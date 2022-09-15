ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Maine Listed as One of the Worst States for Teachers

The findings were not pretty for Maine in a recent survey focusing on teachers. Wallethub.com, a personal finance website, recently published a report of the best and worst states for teachers. The Pine Tree State found itself near the bottom of the list. Maine came in as the 8th worst...
Can You Recycle Your Pizza Boxes in Maine?

One of the most popular takeout food items in America is pizza. It serves as a time saver and a delicious alternative to preparing a home cooked meal. Not only that, it's readily available with tons of places across Maine to grab one and go. Pizza is almost exclusively served by restaurants in cardboard boxes. With Maine being a state that believes in recycling, a fair question has to be asked: can you recycle your pizza boxes in Maine?
Top 10 Most Ridiculous Items For Sale in New England on Craigslist

I have been on an online "buying binge" recently, searching for interesting items for my new home and I started gto morph into Alice and fell down a hell of a rabbit hole. I'd like to call this hole, "Craigslist's World of Peculiar Things That People Want to Sell Because They Are Ridiculously Peculiar and Probably Haunted."
I Love Maine but Seeing This Sight in Texas Makes Me Want to Move There

Thankfully for the last few weeks, gas prices throughout Maine (at least the Southern part anyway) have been under $4/gallon. Barely, but still under $4/gallon. But it wasn't too long ago that they were mostly all at or above $5/gallon earlier this summer. Obviously a stupid amount of money but not as bad as California, which according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration reached over $6 back in June.
Oh Canada: Boston to Montreal Sleeper Train With New Hampshire, Maine, Vermont Stops is in Our Neighbor’s Hands

It's just two to three years away IF Canada can pull funding together, and it looks like that just may happen. It's in their hands to make this dream come true. After the original proposal to have a 14-hour overnight sleeper train between Montreal and Boston with stops in Vermont, Maine, and New Hampshire lost steam because of $100 million dollar track repairs necessary on the Canadian side, the project is now full steam ahead. This is so exciting, and I think Canada will pull through for all of us.
Maine Man Convinced He Was Secretly Filmed on an Airplane Last Week

Let me not even bury the headline -- it's me. I'm the "Maine man." Because there's no possible way what happened to me flying home last weekend was real life. It's absolutely impossible and I refuse to believe it. Also, let me be clear since I once had the entire city of Chicago, Illinois heated at me -- this is not Chicago's fault. And it's not American Airlines fault too since the "in" thing right now is crapping on airlines.
Maine Pols Defend Maine Lobstermen Over ‘Red List’ Designation

Maine's political leadership has come together in a bipartisan show of support for the state's lobster industry after a conservation group called for the state's catch to be avoided and the rejection of a federal lawsuit over regulations designed to protect the endangered right whale. Monterey Bay Aquarium's Seafood Watch...
