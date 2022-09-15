Read full article on original website
NHL
2022 Rookie Faceoff: How To Watch
Catch the Kings prospects live as they take on prospects from some of the division's rivals. What you need to know ahead of the 2022 Rookie Faceoff:. Where: TECH CU ARENA (San Jose, CA) Watch:. Quinton Byfielfd, Brandt Clarke and Jordan Spence headline the Kings roster heading to the 2022...
NHL
WOLF GETS THE NOD
Dustin Wolf will get the start tonight when the Flames face off against the Canucks at the Young Stars Classic. Calgary Wranglers head coach Mitch Love has confirmed Dustin Wolf will get the start and will go the distance this evening against the Canucks at the Young Stars Classic in Penticton, B.C.
NHL
'IT WILL BE SPECIAL'
PENTICTON - It's not exactly of Nostradamus-esque proportions, but it's a glimpse into the future nonetheless. The decision by the Flames to relocate their AHL team from Stockton, Calif., to Calgary means fans of the franchise will have the opportunity to watch players today that may become the big club's stars of the future.
NHL
WATCH LIVE: Devils vs. Sabres Prospects
Watch all the action here as the Devils take on the Sabres prospects. Devils Look to Build on Tournament Win vs. Sabres | PRE-GAME STORY. Two teams coming off tournament opening wins against Montreal face off tonight in Buffalo. by Marc Ciampa and Sam Kasan / NewJerseyDevils.com. September 17, 2022.
NHL
Coyotes Head to San Jose to Compete in Rookie Faceoff Tournament
The Arizona Coyotes are heading to San Jose to participate in the 2022 Rookie Faceoff Tournament with 28 prospects that were either drafted, acquired via trade, signed as free agents, or offered an individual tryout. The tournament is an opportunity for some to potentially receive an invitation to the team's main training camp, all while squaring off against prospects from other NHL teams.
Yardbarker
4 things to watch for in Friday night’s Young Stars game
The Vancouver Canucks’ Young Stars squad will play its first game of the Penticton tournament against the Calgary Flames at 7:30 p.m. on Friday night. You’ll be able to watch a live video stream of the game on Canucks.com. Let’s get into four things to watch for in...
Yardbarker
Flyers, Foerster secure OT victory against Rangers’ rookies
A closely contested effort between the Philadelphia Flyers and the New York Rangers rookies required bonus time. For the first time, before the preseason arrives, we have overtime hockey!. Any victory serves as a cause for celebration for the Flyers. Last year, Philadelphia defeated the Rangers in the first of...
NHL
Broncos, Wilson get visit from Stanley Cup at practice
Trophy stops by football facility, players stop for pictures. Considering who the reigning NHL champions are, it's no surprise the Stanley Cup was in the neighborhood. The Denver Broncos got a visit from the trophy on Thursday at their practice facility after it had been on tour all summer with Colorado Avalanche players, coaches and staff.
NHL
Preview: Coyotes face Ducks in second game of Faceoff Tournament
Arizona looks to build on Friday's gritty effort against an Anaheim roster that features five first-round draft picks. Sept. 17, 2022 | 4:30 PM AZ Time | Orange Rink, Sharks Ice. TV: None | Radio: None | Stream: HERE. The Arizona Coyotes are right back to it on day two...
NHL
Devils Open Prospects Challenge Tournament Against Montreal | PREVIEW
Devils begin their 2022 Prospects Challenge in Buffalo with a game against the Montreal Canadiens. The Devils open the 2022 Prospects Challenge tournament in Buffalo against the Montreal Canadiens. You can watch the game streamed live right here on the Devils website with Matt Loughlin and Chico Resch on the...
Yardbarker
Flames Post-Game: Flames fade in Young Stars opener loss to Canucks
The Calgary Flames began their 2022 Young Stars Classic tournament on Friday evening with a game against the Vancouver Canucks. The Flames were pretty decent at times, but they failed to really stitch those good moments together into a good game, dropping a 3-0 decision to the Canucks to kick off their rookie tournament play.
NHL
YOUNG STARS: Oilers Rookies vs. Jets Rookies Pre-Game Report
The Oilers face the Jets in their opening contest of the 2022 Young Stars Classic in Penticton on Friday. The Edmonton Oilers Rookies open their 2022 Young Stars Classic exhibition schedule against the Winnipeg Jets Rookies on Friday at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton, BC. You can stream...
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Canadiens
Isak Rosen smiled when Seth Appert brought up the improvement the forward has already displayed since development camp in July. "You can tell he knows it," Appert said. "He has put in a ton of work just in the two months since we saw him." Rosen, the 14th-overall pick in...
NHL
'I KIND OF EMBRACE THAT'
PENTICTON - At the time, Walker Duehr knew it was a big deal. A legit really, really big deal. That was no debating the history-setting spin on the ice he took that was given the media attention it so rightfully deserved. When he suited up for the Flames in his...
NHL
After Breakout Year, Holmström Excited for Normal Year
Simon Holmström is looking to take next step after setting career-highs in third season in Bridgeport. Saturday morning was another routine rookie camp practice for Simon Holmström. The Islanders 2019 first-round pick was on the ice at 8:30 a.m. skating with the rest of his campmates, taking pointers...
NHL
Bongiovanni eager to begin Young Stars Classic
"I'm really excited about our team and what we have to bring to the table." Travel days like the one Wyatt Bongiovanni and his fellow Winnipeg Jets prospects went through on Thursday are worth every bit of the experience the Young Stars Classic brings. The 23-year-old forward has seen far...
NHL
Duggan: Prospects Group 'Setting the Tone for Our Organization' | FEATURE
The New Jersey Devils rookies carry a big responsibility. They will be the group of players that set the tone as the 2022-23 hockey season is on the horizon. The prospects will travel to Buffalo this afternoon and are set to play their first game of the Prospects Challenge on Friday. It will be the first time a Devils jersey is pulled on for a competitive game since the season closed out last April.
NHL
Prospect lines and defense pairings - Sept. 16
BUFFALO -- The Canadiens skated at LECOM Harborcenter on Friday morning ahead of their 2022 Prospects Challenge matchup against the Devils. Here are the lines and defense pairings featured by Laval Rocket head coach Jean-François Houle:. Friday, September 16. Morning skate. LW C RW. 43 - Xavier Simoneau 48...
NHL
Preview: Coyotes Kick Off Rookie Tournament Against Vegas on Friday
Arizona brings 28 rookies to San Jose, including four 2022 NHL Draft picks. Sept. 16, 2022 | 4:30 PM AZ Time | Orange Rink, Sharks Ice. The Arizona Coyotes kick off the 2022 Rookie Faceoff Tournament in San Jose against the Vegas Golden Knights today in the first of three weekend games for the club's prospects. The Coyotes will be led throughout the tournament by Tucson Roadrunners head coach Steve Potvin, as well as assistant coaches John Slaney and Zack Stortini.
NHL
Keller healthy, expects to play in Coyotes' season opener
HENDERSON, Nev. -- Clayton Keller said he expects to be ready to play in the Arizona Coyotes' season opener at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Oct. 13, but the forward doesn't yet know if he will participate when training camp opens on Sept. 22. "We'll see. That's the goal right now,"...
