Impending hospital closure rattles Atlanta health care landscape and political races

nypressnews.com
Kemp announces millions in aid for Grady ahead of Atlanta Medical Center closure
ATLANTA (WUPA) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has announced plans to provide a multimillion-dollar financial rescue package for Grady Health System in response to the upcoming closure of Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center. “Today, I’m announcing that the state will dedicate some of our remaining ARPA allotment to provide $130...
cobbcountycourier.com
Medicaid expansion debate revived as Kemp tosses Grady $130M lifeline
By Jill Nolin, Georgia Recorder [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]. The governor has directed $130 million in federal aid toward expanding Atlanta’s Grady Hospital as it scrambles to absorb more patients once Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center shuts its doors on Nov. 1. Wellstar’s...
Grady Health System will get $130 million in pandemic relief to help prepare for AMC closure
Governor Brian Kemp announced the funding on Sept. 15 at the Georgia State Captiol. Atlanta's Grady Health System will receive a $130 million-dollar aid package, Gov. Kemp said Thursday. The move comes as the hospital prepares for the November closure of the city's only other Level One Trauma Center, Wellstar...
cobbcountycourier.com
The Cobb Public Library isn’t just for checking out books
I’m publishing this as a From the Editor rather than a news article because I’m going to intersperse the quotes from the Cobb Public Library with my own observations about how I use the library. I’m a daily user of the Cobb County Public Library. I listen to...
howafrica.com
21-Year-Old Becomes The First Woman With Autism To Open Beauty Bar in Georgia
Aaliyah Alicia Thompson, a 21-year-old African American woman from Stockbridge, Georgia, has made history as the first woman with autism in the country to open her very own beauty bar. She recently opened Aaliyah’s Beauty Bar in Clayton County (just 15 miles from Atlanta) to provide hair and beauty care services.
CBS 46
Metro Atlanta homeowner bombarded with home investor calls, postcards
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Allyson Moyer is just one of the thousands of people who were looking for the American dream. She prefers to keep her address private, but she found that house in Cobb County. “It’s a great piece of property, I have almost two acres,” she said....
seniorresource.com
Best Small Towns For Retirement Near Atlanta, Georgia
Atlanta, Georgia has experienced economic stability and growth over the last decade. Even in this fast-paced city, southern hospitality is still alive and well, making it one of the best places to live! Its strong economy has attracted many young professionals to the area, bringing cosmopolitan restaurants and high-end retail. It’s also a great choice for retirees searching for a city with vibrant communities, a low cost of living, and warm weather. If you’re not sure about staying in the city, however, here are some small-town suburbs that are close by!
fox5atlanta.com
Pregnant patients scramble to find new providers due to Atlanta Medical Center closure
ATLANTA - At 32 weeks pregnant, Eva Bozeman learned this week she will no longer be able to deliver her baby with the medical providers at Atlanta Medical Center. Citing financial issues with the hospital, Wellstar Health System announced Sept. 1 that it would close AMC, effective Nov. 1. "Immediately...
Clayton leaders question $559k charge for county building at The Roman
Clayton County has paid the team behind a speculative high-rise project more than a half-million dollars for design work for a future county-owned small business development center.
They faced foreclosure; their HOA treasurer benefited
At a townhome neighborhood in DeKalb, the homeowner’s association for years was controlled by real estate investors who ...
Kemp, metro Atlanta leaders make announcement in response to AMC's expected closure
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp and leaders in DeKalb and Fulton counties are expected to make an announcement Thursday about metro Atlanta's health care infrastructure. This comes roughly two weeks after Wellstar Health Center said it will close Atlanta Medical Center in November. The governor will be joined by...
GPB evening headlines for September 16, 2022
While world leaders gather at Westminster Abbey for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth on Monday, Georgians will have the opportunity to gather in Atlanta. New sentencing data shows federal courts in Georgia are some of the hardest in the nation from which to get compassionate release from prison. U.S. Interior...
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Was the shutdown of an Atlanta’s Sheba Ethiopian Restaurant racially motivated?
In 2017, Atlanta’s Sheba Ethiopian Restaurant filed a lawsuit against Dekalb County, stating that the restaurant’s shutdown violated the company's constitutional rights to equal protection. Five years later, 11th Circuit judges are deciding wether or not that was the case, and if business can be the victim racially-motivated discrimination.
Some teachers complain about Kemp’s classroom supply subsidy
A $125 grant for Georgia public school teachers goes through a system that doesn't offer access to big-box retailers.
cobbcountycourier.com
Basic Investing and Tax course for Cobb seniors at the Tim Lee Senior Center in East Cobb
A number of fun and educational events are coming up at the Cobb senior centers this coming week. Financial health is always of interest to the public, and seniors are no exception. The Tim Lee Senior Center in East Cobb will host a Basic Investing and Taxes course for those...
Mary Norwood says city neglects Buckhead; the mayor’s office hits back
Mayor Andre Dickens’ office privately pushed back this week after Mary Norwood — the two-time mayoral candidate who made a return to the Atlanta City Council this year — publicly criticized the city government and accused officials of neglecting Buckhead.
fox5atlanta.com
Student will receive nearly $3 million in accident settlement
ATLANTA - A lawyer for a Georgia Tech student said in a lawsuit that his client suffered a serious injury on his bike. He was in a designated bike path when a trucker, who did not see him, struck the senior who was in the aerospace program. That 22-year-old suffered...
POLITICO
‘America’s Blackest city’ struggles with its identity
We’re back with an installment of our Next Great Migration series, where we explore why Black people are leaving major cities — and how that's changing politics and power. From 2000 to 2020, municipalities with significant Black populations have turned decidedly less Black. Places like Washington and Chicago have been grappling with a shift away from longstanding Black political power structures.
Judge Slashes $100M Payout To Elderly Black Man Paralyzed By Atlanta Cop For Panhandling
A judge wiped out the $60 million the city of Atlanta was ordered to pay in a $100 million ruling after a cop's Tasering left Jerry Blasingame paralyzed. The post Judge Slashes $100M Payout To Elderly Black Man Paralyzed By Atlanta Cop For Panhandling appeared first on NewsOne.
1 dog found after 3 stolen from PAWS Atlanta shelter in Decatur
After three dogs were stolen early Friday morning from PAWS Atlanta, a no-kill animal shelter in Decatur, one puppy was ...
