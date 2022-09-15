Photos: 2022 Fortinet Championship at Silverado Resort and Spa

After a few weeks off, the PGA Tour is back in Napa, California, for the start of its 2022-23 season. The Fortinet Championship will be held at Silverado Resort and Spa (North course) with Max Homa, the defending champion, as the betting favorite at +1200 (12/1).

Behind Homa are Corey Conners and Hideki Matsuyama, who are tied at +1300 (13/1). Maverick McNealy, who came up just short last year in Napa and finished second, is +2000 (20/1).

Silverado is a par-72 track that measures just over 7,100 yards (yardage subject to change depending on day).

Check out some of the best photos from the opening weekend of the new PGA Tour season below.

Fortinet: PGA Tour Live streaming on ESPN+