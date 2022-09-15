Read full article on original website
Did you Know the Owner That Just Donated the Entire Patagonia Company was a Mainer?
Before I even get into the good stuff, did you know the owner of Patagonia is from Maine?!. You truly learn something new every day and this was a big one for me today. I guess it does make sense that a company dedicated to outdoor activities would be from the Pine Tree State. Sort of reminds me of another big company here in Maine that sells outdoor gear…
Maine Listed as One of the Worst States for Teachers
The findings were not pretty for Maine in a recent survey focusing on teachers. Wallethub.com, a personal finance website, recently published a report of the best and worst states for teachers. The Pine Tree State found itself near the bottom of the list. Maine came in as the 8th worst...
Can You Recycle Your Pizza Boxes in Maine?
One of the most popular takeout food items in America is pizza. It serves as a time saver and a delicious alternative to preparing a home cooked meal. Not only that, it's readily available with tons of places across Maine to grab one and go. Pizza is almost exclusively served by restaurants in cardboard boxes. With Maine being a state that believes in recycling, a fair question has to be asked: can you recycle your pizza boxes in Maine?
Top 10 Most Ridiculous Items For Sale in New England on Craigslist
I have been on an online "buying binge" recently, searching for interesting items for my new home and I started gto morph into Alice and fell down a hell of a rabbit hole. I'd like to call this hole, "Craigslist's World of Peculiar Things That People Want to Sell Because They Are Ridiculously Peculiar and Probably Haunted."
That Wasn’t An Explosion in Western Maine Thursday Night – It Was an Earthquake
Residents of the little town of Greenwood in Western Maine with a population of 830 were startled around 10:30 on September 15 by what many thought was an explosion as they felt a slight shaking sensation. Come to find out, it wasn't anything quite that dangerous. In case you aren't...
This New England High School Just Missed the Top 25 Best US Schools List at No. 26
Parents, it's that time of year to apply to colleges for high school seniors. Does it really matter which school you attend for high school? Some say yes, because not all high schools are created equal. According to U.S.News & World Report, the magazine released rankings for public high schools...
Maine Listed as One of the Least Diverse States, Surprising Literally Nobody
The latest diversity report has come out, and it's not pretty for Maine and northern New England. Wallethub.com, a personal finance website, recently published its annual report of the most and least diverse states. Maine came in as the 49th most diverse state, just sneaking by last place, West Virginia...
I Love Maine but Seeing This Sight in Texas Makes Me Want to Move There
Thankfully for the last few weeks, gas prices throughout Maine (at least the Southern part anyway) have been under $4/gallon. Barely, but still under $4/gallon. But it wasn't too long ago that they were mostly all at or above $5/gallon earlier this summer. Obviously a stupid amount of money but not as bad as California, which according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration reached over $6 back in June.
Oh Canada: Boston to Montreal Sleeper Train With New Hampshire, Maine, Vermont Stops is in Our Neighbor’s Hands
It's just two to three years away IF Canada can pull funding together, and it looks like that just may happen. It's in their hands to make this dream come true. After the original proposal to have a 14-hour overnight sleeper train between Montreal and Boston with stops in Vermont, Maine, and New Hampshire lost steam because of $100 million dollar track repairs necessary on the Canadian side, the project is now full steam ahead. This is so exciting, and I think Canada will pull through for all of us.
Make Way, This Pizza Place is Heading to Maine With 3 Locations
Imagine creating your own pizza. Well, not actually making it yourself, but deciding every topping that goes on your pizza. I guess you can create your pizza just about anywhere, however, one pizza chain allows you to put as much as you would like and not spend a lot of money while doing it.
Adam Sandler Tickets Are on Sale NOW and Here’s How You Can See Him New England-Style
Woo hoo! New Hampshire's own Adam Sandler is returning to stand-up, and if you're like me, you couldn't be laughing any harder with excitement. Even though he honed his comedic skills in the New York City scene, he is a New England guy and Granite Stater at heart, so you have a bunch of choices when it comes to snagging tickets for his show.
Old School Bus Transformed by Maine Graffiti Artist Into the 207 Fashion Bus Mobile Thrift Store
Mike Rich is a graffiti artist, but he's not tagging buildings or railroad cars. He's a professional graffiti artist in Maine who is hired to create amazing works of art on buildings, walls and even ugly metal utility boxes. Mike latest project however is a unique one. He has turned...
Maine Man Convinced He Was Secretly Filmed on an Airplane Last Week
Let me not even bury the headline -- it's me. I'm the "Maine man." Because there's no possible way what happened to me flying home last weekend was real life. It's absolutely impossible and I refuse to believe it. Also, let me be clear since I once had the entire city of Chicago, Illinois heated at me -- this is not Chicago's fault. And it's not American Airlines fault too since the "in" thing right now is crapping on airlines.
Quiz: Can You Guess if These New Hampshire Towns Are Real or Fictional?
New England native and comedy legend Steven Wright once said, “It’s a small world, but I’d hate to have to paint it.” The same can be said for New Hampshire. It’s a small state, you say. You know it well, you claim. Okay – let’s...
30 Under-the-Radar Breweries in Maine That You Should Try Right Now
Maine's craft beer industry is an absolute giant. As of this publishing, there are over 100 breweries in the state. In 2019, Maine had the second-highest brewery per capita number (9.6) in the country. This leads to two conclusions: Mainers love beer and local businesses. This state was built to...
Maine Pols Defend Maine Lobstermen Over ‘Red List’ Designation
Maine's political leadership has come together in a bipartisan show of support for the state's lobster industry after a conservation group called for the state's catch to be avoided and the rejection of a federal lawsuit over regulations designed to protect the endangered right whale. Monterey Bay Aquarium's Seafood Watch...
Bowdoin Graded With a Top-10 Score in Latest Liberal Arts College Rankings
Major accolades came to one of Maine's most prestigious colleges recently. US News & World Report released its annual list of the best liberal arts colleges in America and Bowdoin College found itself in the Top-10. The Brunswick private university came in with a ranking of 6th in the nation....
A Maine Distillery’s Award for Best Gin of the Year Comes With a Cute Story
Maine was recently internationally recognized for having the best gin in the world for the year 2022. Bimini Coconut Gin from Round Turn Distilling in Biddeford was declared Gin of the Year at the New Orleans Spirit Competition in July. The NOSC is an international spirits competition with a mission...
Adam Sandler Isn’t the Only Famous Comedian to Come From New Hampshire
It’s always news when Adam Sandler returns to New England to shoot a movie, such as “Grown Ups” or “Hubie Halloween.”. But news that he would be coming back to perform live in New Hampshire and Massachusetts shook the scales even more than one of those strange earthquakes the region had over the summer.
5 Things I Learned From New Hampshire Native Adam Sandler
Adam Sandler will perform in his hometown of Manchester on Saturday, October 22. As someone who grew up in New Hampshire in the '90s, Mr. Sandler was a huge influence. So, in honor of his return to the Granite State, here are Five Things I Learned From Adam Sandler:. Dress...
