Athens, GA

Red and Black

AthFest Educates awarded grants from art council

The Georgia Council for the Arts has awarded local nonprofit AthFest Educates with two grants to help fund the organization’s community arts and education programs, according to a press release. Combined, the grants are worth over $10,000. AthFest Educates is a music and arts education nonprofit that serves K-12...
ATHENS, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Medicaid expansion debate revived as Kemp tosses Grady $130M lifeline

By Jill Nolin, Georgia Recorder [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]. The governor has directed $130 million in federal aid toward expanding Atlanta’s Grady Hospital as it scrambles to absorb more patients once Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center shuts its doors on Nov. 1. Wellstar’s...
ATLANTA, GA
bloomberglaw.com

South Carolina Hospital Loses Bid for Medicare Status Change

Secretary reasonably interpreted hospital distance requirement. HHS properly denied a South Carolina hospital’s application for a classification change that would have increased its Medicare reimbursements, because the hospital didn’t qualify as a “sole community hospital,” a Washington, D.C. federal court said. The Secretary of Health and...
ANDERSON, SC
Red and Black

Looking ahead at Hispanic and Latinx Heritage Month at UGA

Observed between Sept. 15 and Oct. 15 each year, National Hispanic Heritage Month, also known as Latinx Heritage Month, commemorates the achievements and contributions of the Hispanic community to U.S. history and culture. Throughout the next month, the Hispanic Student Association at the University of Georgia is making the celebration...
ATHENS, GA
Athens, GA
Red and Black

UGA hosts Hispanic Heritage Month kickoff event

Sept. 15 marks the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, a month dedicated to recognition and celebration of the Latinx community across the United States. At the University of Georgia, the Multicultural Services and Programs department put together a kickoff event on the first day of the special month. The kickoff...
ATHENS, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Six schools in Georgia recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools

ATLANTA — Six schools in Georgia have been recognized this year as National Blue Ribbon Schools. The U.S. Education Department made the announcement Friday for the 297 schools recognized with the designation nationally. According to the Education Department, the designation is "based on a school’s overall academic performance or...
GEORGIA STATE
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

With Atlanta Medical Center closing, a $200 million aid package for Grady Hospital is under discussion

The now famous tagline reads, “Atlanta can’t live without Grady.” With Wellstar Health System planning to close Atlanta Medical Center (AMC) in less than two months, the question is whether or not Grady Health System can continue to serve Atlanta without some help from the feds? With Wellstar Health System planning to close Atlanta Medical […] The post With Atlanta Medical Center closing, a $200 million aid package for Grady Hospital is under discussion appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

After pay raise led Kemp’s 2018 bid, he offers new K-12 plan

STATHAM, Ga. (AP) — Republican Gov. Brian Kemp said Monday that he wants Georgia to provide grants to school districts to help students catch up on what they might have missed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, expand the number of school counselors, encourage teacher aides to become full-fledged teachers and pass a law requiring school […] The post After pay raise led Kemp’s 2018 bid, he offers new K-12 plan appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
GEORGIA STATE
Red and Black

Board of Elections discuss voter registration, District 2 special election

The Athens-Clarke County Board of Elections met Tuesday for a regularly scheduled meeting to discuss voter registration and the upcoming special election. While the meeting’s agenda focused on the upcoming general election on Nov. 8, much of the time was dedicated to public comment. After former District 2 commissioner...
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
WSB Radio

Fentanyl exposure leaves Georgia man dead and EMS workers hospitalized

(MCDUFFIE COUNTY, Ga.) — Three emergency medical services workers in Thomson, Georgia, are recovering after a fentanyl exposure. On Wednesday, McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office and Thomson-McDuffie Emergency Services responded to Heritage Villas on Noble Street in Thomson. Investigators believe there was a fentanyl overdose that left one man...
THOMSON, GA

