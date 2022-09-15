Read full article on original website
411mania.com
Update On If WWE Is Trying To Bring Back Bray Wyatt
Bray Wyatt was released from WWE last year and hasn’t worked for another wrestling company since. However, that could change soon. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Wyatt has indeed had talks with WWE about a possible return. The talks stalled, but it’s reportedly ‘not a dead issue’
PWMania
Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat Returning to In-Ring Action
Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat is going to compete in the ring once again. The legendary wrestler is scheduled to compete for Big Time Wrestling on November 27 at the Dorton Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. His opponent for the show has yet to be revealed. Co-owner of Big...
411mania.com
Suspended AEW Wrestlers Reportedly Not Allowed To Work Independent Events
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has an interesting update on suspended wrestlers in AEW, particularly when it comes to taking outside work. Normally, wrestlers in AEW can work outside dates with approval from Tony Khan, as long as they don’t conflict with AEW dates. However, according to the WON, talent on suspension isn’t allowed to work anywhere.
wrestlinginc.com
Matt Hardy Teases 'New' Jeff Hardy
Jeff Hardy made his long-awaited debut in AEW back in March, but unfortunately for the "Charismatic Enigma," his run with the company was short-lived when he fell into legal trouble, getting arrested for a DUI in June. The unfortunate situation with Jeff cost him and his brother Matt a chance at winning AEW tag team gold while being suspended from AEW by Tony Khan. Since then, there hasn't been much said about Jeff as he's been dealing with the situation in court dating back to early August, and his brother throughout has preached how Jeff needs to take some time to figure things out. However, on the latest episode of "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," Matt teased the potential return of Jeff while talking with his guest Wardlow about the prospects surrounding a trio including the three of them.
Yardbarker
AEW return update on Jeff Hardy
It appears Jeff Hardy is getting closer to making a return to AEW. Hardy has been suspended by AEW indefinitely and without pay following his DUI arrest in June. After the arrest, he checked himself into rehab. Hardy has entered a “not guilty” plea to the charge and is waiting...
PWMania
AEW Star Reveals He Can’t Use His WWE Finisher Anymore
AEW star Andrade El Idolo earned a reputation for himself in NJPW, AAA, and CMLL. After that, he was successful in WWE NXT, where he held the NXT Championship. However, his run on the main roster didn’t turn out the way he had hoped it would, thus he asked to be released from WWE before joining AEW.
ringsidenews.com
AEW Dynamite Sees Big Viewership Boost This Week
AEW brought another episode of Dynamite as they set the stage for next week’s Grand Slam event. How did the viewership turn out?. Spoiler TV reports that the September 14th edition of AEW Dynamite brought in an overnight average of 1.18 million viewers, with a .39 in the 18 to 49 demographic.
wrestlinginc.com
Lince Dorado Makes Announcement Regarding His Pro Wrestling Future
Former "WWE 205 Live" star Lince Dorado has provided an update in relation to his future bookings. Dorado, who departed WWE in November 2021 after requesting to be released (alongside Lucha House Party partner Gran Metalik) months prior, has taken to Twitter to reveal that he will fulfill the rest of the booked dates he has for 2022, but will no longer accept dates for next year.
Yardbarker
WWE & Bray Wyatt have talked about return, Triple H has more surprises planned
WWE and Bray Wyatt have had discussions regarding his potential return to the company. Our own Dave Meltzer addressed recent talks that have occurred between the two sides in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. "Regarding talk of Wyatt returning, there were definitely talks in that direction. At...
Yardbarker
Wrestling Weekly: Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul, Ricky Steamboat's return
On a new Wrestling Weekly, Les Thatcher and I look at a highly-rated episode of AEW Dynamite, a preview of AEW Grand Slam Dynamite/Grand Slam, and what might be going down in WWE between Roman Reigns and Logan Paul. We also discuss Johnny Gargano, and Ricky Steamboat's return to the...
wrestlinginc.com
Braun Strowman's WWE In-Ring Return Announced
For the first time in over 16 months, Braun Strowman will wrestle a match for WWE on next week's "SmackDown" in Salt Lake City, Utah. It was announced on this week's show that Strowman will face Otis in his first match back to the company. The match was set up after "The Monster Among Men" had a physical altercation with Otis & Chad Gable of Alpha Academy. Strowman had initially taken out Ma.çé and Mån.sôör as the Maximum Male Models prepared to walk down the ramp to display their "Back to School" collection. After Strowman annihilated the MMM members, Gable would run down to the ring to confront him, a week after Strowman had attacked Alpha Academy in his official return to the blue brand show.
ringsidenews.com
Velveteen Dream Was Deemed A ‘Public Relations Nightmare’ Prior To WWE Release
Velveteen Dream had a solid run in NXT, where he became one of their top stars thanks to his impressive character work and in-ring skills. However, he was also a subject of controversy because of all the allegations made against him. Patrick Clark had a lot of stories about his...
