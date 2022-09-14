Read full article on original website
Related
White ‘Spirit Bear’ Discovered Roaming in Michigan
Being unique is a special thing that doesn't just happen with human adults who want to dye their hair half blue (Sorry, mom.) Sometimes we see animals and creatures in the wild that are a little unique in their own coloring. And while it's not uncommon to see albino mice,...
Michigan Lakes Get Renamed – Good Luck Pronouncing One Of Them
The state of Michigan has renamed several lakes after the use of a Native American term in said lake names has been deemed offensive. The term (name) in question is 'squaw'. More often than not the word is referred to as the 's-word' in Indigenous culture. Indian Culture Today had this to say about the word in 2017,
Take in the Amazing Fall Views From Ski Lifts in Michigan
Changing seasons is part of the gig when you live in Michigan. Personally, I like season change. Michigan is a beautiful state no matter what time of year it is. Spring tends to be wet and damp while Mother Nature washes away all of the yuck from winter to give vegetation a fresh start for growth. Summer is always fun with the lakes, beaches, camping, and all Michigan offers. Winter is cold, snowy and fun because of the skiing, snowmobiling and sledding. Fall is great because of the color change.
What’s Happening in Michigan This Weekend: Cars, Boats, & More
A partly sunny weekend in the mid-80s in mid-September? That's our forecast. That means it's a perfect weekend to get out and do something in Michigan!. Here are some fun events you'll find happening within a couple hours' drive of Lansing. Michigan Irish Music Festival. The Michigan Irish Music Festival...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Do You Live In One Of Michigan’s 10 Cheapest Places?
Living cheap does not equal living poorly - especially in these Michigan places. If living well, not frivolous or extravagant is your idea of the perfect life, you can achieve the American dream in the Great Lakes State. You do not have to break the bank to live a comfortable life, and these ten Michigan cities are proof of that.
The Ghost Town and Abandoned Mine of Delaware, Michigan
The ghost town of Delaware is located in the Keewenaw Peninsula's Grant Township. Delaware began in 1846 as a mining town with around 100 residents and grew to 1,200 at it's copper-mining peak. The town's businesses and homes all sprouted thanks to the mining companies, who financed the entire thing; they built homes for the miners and constructed a church, grocery store, mining buildings and schools, all of which there are only two buildings left. They stand all alone along Highway 41.
If the U.S. Got Nuked, You Wouldn’t Want to Be in Michigan
When I was a kid growing up the cold war was still a thing. That was until Rocky IV came out, and the cold war subsided. Sarcasm aside, nuclear war was something that was always on my mind as a kid growing up. Movies like War Games didn't help with the anxiety.
MDOT Plans to Save Pollinators With New Flower Fields Along US-131
You may have heard about places like Ann Arbor participating in "No Mow May", but this is taking it to the next level. In an effort to save pollinators and protect their habitats, Michigan's Department of Transportation (MDOT) is working on a new Pollinator Habitat Management Program". In plain English, they're trying to save the bees!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ring From the 1700s Unearthed at French Fort in Michigan
An archaeology student made a rare discovery while digging on a French fort in Southwest Michigan: A heart-shaped ring believed to be from the 1700s. The "Jesuit Ring" is believed to be a trade trinket that dates back to when the Southwest Michigan region was known as 'New France,' dozens of years before Michigan officially was admitted to the United States in 1837.
One of Michigan’s Most Dastardly Criminals: Silas Doty, 1800-1876
One of the most reprobate characters to ever reside in Michigan was the (dis)honorable Silas Doty. Doty was born in St. Albans, Vermont on May 30, 1800 and is believed to have been brought up by strict Christian parents. He became a troublesome kid and soon dabbled in thievery, burglary, larceny, and counterfeiting.
Here Are 6 Michigan Coloring Books Good for Every Age
As a child, coloring can be a great way to pass the time and a way to have a creative outlet. As an adult, we might still turn to coloring books as a way to, instead, relieve stress. Or at least distract us from reality even if it's just for 15 minutes.
Color Blind Friendly Viewers Installed at Porcupine Mountains
If you didn't know, the Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park just added something pretty amazing for those who are color blind. This was originally announced in June of this year but, somehow I missed it. New nature viewers tailored to those who are color blind have recently been installed in the park so everyone can enjoy the spectacular views.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Michiganders, Prepare for a Staggering September Heat Wave
Sure, it may not officially be fall yet. It actually happens on September 22nd. However, the last couple of days for Michiganders have really felt like autumn. Cooler temperatures have already caused me to break out all my sweaters and have me dreaming of going to the apple orchard. But...
Why Do People Want To Do the Dune Climb in Michigan?
This is a genuine question. All over social media, well...really just Tiktok if I'm being honest, I've been seeing video after video of people attempting the Dune Climb in Michigan. And, for the life of me, I can't imagine any possible reason why anyone would catapult themselves down a sandy mountain and then have to climb back UP.
Speeding in Michigan? Your Next Ticket May Come Via Traffic Cam, Not Trooper
We've all seen the signs in construction zones regarding fines for speeding, especially when workers are present, but for some those signs seem to be more of a "guideline" than an actual rule. However, you may want to pay serious attention the next time you're driving through a construction zone...
Why Are MSP’s “Blue Goose” Cruisers The Only Ones Still Using These Lights?
I grew up watching TV Land and Nick At Nite, so older TV shows and movies with classic cars and cop cars are no stranger to me. One of my favorite chase scenes, ever, is from Blues Brothers. Something about watching hundreds of cop cars careening off a steep ledge just makes me giggle.
Michigan’s Dumbest: Two Women Arrested for Stealing Michigan State Police Tent
Two women are facing charges after they were captured on surveillance video stealing a Michigan State Police tent in Traverse City earlier this year. The incident took place during the National Cherry Festival celebration in July. Michigan State Police officers provided security for the annual event and hosted a booth to recruit anyone who may have been interested in a career in law enforcement.
Look Inside This Now Abandoned Michigan Mall
There is just a certain thrill you get from exploring abandoned places such as these. Something that was once thriving with life and business, now sitting with cobwebs and dust. Its something that has to be odd. To hear no echoing of shoes going down the corridors, or listening to...
Sea Lamprey Pie: Bizarre Royal Delicacy Links Great Lakes to Great Britain
An unwanted and invasive species in Michigan turns out to be a royal delicacy across the pond!. After Queen Elizabeth II's passing, there is much tradition and history to consider when planning the coronation of a new royal. One of those traditions just so happens to involve what lurks at the bottom of the Great Lakes: the Sea Lamprey.
Where are the Most Dangerous Cities in Michigan?
Did you know that Michigan is known for being home to some of the most dangerous cities in the United States?. There are actually several dangerous cities where it's too dangerous to even walk outside at night, according to FBI crime reports. I've lived in Lansing all of my life...
97.5 NOW FM
Lansing, MI
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
97.5 NOW FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0