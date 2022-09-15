ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 reasons why Instagram Reels is failing to compete with TikTok

Instagram Reels appears to be failing to catch up to TikTok — that is, according to a recent report published by The Wall Street Journal. The report included an internal document, which contained a summary of “internal Meta research.”. Contents. How far is Instagram Reels behind? Well, according...
YouTube Shorts could steal TikTok’s thunder with a better deal for creators

TikTok remains hugely dominant over the copycat short form video feeds that competing social media giants have spun up in recent years, like Instagram Reels and Snapchat Spotlight. But, according to reports from the New York Times, YouTube Shorts is gearing up to announce an ad revenue sharing model that could revolutionize short form video and give TikTok a run for its money — literally.
Making the best of a bad situation! Hilarious snaps capture people who can poke fun at dark situations - including an amputee with a tattoo saying 'one foot in the grave'

Sometimes you've got to have a sense of humour to get through the hard times in life, as these pictures show. Social media users from around the world captured people who would much rather laugh than cry, with the best examples rounded up on Defused.com and justsomething.co. A US man...
The Rise Of The Micro Tattoo: “My Entire Clientele Is From TikTok”

Twenty-five-year-old tattoo artist Sydney Smith says that most of her clients find her, not through Google or Yelp, but yes, via TikTok. The self-proclaimed "micro" tattoo artist dropped out of cosmetology school to pursue tattooing and when she started posting her teeny-tiny tattoos on the social media platform, using raw cut iPhone videos, she quickly accumulated a following.
TikTok’s viral ‘Corn Kid’ gets the ultimate corn honor, and it’s adorable

Vegetable, whole grain, fruit and now a viral star with its own official ambassador. Of course, we're talking about corn!. You might have seen the viral TikTok video or heard about Tariq, the adorable kid who recently went viral for his absolute love for buttery corn. The social media obsession with Tariq began after he appeared on the web series, "Recess Therapy," where host, Julian Shapiro-Barnum, a comedian, interviews kids in New York City and posts their, often hilarious, clips online.
TikTok isn’t above cloning BeReal

There comes a time in every gigantic, influential social platform’s life when copying its smaller competition seems like a good idea. TikTok’s time is today. The short-form video app’s new TikTok Now feature — a standalone app in some regions outside the U.S. according to the company — recreates the dual camera experience of BeReal for TikTok’s over 1 billion users.