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Names Top AEW Star He Would Like To See Wrestle Sheamus
On Twitter, Sheamus and MJF engaged in a series of tweets, with MJF stating that it took Sheamus over a decade to learn how to get over. Sheamus has been with WWE since 2009 and MJF is currently positioned as one of the four pillars of AEW, WWE's rival company, so it does not appear that the match would be likely anytime soon. However, WWE Hall of Famer and six-time World Champion Booker T discussed the idea of former WWE Champion Sheamus one day taking on the Casino Ladder match winner, MJF.
411mania.com
Maria Kanellis On Jim Cornette Disliking Her, Says Playing Her Character Was a ‘Shield’ Backstage In WWE
Maria Kanellis was known early in her career for her “ditzy” character in WWE, and she recalled how playing that character seemed to lead to Jim Cornette’s dislike of her. Kanellis spoke with Interviews With James for a new interview and talked about Cornette’s dislike of her in WWE, though she pointed out that things came “full circle” for her when he brought her into ROH.
411mania.com
Chris Jericho On How Vince McMahon Reacted When He Told Him He Signed With AEW
On the latest edition of Talk Is Jericho, Chris Jericho discussed Vince McMahon’s reaction to him signing with AEW, as well as how AEW considered a TV deal with Showtime during its early days. Highlights from his comments are below. On Vince McMahon’s reaction to him signing with AEW:...
411mania.com
Anthony Henry Says CM Punk Was Nice To Him, Hasn’t Experienced Any Negativity In AEW
In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Anthony Henry spoke about his interaction with CM Punk in AEW and the backstage vibe of the company in general. Henry works as a enhancement talent for the company and usually teams with JD Drake as the Workhorsemen. Here are highlights:. On his interactions...
More On Bobby Fish Leaving AEW, His Heat With CM Punk
Bobby Fish's deal has not been renewed, and he's effectively done with All Elite Wrestling, as Fightful Select reported. Fish and AEW could not come to financial terms on a renewal of his deal, and the two parted ways. His tag team partner Kyle O'Reilly revealed he had neck surgery this year, which will put him on the shelf for quite some time. If O'Reilly had a neck fusion, that would delay Elite vs. Undisputed Era until the end of 2023 at the earliest.
wrestlinginc.com
Eric Bischoff Muses About Cody Rhodes' AEW Influence And Exit
Former EVP Cody Rhodes left AEW earlier this year, last wrestling for the company on the January 26 edition of "AEW: Dynamite," during which he lost a TNT Championship Unification Ladder match to Sammy Guevara. Rhodes won the TNT Championship three times while a part of AEW, with that being the only title he was able to win during his almost-three years with the company. Since Rhodes left AEW, different controversies have arisen within the organization, with the biggest one coming following the All Out media scrum that involved about 10 people in a backstage altercation, including EVPs Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks. Former WCW Executive Producer and frequent AEW critic Eric Bischoff suggests it might not be a coincidence.
wrestlinginc.com
New AEW Fight Forever Sneak Peek Features Look At Paul Wight Vs. CM Punk Match
"AEW Fight Forever" is being showcased overseas and due to that, fans are getting a better look at the gameplay. THQ Nordic Games has a booth at the Tokyo Game Show in Japan and Twitter user "@MonsterBrunch" was on hand to share some images, footage and feedback regarding the highly anticipated video game. Several tweets have been shared but one features a match between CM Punk and Paul Wight.
wrestlinginc.com
Anthony Henry Gives Insight Into How CM Punk Has Treated Him At AEW
A little over a year ago, Anthony Henry made his AEW debut on "Dark" against Eddie Kingston and since then has made some notable appearances on a couple of episodes of "Dynamite" in matches against the likes of Hook and Luchasaurus. Henry also competed with tag team partner JD Drake as The Workhorsemen against Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland. He also made an appearance on ROH's Death Before Dishonor Zero Hour in a losing effort against Colt Cabana. This is all in addition to numerous appearances on "Dark" against Orange Cassidy and Konosuke Takeshita, among others.
