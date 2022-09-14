Read full article on original website
Related
Another Lansing Restaurant is Closing Its Doors for the Last Time
Facebook is good for connecting with friends and family as well as finding out what's going on in your community. It can also be a source of news and information. In this case, it's the latter. According to the rumblings on Facebook, Buddy's Pizza on the west side is going...
Historic Flint Carriage House Makes Top 20 Michigan Getaway Airbnbs
Michigan is filled with some fantastic and unique Airbnbs scattered throughout the state. The state is loaded for those perfect getaway locations, from lakeside views to ski weekend chalets. Now, one historic home right here in Flint has made the "Top 20 Airbnbs in Michigan" of the best places to stay.
Where are the Most Dangerous Cities in Michigan?
Did you know that Michigan is known for being home to some of the most dangerous cities in the United States?. There are actually several dangerous cities where it's too dangerous to even walk outside at night, according to FBI crime reports. I've lived in Lansing all of my life...
MDOT Plans to Save Pollinators With New Flower Fields Along US-131
You may have heard about places like Ann Arbor participating in "No Mow May", but this is taking it to the next level. In an effort to save pollinators and protect their habitats, Michigan's Department of Transportation (MDOT) is working on a new Pollinator Habitat Management Program". In plain English, they're trying to save the bees!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Can Your Kid Handle Not Being a Winner?
Here's the Set-Up The radio station had its prize wheel set up at a table outside Spartan Stadium. At the beginning of our 3-hour live broadcast, we had a slew of prizes available for visitors to try to win. We offered a pair of tickets to that day's game, concert tickets, station T-shirts and totes, coasters marked with the station logo, and stress balls shaped like cows. There were spaces on the prize wheel marked for all of these prizes. There were four spaces marked for the stress ball cows. One of the spaces on the wheel was marked "Spin Again", and another was marked "Not a Winner" (we employed this strategy as a way to stretch out our giveaways to help them last longer amidst the growing crowd).
Here’s What The Line Movement For Michigan State At Washington Means For Sports Bettors
Michigan State opened up as a 3-point favorite on the road at Washington. But just a couple of days later, the spread flipped to favor the Huskies by 3. By late Thursday, the point spread was holding steady at most books with Washington -3. Fanduel had Washington at -3.5. If...
97.5 NOW FM
Lansing, MI
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
97.5 NOW FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0