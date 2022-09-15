Vegetable, whole grain, fruit and now a viral star with its own official ambassador. Of course, we're talking about corn!. You might have seen the viral TikTok video or heard about Tariq, the adorable kid who recently went viral for his absolute love for buttery corn. The social media obsession with Tariq began after he appeared on the web series, "Recess Therapy," where host, Julian Shapiro-Barnum, a comedian, interviews kids in New York City and posts their, often hilarious, clips online.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 10 DAYS AGO