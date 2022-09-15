Read full article on original website
Red and Black
AthFest Educates awarded grants from art council
The Georgia Council for the Arts has awarded local nonprofit AthFest Educates with two grants to help fund the organization’s community arts and education programs, according to a press release. Combined, the grants are worth over $10,000. AthFest Educates is a music and arts education nonprofit that serves K-12...
cobbcountycourier.com
Medicaid expansion debate revived as Kemp tosses Grady $130M lifeline
By Jill Nolin, Georgia Recorder [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]. The governor has directed $130 million in federal aid toward expanding Atlanta’s Grady Hospital as it scrambles to absorb more patients once Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center shuts its doors on Nov. 1. Wellstar’s...
bloomberglaw.com
South Carolina Hospital Loses Bid for Medicare Status Change
Secretary reasonably interpreted hospital distance requirement. HHS properly denied a South Carolina hospital’s application for a classification change that would have increased its Medicare reimbursements, because the hospital didn’t qualify as a “sole community hospital,” a Washington, D.C. federal court said. The Secretary of Health and...
Red and Black
Looking ahead at Hispanic and Latinx Heritage Month at UGA
Observed between Sept. 15 and Oct. 15 each year, National Hispanic Heritage Month, also known as Latinx Heritage Month, commemorates the achievements and contributions of the Hispanic community to U.S. history and culture. Throughout the next month, the Hispanic Student Association at the University of Georgia is making the celebration...
Some teachers complain about Kemp’s classroom supply subsidy
A $125 grant for Georgia public school teachers goes through a system that doesn't offer access to big-box retailers.
CBS 46
A first look at the 9-8-8 crisis lifeline, nearly 500 GA callers ‘rescued’
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - New data shows thousands of Georgians are relying on the 9-8-8 Crisis Lifeline. In the first 45 days, 9-8-8 received 37,561 calls, texts and chats, according to the Georgia Crisis and Access Line. Of those, operators were able to help rescue 476 callers believed to be...
Red and Black
UGA hosts Hispanic Heritage Month kickoff event
Sept. 15 marks the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, a month dedicated to recognition and celebration of the Latinx community across the United States. At the University of Georgia, the Multicultural Services and Programs department put together a kickoff event on the first day of the special month. The kickoff...
Gwinnett to expand, renovate Trickum Middle School
The Gwinnett County school board approved a contract to renovate and expand Trickum Middle School with a target completion of August 2024.
Noah’s Ark board member makes public statement for first time since state investigations
LOCUST GROVE, Ga. — In their own words, the board of the highly criticized Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary spoke with Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln for the first time. They’re telling their side of an onslaught of allegations about what some describe as a rogue board. The...
WXIA 11 Alive
Six schools in Georgia recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools
ATLANTA — Six schools in Georgia have been recognized this year as National Blue Ribbon Schools. The U.S. Education Department made the announcement Friday for the 297 schools recognized with the designation nationally. According to the Education Department, the designation is "based on a school’s overall academic performance or...
UGA students forced to find a new place to live after delays at Athens apartment complex
ATHENS, Ga — University of Georgia students are scrambling and worried after a local apartment complex delayed their move-in again. During the initial delay, the complex was putting the students up in hotels, but on Saturday, that ends. There are work crews wearing hard hats and large equipment moving...
What does the future hold for transportation projects in Forsyth County?
The 2022 Forsyth County Transportation Summit will be held on Thursday, October 13(Image by Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) Interested in the state of transportation in Forsyth County? Several local and state leaders will be discussing just that at the 2022 Forsyth County Transportation Summit on Thursday, October 13.
With Atlanta Medical Center closing, a $200 million aid package for Grady Hospital is under discussion
The now famous tagline reads, “Atlanta can’t live without Grady.” With Wellstar Health System planning to close Atlanta Medical Center (AMC) in less than two months, the question is whether or not Grady Health System can continue to serve Atlanta without some help from the feds? With Wellstar Health System planning to close Atlanta Medical […] The post With Atlanta Medical Center closing, a $200 million aid package for Grady Hospital is under discussion appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
They faced foreclosure; their HOA treasurer benefited
At a townhome neighborhood in DeKalb, the homeowner’s association for years was controlled by real estate investors who ...
Furious parent jumps on school bus full of students refusing to get off
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga — Parents in one neighborhood are upset after they said a parent got on their children’s bus and started cursing at the bus driver. The parent at the center of the incident wanted her children to be dropped off about 300 feet away from the assigned drop-off spot.
After pay raise led Kemp’s 2018 bid, he offers new K-12 plan
STATHAM, Ga. (AP) — Republican Gov. Brian Kemp said Monday that he wants Georgia to provide grants to school districts to help students catch up on what they might have missed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, expand the number of school counselors, encourage teacher aides to become full-fledged teachers and pass a law requiring school […] The post After pay raise led Kemp’s 2018 bid, he offers new K-12 plan appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Red and Black
Board of Elections discuss voter registration, District 2 special election
The Athens-Clarke County Board of Elections met Tuesday for a regularly scheduled meeting to discuss voter registration and the upcoming special election. While the meeting’s agenda focused on the upcoming general election on Nov. 8, much of the time was dedicated to public comment. After former District 2 commissioner...
Fentanyl exposure leaves Georgia man dead and EMS workers hospitalized
(MCDUFFIE COUNTY, Ga.) — Three emergency medical services workers in Thomson, Georgia, are recovering after a fentanyl exposure. On Wednesday, McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office and Thomson-McDuffie Emergency Services responded to Heritage Villas on Noble Street in Thomson. Investigators believe there was a fentanyl overdose that left one man...
Parents outraged after DeKalb middle schooler caught handing out gummy bears possibly laced with THC
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Parents at one DeKalb County middle school are stunned after they say a student was passing out gummy bears possibly laced with an illegal drug. Several students ate the gummies, but the school district told Channel 2′s Tom Jones that none of them reported any health issues.
At conservative Christian conference, Kemp skirts mention of Georgia’s anti-abortion law
At a conservative Christian conference on Thursday, Gov. Brian Kemp touted the state’s economy during the pandemic, a crackdown on human trafficking and last year’s election overhaul. But he gave little attention to Georgia’s 2019 abortion law that took effect in July after the Supreme Court overturned Roe...
