Packers vs. Bears preview: 7 things to know about Week 2 matchup

The NFL’s longest-running rivalry will play in primetime for a 17th straight season when the Green Bay Packers welcome the Chicago Bears to Lambeau Field for the home opener on “Sunday Night Football” in Week 2.

The contest will be the 205th played between the Packers and Bears.

The Packers, who have won 20 of the last 23 games in the matchup, opened the week as big betting favorites.

Here is everything to know about the Packers’ Week 2 matchup against the Bears:

Game information

When: Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 at 7:20 p.m. CT

Where: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin

TV: NBC

Broadcast map: Nationally televised

Last meeting: Packers 45, Bears 30 (12/12/2021)

(AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

The Packers gave up two long touchdowns to Jakeem Grant (46-yard catch, 97-yard punt return) and trailed 27-21 at halftime of the Week 14 matchup, but 24 straight points scored to open the second half blew open the game and allowed Matt LaFleur’s team to coast to another win over Chicago. Aaron Rodgers completed 29 of 37 passes for 371 yards and four touchdown passes and both Aaron Jones and Davante Adams scored a pair of touchdowns. Cornerback Rasul Douglas added a pick-six of Justin Fields. Elsewhere on defense, Preston Smith delivered 2.0 sacks and De’Vondre Campbell produced 16 tackles.

Last week (Week 1)

(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Bears: At a rain-soaked Soldier Field, the Bears overcame a 10-0 deficit by scoring the game’s final 19 points, including the go-ahead touchdown from Justin Fields to former Packers receiver Equanimeous St. Brown in the fourth quarter.

Packers: Another Week 1 stinker. The Packers fell behind 17-0 in the first half and managed nothing more than a feeble comeback attempt in the second half, losing 23-7 to the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Game recap here.

Bears QB: Justin Fields

Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

The second-year quarterback from Ohio State opened his 2022 season by completing 8 of 17 passes for 121 yards, two touchdowns and one interception while rushing 11 times for 28 yards in the 19-10 win. Despite a slow start, Fields made enough big plays – with his arm and legs – to get the Bears past the heavily-favored 49ers in the rain and slop in Chicago in Week 1. Is Fields ready to make a big jump in Luke Getsy’s offense in Year 2? We’ll see. He struggled as a rookie, and it’s tough to take anything meaningful away from his performance in the rain in the opener. Fields’ physical talent is obvious.

Bears players to know

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

LB Roquan Smith: Aaron Rodgers thinks he’s one of the top linebackers in football.

RB David Montgomery: Despite rushing for only 26 yards on 17 carries in Week 1, he’s probably Chicago’s best offensive weapon.

WR Darnell Mooney: A 1,000-yard receiver last year with legit speed, he’s Justin Fields’ top target.

DE Dominique Robinson: The rookie edge rusher produced seven tackles, 1.5 sacks and three quarterback hits in the opener.

S Eddie Jackson: The veteran safety created an important interception of Trey Lance in Week 1.

WR Dante Pettis: The former 49ers caught a 51-yard touchdown pass, and he’ll return punts.

From the Dope Sheet

Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

From the Packers’ Dope Sheet:

Lambeau dominance: The Packers have won 12 of the last 14 games against the Bears at Lambeau Field and have outscored the Bears 406-215 over that same span. In each of the last two games against the Bears in Green Bay, the Packers have scored 40 or more points.

Injuries to know

Receiver Allen Lazard (ankle), left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) and right tackle Elgton Jenkins (knee) missed Week 1 and were all limited on Wednesday. Lazard is trending in the right direction but all three have unclear playing statuses for Sunday.

The Bears listed receiver Velus Jones Jr. (hamstring) and offensive lineman Riley Reiff (shoulder) as limited on Wednesday. They are the only two players on the team’s injury report.