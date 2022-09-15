ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roger Federer announces he will retire from competitive tennis

By Christopher Brito
 2 days ago

Tennis legend Roger Federer announced on Thursday that he will retire from the sport after next week's Laver Cup in London. In a letter he posted on social media, the 41-year-old decided it was time to step away from the ATP Tour, the world's top tier for men's tennis, citing challenges "in the form of injuries and surgeries."

"I've worked hard to return to full competitive form," he said. "But I also know my body's capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear."

"Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognize when it is time to end my competitive career," he added.

Known for his smooth and graceful style of play on the court, the Swiss great won 20 Grand Slam singles titles and is considered one of the best to ever hold a tennis racket. He reflected on his remarkable career in the letter.

"This is a bittersweet decision, because I will miss everything the tour has given me," he said. "But at the same time, there is much to celebrate. I consider myself one of the most fortunate people on Earth. I was given a special talent to play tennis, and I did it at a level that I never imagined, for much longer than I ever thought."

Federer won his first major singles title in 2003 at the age of 21 and went on to dominate the sport along with fellow greats Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic – the "Big Three" of tennis, recognized as the best three men's players. The ATP also ranked him as No. 1 for 310 weeks, including a record 237 consecutive weeks. Of his 20 Grand Slam singles victories, his most came at Wimbledon, where he won a record eight times.

His most recent Grand Slam final win was at the Australian Open in 2018. In recent years, injuries derailed his comeback efforts.

Federer thanked his fans for the "strength and belief" they gave him throughout his 24-year career.

"The inspiring feeling of walking into full stadiums and arenas has been one of the huge thrills of my life," he said. "Without you, those successes would have felt lonely, rather than filled with joy and energy."

Related
The Spun

Serena Williams Has Retirement Message For Roger Federer

The tennis world will lose two of its biggest stars this year. After Serena Williams' farewell tour at the 2022 US Open came to a close, Roger Federer also announced his retirement from the sport. These two are widely considered two of the greatest athletes in the history of the...
TENNIS
The Spun

Look: Andy Roddick's Reaction To Roger Federer Goes Viral

On Thursday morning, the great Roger Federer announced that he's retiring from tennis. He'll compete at the Laver Cup in London next week before officially riding off into the sunset. "As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and...
TENNIS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Phil Mickelson is reportedly considering dropping out of the LIV Golf lawsuit against the PGA Tour

Phil Mickelson may be having a change of heart. Many people have asked the question as to whether Phil Mickelson was in the right in light of recent PGA Tour changes, including boosted purses and elevated events, when he was one of the original critics. Now, according to a Sports Illustrated report, Mickelson may be dropping his name from the antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Novak Djokovic Shares Retirement Message For Roger Federer

The Djokovic-Federer rivalry was one of the prolific and entertaining for fans in the history of professional tennis. So with Roger Federer announcing his retirement, Novak Djokovic has a message for his longtime rival. Taking to Instagram, Djokovic called it an honor to get to know Federer on and off...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

'The end of a magnificent era... you changed the game!': Judy Murray, Billie Jean King and new world No 1 Carlos Alcaraz lead tributes to 'inspirational' Roger Federer after the 20-time Grand Slam champion retires from tennis at the age of 41

Roger Federer has been hailed as the 'champion's champion' that went on to 'change the game' of tennis by the sport's past and present heroes. Federer announced on Thursday that he will retire from the sport at the age of 41, with the last tournament of his illustrious career to be the Laver Cup in London, scheduled to be held at the O2 Arena next weekend.
TENNIS
The Independent

Roger Federer to retire from tennis after Laver Cup event in London

Roger Federer, the 20-time grand slam champion and one of the greatest tennis players of all time, has announced his retirement from the sport at the age of 41.The eight-time Wimbledon winner will play his final event at the Laver Cup in London next weekend after a 24-year career that saw the Swiss not only dominate tennis but do so with a style and grace that transcended the sport.His rivalries with Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will be remembered as perhaps the greatest era of men’s tennis and Federer will hold a special place in the history of Wimbledon...
TENNIS
AFP

Djokovic pays tribute to Federer as Swiss great prepares to quit

Novak Djokovic paid a warm tribute to his rival Roger Federer on Friday, saying they had enjoyed "a decade of incredible moments and battles" after the Swiss great's announcement that he will retire after the Laver Cup this month. - 'Big Four' farewell - The Laver Cup promises to be an emotional final meeting of the "Big Four" who have dominated men's tennis over the past two decades.
TENNIS
AFP

Roger Federer, from enfant terrible to saintly global icon

From racquet-smashing enfant terrible with a bad attitude and ill-advised ponytail to universally respected role model and modern icon, Roger Federer has attained almost saintly status. "I have always had the utmost respect for my friend Rafa as a person and as a champion," he wrote when the Spaniard won a 13th Roland Garros in 2020, equalling his record of 20 majors.
TENNIS
The Independent

Roger Federer retirement ‘a sad, sad day’ for tennis, Andy Murray says

Andy Murray has paid tribute to Roger Federer, calling his retirement a “sad, sad day” for tennis.The 20-time grand slam champion announced he was stepping away from the sport on Thursday (15 September).“Obviously he was an amazing player, I was lucky to get to compete against him in some of the biggest matches, in the biggest tournaments on the biggest stages of our sport,” Murray said.“It’s incredible what he achieved... it’s a sad, sad day for the sport.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
TENNIS
The Atlantic

How Will We Remember Roger Federer?

In the end, it was the knee. Roger Federer has played more than 1,500 matches in 24 years, and has never quit in the middle of one for injury, illness, exhaustion, burnout, or apathy. His most formidable on-court opponents, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, who have surpassed him in Grand Slam count and are still battling it out for statistical GOAT status, cannot say the same. Nadal has retired (ended play) mid-match nine times, Djokovic thirteen. Federer’s joints––the ones that bore the stress of his game, birthed the transcendent nature of his movement––are the same ones finally forcing him to relent. His body simply can’t take it anymore, and there is nothing he can do to stop it. His legacy may be immortal; his physical condition is not.
TENNIS
Reuters

Tennis-Federer, Williams departures bring sport into twilight of golden era

Sept 16 (Reuters) - As Roger Federer joined Serena Williams in bringing down the curtain on an illustrious career, tennis moved ever closer to the end of a golden era. Williams' emotional goodbye at the U.S. Open earlier this month was followed by Federer's announcement on Thursday that next week's Laver Cup in London would be his last professional outing.
TENNIS
CNN

Roger Federer, a genius who made tennis look effortless

We are living through a period where the expected has surprised. In life, there is always an ending. Always. We know this. We anticipate this. We try to prepare for this. But when the passing of time forces a chapter to inevitably close, the reality of it all still stuns like a thunderbolt.
TENNIS
