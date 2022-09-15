Read full article on original website
Related
This Woman Is Passing Out "Dating Resumes" To Men With Her Photo, Hobbies, And Interests, And It's So Genius It's Going Viral
Tired of scrolling on Hinge, 27-year-old Emily Zgoda started passing out "dating resumes" at sporting events, grocery store meat sections, car washes, and more "target" areas — and millions of people are following along on her journey.
msn.com
Cat "dances" to '90s EDM hit and becomes a viral TikTok sensation
It's so easy to inspire people on the Internet! A TikTok video of a dancing cat is currently garnering millions of likes, but the song that has the little kitty swinging her paws is particularly crucial to the clip's success. Funny cat videos have often gone viral, and that's exactly...
Digital Trends
3 reasons why Instagram Reels is failing to compete with TikTok
Instagram Reels appears to be failing to catch up to TikTok — that is, according to a recent report published by The Wall Street Journal. The report included an internal document, which contained a summary of “internal Meta research.”. Contents. How far is Instagram Reels behind? Well, according...
TikTok Users Rave Over “Run Boy Run” Trend: “A Mood Board for My Life”
If you’ve been flipping through TikTok recently, you may have come across the “Run Boy Run” TikToktrend, in which users present a fast-paced montage of romantic comparisons offered by their significant others. And these swoon-worthy videos start out with a title card that say something like “If...
IN THIS ARTICLE
TechCrunch
YouTube Shorts could steal TikTok’s thunder with a better deal for creators
TikTok remains hugely dominant over the copycat short form video feeds that competing social media giants have spun up in recent years, like Instagram Reels and Snapchat Spotlight. But, according to reports from the New York Times, YouTube Shorts is gearing up to announce an ad revenue sharing model that could revolutionize short form video and give TikTok a run for its money — literally.
Doorbell Camera Capturing Man's Final Selfie With Beloved Dog Breaks Hearts
"This video will be cherished forever," said the dog's owner of the precious footage.
Woman who posted picture of driver with trailer asking 'what's wrong with this photo?' cops unexpected backlash
A woman who mocked a driver for having their trailer gate open has unexpectedly ended up in the firing line. The lady posted a picture of the trailer in a Facebook group which calls out 'crap drivers and parkers' in the Melbourne area. The photo was captioned, 'Let's play a...
He's the most popular man on TikTok. And he doesn't say a word
Khaby Lame has gained 114 million TikTok followers for his deadpan comedy and is on pace to become the social platform's most popular creator.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Meta takes down hundreds of Facebook, Instagram accounts associated with Proud Boys
NEW YORK — Executives with the social media company Meta announced Thursday that they recently removed 480 Facebook and Instagram accounts, pages, and groups associated with the Proud Boys, for violating the platforms' ban on the far-right extremist group. The Proud Boys organization was banned by Facebook and Instagram...
Making the best of a bad situation! Hilarious snaps capture people who can poke fun at dark situations - including an amputee with a tattoo saying 'one foot in the grave'
Sometimes you've got to have a sense of humour to get through the hard times in life, as these pictures show. Social media users from around the world captured people who would much rather laugh than cry, with the best examples rounded up on Defused.com and justsomething.co. A US man...
Refinery29
The Rise Of The Micro Tattoo: “My Entire Clientele Is From TikTok”
Twenty-five-year-old tattoo artist Sydney Smith says that most of her clients find her, not through Google or Yelp, but yes, via TikTok. The self-proclaimed "micro" tattoo artist dropped out of cosmetology school to pursue tattooing and when she started posting her teeny-tiny tattoos on the social media platform, using raw cut iPhone videos, she quickly accumulated a following.
TikTok’s viral ‘Corn Kid’ gets the ultimate corn honor, and it’s adorable
Vegetable, whole grain, fruit and now a viral star with its own official ambassador. Of course, we're talking about corn!. You might have seen the viral TikTok video or heard about Tariq, the adorable kid who recently went viral for his absolute love for buttery corn. The social media obsession with Tariq began after he appeared on the web series, "Recess Therapy," where host, Julian Shapiro-Barnum, a comedian, interviews kids in New York City and posts their, often hilarious, clips online.
Kylie Jenner Notices Stained Shirt During TikTok Makeup Tutorial: 'Looks Like I'm Lactating'
Kylie Jenner didn't let a little spilled milk ruin her makeup tutorial. On Wednesday, the Kylie Cosmetics founder was filming a video in her car to give fans a sneak peek at one of the lip crayons in her new Kris Collection when she noticed a stain on her black t-shirt.
Shock as 'Cheeky' Neighbor Posts Cottage on Instagram Claiming It's Her Own
Mumsnet user writes, "there is not one thing in her photo that is her cottage or garden. It is all mine," after "minor actress" claims property is hers.
Woman Telling Her Kid's Stepmom To Remove 'Family' Pic Online Splits Views
The stepmom said she posted the picture online alongside a caption saying she had a "lovely break with the family."
inputmag.com
TikTok isn’t above cloning BeReal
There comes a time in every gigantic, influential social platform’s life when copying its smaller competition seems like a good idea. TikTok’s time is today. The short-form video app’s new TikTok Now feature — a standalone app in some regions outside the U.S. according to the company — recreates the dual camera experience of BeReal for TikTok’s over 1 billion users.
Love Is Blind: Are Kyle And Deepti Still Together Following After The Altar? Kyle’s Recent Comments Don’t Exactly Convince Me
Love is Blind's Kyle dropped an update on his status with Deepti, and it sounds a bit iffy.
Hilarious ‘Voice Over’ Video Proves No Trashcan Is Bear Proof
There has always been something comical about wild animals showing very human traits. That is exactly why this new viral TikTok video showing a black bear actually opening a supposed bear-proof trashcan. It is worth noting that this video took place in New Jersey, but what can I say, we...
New Dad Goes Viral On TikTok After Wife Reveals He Stole Newborn From Bassinet
Expression of love can be toxic or sweet, depending on how it is shown and handled. Often, people make honest mistakes while trying to convey how much they care about others and end up hurting those they tend to adore and protect the most. Recently a TikTok user posted a...
Comments / 0