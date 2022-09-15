Read full article on original website
How Does Minnesota Rank On The “Least Rude State” List?
Doesn't it feel good to come in first in a survey. I really haven't been to all the states in the US, but the ones I have been to, I'd have to say Minnesota is certainly one of the least rude. According to the website BGR.com, BestLife came up with...
Minnesota Revenues Continue to be Above Forecast
ST. PAUL -- Minnesota's revenues continue to be strong in the new fiscal year. The Minnesota Office of Management and Budget says the net general fund revenues totaled over $1.93 billion in August, which was $69 million - or 3.7 percent - more than what was forecast for the month back in February.
This Is How Long $1,000,000 In Retirement Will Last You In MN
There are a lot of us that wonder if we will ever be able to retire. It's tough to build up enough retirement cash to even make the thought realistic and recent inflation doesn't help. A million dollars sounds like a pretty substantial amount of cash but with no more...
Winter Weather Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center
UNDATED -- The Climate Prediction Center has released its Winter Outlook for the months of December, January and February. They are saying that Minnesota should prepare for a colder than normal winter. Here in St. Cloud, our normal high at the beginning of December is 32 degrees, and the normal...
Central Minnesota’s Best Apple Orchard’s Are Bringing In The Fall Season
Do you have a favorite apple orchard that you love to visit every year? Maybe you want to make it a priority to visit as many as you can before the snow flies. This list may help you discover new locations, and help you line up your fall apple orchard weekend schedule Take a look.
Update: Bed Bath & Beyond Announces Initial List of Store Closings
NEW YORK -- Earlier this month we learned Bed Bath & Beyond planned to close an additional 150 stores across the country, now we're learning some of the stores that are on that list. The company has posted a list of stores that will be the first to close and...
World’s Toughest Rodeo Coming to Minnesota this Winter
For some reason, I love watching this stuff. I know it takes a lot of time, skill and sometimes a bit of fearlessness to participate in a rodeo. And I have here for it!. It's exciting to watch the bull riders, the bronc riders and even the barrel racers during a rodeo. There are so many different levels of skill as well. This includes the amateurs and the professionals. Everyone has to start somewhere.
Apple Related Events in Minnesota this Weekend
There are many events in Minnesota involving apples this weekend. Amy Barrett from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON. She says La Crescent in southeast Minnesota is hosting Applefest which includes arts and crafts, a car show, apple pies, and a parade on Sunday. Barrett says Appleton, Minnesota has their own Applefest which includes art, a parade, and family fun. In Excelsior, Minnesota they are having Apple Days which is a 2-day event that will take place Friday and Saturday.
Bow Hunting, Grouse and Small Game Starts Saturday in Minnesota
Archery deer hunting season starts Saturday along with rabbit and grouse in Minnesota. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says grouse hunting is huge in Minnesota and there is about 104 thousand bow hunters in the state. Schmitt explains that number has been pretty consistent in the last several years. Bow hunters in 2021 shot 24,400 deer.
The DNR Will Pay You To Collect Tree Seeds- Learn How Much & Why
COLLECT SEEDS AND CONES AND MAKE MONEY FROM THE DNR. Do you love to go foraging through the woods? Would you like to earn a little bit of extra money while doing it? Why not! The Minnesota DNR is asking for your help in collecting seeds and cones and will pay you by bushel or gallon, depending on what kind of seeds and cones you are collecting.
Minnesota’s Ten levels Of Anger
For the most part, Minnesotans are very polite. Of course, every once in a while you'll have the misfortune to really piss someone off. But even then it is usually a pretty mild kind of anger. Really, what's to get angry about being in Minnesota. On that note, I suspect...
How Does Minnesota Compare to Other Colleges For the Best Out There?
College years hold fond memories for me. Late night study sessions, walking around on a weekend with a backpack for "studying" at a friends house (if you know you know), waking up Saturday morning for college game day and meeting people who remain lifelong friends. Like anything, college is what...
Don’t Mess with Pregnant Otter! Think Minnesota Otters Would Be Like This or Nicer?
We've all seen those cute otter videos, but just in case you haven't:. With videos as seen above, it's easy to believe that otters are cute, friendly and to think that maybe they'd make a great pet?. I have a hard time believing this guy thought it the other day...
What Finalist for the Toy Hall of Fame Has a Minnesota Connection?
Every year I get nostalgic when they release the list of finalists for the National Toy Hall of Fame. Maybe it's because I'm a little older and a lot of the toys that are finalists are toys I played with. Going through the list always brings me back to a time that was much easier and worries weren't nearly as big as I thought they were.
Restaurants St. Cloud Residents Want; What do you Think?
The St. Cloud area has a wealth of great bars/restaurants and eating options but each year new restaurant options open up. Today on WJON's 2-Cent Tuesday program listeners had some suggestions on restaurants that either used to be in St. Cloud or have never been here. Suggestions include In-N-Out Burger...
7 ways That Would Help Central Minnesotans Reduce the Feeling of Work Burnout.
Remember when feeling the burn was for a good reason, it used to mean you were working hard at the gym. These days when we hear 'feeling the burn' it refers to feeling burnt out at work. Raise your hand if you are feeling the work burnout. I'm here to...
DNR Seeks Feedback on Special Fishing Regulations Being Proposed
UNDATED -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is asking for feedback on some special fishing regulations that are being proposed. If the regulations are adopted, they would go into effect next year. Some experimental regulations would address walleye in Big Sandy Lake in Aitkin County and Island and Round...
Don’t Panic! At The Disco…but That’s a Fire in Minnesota 🔥
Yikes! We know the band Panic! At the Disco doesn't really give us reasons to panic, but had to believe a few actually panicked a little bit last night in St. Paul, when a fire started during their concert at the Xcel Energy Center as shared by many fans attending.
6 Foods to Avoid if Flying Somewhere from Minnesota
This time of year, a lot of families start to think about travel for the holidays, or just some sort of "get out of the cold" vacation week for January through March. If you are planning a flight for your travel plans, there are some foods and drinks that are the worst for you while flying. These should be avoided if possible, and as you will see, there are some exceptions.
Gregory Steps Down AT SCSU
ST. CLOUD – SCSU In a statement released Wednesday, Gregory said he is stepping down from the Provost duties to spend more time in a family business. Ten years ago, my wife and best friend of 25 years and I started our second business. At that time, I committed to her that when it became more than a night and weekend job for us to run them, I would step down from my administrative role and transition back to my faculty role. We have hit this point with the businesses a couple of years ago and, although we have been able to maintain the workload over the last couple of years, we have decided it is no longer sustainable.
