage from the movie for the audience. "Everything is bigger, everything is better, everything is new," Winston Duke, who plays M'Baku, said of the film. He also previewed that the film would have tons of advanced technology. Late "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman was also in everyone's thoughts. Letitia Wright, who plays Shuri, said of the film's release, "I'm excited for my bro to look down on us and smile."
ComicBook
Daredevil: Born Again Star Teases Return to Iconic Location
It looks like the Man Without Fear may return to the Big Apple. All three seasons of Daredevil were filmed in and around New York, largely due to Marvel Television's budgetary restrictions. Now, it appears Marvel Studios may be keeping the spirit when it begins to film Daredevil: Born Again at some point next year.
