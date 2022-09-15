The New Jersey Devils rookies carry a big responsibility. They will be the group of players that set the tone as the 2022-23 hockey season is on the horizon. The prospects will travel to Buffalo this afternoon and are set to play their first game of the Prospects Challenge on Friday. It will be the first time a Devils jersey is pulled on for a competitive game since the season closed out last April.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO