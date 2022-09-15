Read full article on original website
'He is one of our sons!': Todd Boehly is slammed for claiming Mo Salah came from Chelsea's academy by chief of the Liverpool star's first club in Egypt - as he accuses the 'ignorant' American owner of a 'lack of understanding'
Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has been slammed by the director of Liverpool star Mo Salah's first club in Egypt. Salah started his career at Cairo-based team Al Mokawloon after spending four years in the club's academy between 2006 and 2010. The Egyptian attacker went on to play 38 league games...
Paul Pogba handed World Cup warning as Didier Deschamps outlines conditions for France recall
Didier Deschamps has warned Paul Pogba that the midfielder must prove his fitness if he is to be included in France’s squad for the World Cup.Pogba, who returned to Juventus on a free from Manchester United this summer, is yet to play this season after damaging his meniscus.The 29-year-old faces a race to be fit ahead of the tournament in Qatar, with a return expected from knee surgery in November.He formed a key part of Deschamps’ midfield as France secured their second World Cup crown in Russia in 2018, but the manager insists that he will not pick Pogba if...
Sunderland Fans Verdict: A Night to Forget
Well that wasn’t very fun, was it? We’ve had bad games this season - most notably at Rotherham United and Sheffield United - but Wednesday night was the worst of the lot. I just have no idea where it came from. We were all over the place from start to finish. We couldn’t pass the ball, we couldn’t keep the ball, we couldn’t defend, we couldn’t attack, we couldn’t press, we couldn’t sit in and hold shape.
EFL Cup Tie Confirmed: Date and Time for Liverpool v. Derby Released
Liverpool will face Derby County at 8:00 PM GMT/3:00 PM EST on November 9th 2022 at Anfield. The Reds enter the Third Round proper of the competition that they won last season on penalties against Chelsea FC. The Liverpool-Derby match was not selected to be televised in England — Manchester...
Lampard: Everton deserve more points than we’ve got
As if the Premier League season wasn’t crazy enough each year anyway, a winter World Cup of sorts, along with the passing of the Queen of the United Kingdom, have each inserted further wrinkles into the action. For Everton, coming off of a hard-fought draw against Liverpool in the most recent Merseyside Derby, the team looks to be catching its stride after a difficult start to the campaign between fitness and depth concerns.
Manchester City v Wolves: Preview, Team News and Prediction
Manchester City face a feisty Wolves next as the Premier League is back!. The Premier League is rolling and we are all ready!. Venue: Molineux Stadium, Waterloo Rd, Wolverhampton , England. Time and Date: Saturday 17 September 2022, Kickoff at 12:30 BST, 7.30 am (EST, USA) Referee: Anthony Taylor. Assistants:...
Five Things From A Dire Defeat To Sunderland
As hitherto unseen at home this season, Reading turned in an absolute horror-show performance at the hands of promoted Sunderland. A team who reportedly had no full backs and only one fit striker (and no fit strikers by the end of the game, either) ripped Reading apart at will. Whatever...
Lionel Messi Among Players Called Up for Argentina’s Friendlies Ahead of World Cup
The FIFA World Cup is right around the corner, and this international break will be the last for managers to begin trimming down the players they’re considering taking to Qatar. Argentina will play two friendlies in the United States against Honduras and Jamaica to prepare for the competition. Manager...
Tottenham 6-2 Leicester: Heung-min Son ends drought with second half hat-trick
Antonio Conte emphasised the importance of rotation to Tottenham's challenge on all fronts after substitute Heung-min Son's sensational 14-minute hat-trick sealed Saturday's 6-2 thrashing of Leicester. Son was dropped to the bench after failing to score in any of Spurs' opening eight matches but kick-started his campaign with a magical...
Ex-Tottenham star Danny Rose closing in on return to football with shock free transfer to AEK Athens after Watford exit
DANNY ROSE is close to signing for Greek side AEK Athens. The former England international, 32, has been a free agent since leaving Watford at the beginning of September, having made just nine appearances for the Hornets. But he is now on the verge of signing for AEK Athens after...
On This Day (17 September 1977): Sunderland find themselves in the middle of nowhere
After a heartbreaking and highly controversial relegation just a few months earlier, Sunderland had been hopeful of making an immediate return to the topflight during 1977-78 – but whilst those filing into Roker Park 45 years ago today were about to see the eventual Division Two champions, it soon became clear that it wouldn’t be the home team troubling the promotion places.
Onana, Garner omitted as Everton submit 25-man Premier League squad
Following the conclusion of the summer transfer window, teams have completed submissions of their 25-man squads for the remainder of the 2022-23 Premier League season. Everton’s squad list is mostly as expected with six of their eight new signings — James Tarkowski, Dwight McNeil, Ruben Vinagre, Conor Coady, Neal Maupay, and Idrissa Gueye — added to the roster, with Richarlison, Dele Alli, Andre Gomes and Jean-Philippe Gbamin off after their departures.
Conte preaches patience with Bissouma, Skipp ahead of Leicester match
The main interest from Antonio Conte’s press conference today, given before Tottenham Hotspur’s match against Leicester City on Saturday, wasn’t anything to do with the match. Conte gave an injury update — same as before, only Lucas Moura is out — and gave the usual platitudes about Leicester being a quality team and a difficult one to play despite the fact that they have yet to win a match this season.
Kepa Arrizabalaga ‘happy to stay’ at Chelsea following summer exit rumours
With Chelsea goalkeeper Édouard Mendy first losing form, then fitness, and so being forced out of contention early in the current season, Kepa Arrizabalaga was asked to step up and fill in the big shoes from one of our 2021 Champions League heroes. The Spaniard has done well thus far even though our defence has not been up to par.
Manchester United Women 4-0 Reading Women: Match Report
After last weekend’s disappointing but understandable delay to the start of the season, it was a shame that the Royals had to commence their WSL campaign away to a buoyant and expectant Manchester United team – sporting a pride of England Lionesses and Euro 2022 winners of Alessia Russo, Ella Toone, Mary Earps and Nikita Parris in reserve on the bench.
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Leicester City: Match Thread and How to Watch
The final international break before the winter World Cup is here, but Tottenham Hotspur play host to Leicester City before everyone scatters for a couple of weeks. Spurs are looking for some answers after a 2-0 defeat in the Champions League at the hands of Sporting. Despite the setback, Spurs are still in great shape in both the Premier League and the Champions League. By the time this thread goes live, we’ll know if Spurs could leap Arsenal as they start the weekend at Brentford. (AUTHOR’S NOTE: Whoops, yeah they don’t play until tomorrow) Antonio Conte has been in good spirits despite the loss, and has gone as far as to say players such as Yves Bissouma, Oliver Skipp and Matt Doherty, will be more in the mix once the international break is finished.
Sheriff Tiraspol vs. Manchester United: Live stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online
Manchester United will aim to pick up their first Europa League win of the campaign when they make the trip to face Moldovan powerhouses Sheriff Tiraspol in Thursday’s Group E contest at the Zimbru Stadium. The Red Devils went down 1-0 to Real Sociedad on matchday one, while their...
Everyone hates the U.S. World Cup kits for 2022
The Nike kits for the 2022 World Cup have been released, and fans of the United States men’s national team are not happy about their new look. The U.S. is competing in the World Cup for the first time since 2014 with a young and exciting roster, but unfortunately they will be wearing uniforms that look like practice jerseys.
‘Discussions have already begun…’ – Tottenham have been informed that Harry Kane ‘might leave’ this January
Former West Ham United striker turned pundit Frank McAvennie has informed Tottenham Hotspur that superstar Harry Kane ‘might leave’ in January. According to recent reports, Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are interested in signing the Premier League forward, with Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg claiming he could become a ‘hot topic’.
