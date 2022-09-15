ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

World's Toughest Rodeo Coming to Minnesota this Winter

For some reason, I love watching this stuff. I know it takes a lot of time, skill and sometimes a bit of fearlessness to participate in a rodeo. And I have here for it!. It's exciting to watch the bull riders, the bronc riders and even the barrel racers during a rodeo. There are so many different levels of skill as well. This includes the amateurs and the professionals. Everyone has to start somewhere.
Apple Related Events in Minnesota this Weekend

There are many events in Minnesota involving apples this weekend. Amy Barrett from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON. She says La Crescent in southeast Minnesota is hosting Applefest which includes arts and crafts, a car show, apple pies, and a parade on Sunday. Barrett says Appleton, Minnesota has their own Applefest which includes art, a parade, and family fun. In Excelsior, Minnesota they are having Apple Days which is a 2-day event that will take place Friday and Saturday.
6 Foods to Avoid if Flying Somewhere from Minnesota

This time of year, a lot of families start to think about travel for the holidays, or just some sort of "get out of the cold" vacation week for January through March. If you are planning a flight for your travel plans, there are some foods and drinks that are the worst for you while flying. These should be avoided if possible, and as you will see, there are some exceptions.
Gregory Steps Down AT SCSU

ST. CLOUD – SCSU In a statement released Wednesday, Gregory said he is stepping down from the Provost duties to spend more time in a family business. Ten years ago, my wife and best friend of 25 years and I started our second business. At that time, I committed to her that when it became more than a night and weekend job for us to run them, I would step down from my administrative role and transition back to my faculty role. We have hit this point with the businesses a couple of years ago and, although we have been able to maintain the workload over the last couple of years, we have decided it is no longer sustainable.
