Maine State

Is It Illegal To Flip Off A Cop in Maine?

Okay, sometimes we don't think before we do and this is one of those circumstances. Flipping anyone off is an insult and I don't think in any culture it is a term of endearment. But many people do it because they are unable to use their words. In my opinion,...
VIDEO: Shark Flew Out of Water and Landed on a Boat Off The Coast of Maine

What’s more epic than deep sea fishing in Maine? A ‘wild’ shark landing on your boat while deep sea fishing in Maine. As told by the Miami Herald, a 38-foot charter boat was 20 miles off the coast of Maine at the end of August when a seven-foot mako shark came flying out of the water, landing right on the boat in a quick flash, giving nobody time to prepare or move.
Maine Man Convinced He Was Secretly Filmed on an Airplane Last Week

Let me not even bury the headline -- it's me. I'm the "Maine man." Because there's no possible way what happened to me flying home last weekend was real life. It's absolutely impossible and I refuse to believe it. Also, let me be clear since I once had the entire city of Chicago, Illinois heated at me -- this is not Chicago's fault. And it's not American Airlines fault too since the "in" thing right now is crapping on airlines.
Everything You Need To Know About The U V of Maine Haunted House

As the days get shorter and the weather gets cooler, we turn our attention toward the upcoming holidays... Especially Halloween!. Over the last few years, Central Maine has been blessed by a variety of Halloween events and attractions. Trunk-or-treats, Halloween parties, haunted trails, and haunted houses. Without a doubt, one...
Top 10 Most Ridiculous Items For Sale in Maine on Craigslist

I have been on an online "buying binge" recently, searching for interesting items for my new home and I started gto morph into Alice and fell down a hell of a rabbit hole. I'd like to call this hole, "Craigslist's World of Peculiar Things That People Want to Sell Because They Are Ridiculously Peculiar and Probably Haunted."
Maine Photographer Wows Us With Horror Photo Shoot

Halloween is right around the corner. Maine has really leveled up its seasonal amazingness, and it is exciting to see all of the new decorations, entertainment, and costumes we have this year. I love when others are inspired to create amazing works of art based on the seasons and holidays.
13 Movies You Might Not Have Known Were Filmed in Maine

Tourists and travelers are not the only ones to notice the beauty that New England has to offer. For years, movies have been based and filmed in New England. New England is not new to the film industry. Many films have been created or based in New England. I don't know if it is because of our beautiful scenery or people's Boston accents (which let's be honest, are not always perfect), but Hollywood keeps coming back.
13 Terrifying Haunts In Maine, New Hampshire, And Massachusetts

So, with Labor Day, and the majority of summer, in the rearview, it is time to start thinking about fall. Yes, summers in New England are a lot of fun, but there is a lot to look forward to this fall, too. Brewfests, cornfield mazes, apple picking, SO MUCH PUMPKIN SPICE, and a lot of Halloween-themed events and attractions.
Is Maine Lobster Fishing Endangering Our Sea-Life?

According to US News, some vendors in Maine are removing lobster from their menus. Why? Well, one conservation group says that fishing for lobster is putting rare whales at risk. As they say, the whales can suffer pain and even death by getting caught up in the fishing gear that...
A List Of You Think Your Maine Town is Known For

We asked all of you what your towns, "Claim to Fame" and "Nicknames" are and here is what you said! Is your town in this list?. The Most Unique Ways Outsiders Can Tell You Grew Up in Maine. Can you tell the difference between a Mainer and an out-of-stater? Here...
Hey Maine, Have You Ever Tried a Yellow Watermelon?

When Adam and Eve were chillin in that paradise garden spot back in the biblical days, naked and probably afraid, staring at the forbidden fruit, I wonder if yellow watermelon were on the menu?. If it was, maybe things would've been totally different. Who knows? What I do know is...
Here Are BeerAdvocate’s Top 20 Rated Maine Craft Beers

Maine's craft beer industry continues to be an absolute monster. As of this publishing, there are over 100 breweries in the state. In 2019, Maine had the second-highest brewery per capita number (9.6) in the country. Even a global pandemic couldn't ravage an industry that certainly relies on tourism. Now...
Missing Maine Family Reportedly Left To Start New Life

About two months after a Maine family failed to return after a camping trip, we finally have some answers... According to WMTW, earlier this summer, Nicholas Hansen, Jill Sidebotham and their 2-year-old daughter Lydia disappeared. They told friends and relatives that they were going on a camping trip in Franklin County, Maine, but they never returned.
92 Moose plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Augusta/Waterville, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

