businessobserverfl.com
Tampa real estate investor behind $17 million town house project
A well-known Tampa investor’s real estate investment and development firm is building 40 high-end town houses in one of the city’s most well-known suburbs. The development is being built by the Prosper Group, whose CEO and founder is Jay Roberts. Roberts has been working in real estate in the area for 15 years and launched Prosper last year.
businessobserverfl.com
Atlanta multifamily company expands along Gulf Coast, adding over 500 units to its portfolio
An Atlanta multifamily real estate firm is increasing its presence on the Gulf Coast with 536 new units, 248 it bought in East Manatee County and 288 it plans to build in Pasco County. RangeWater Real Estate is a multifamily investor that buys, manages and develops properties across 11 states....
Florida pays another $950K to aviation company that flew migrants to Martha’s Vineyard
BRADENTON, Fla. — Just days after two planes carrying migrants arrived at Martha's Vineyard at Gov. Ron DeSantis' direction, state records show another payment has been made to the same Oregon-based aviation company. The governor's office has not confirmed whether the funds will be used for additional flights out...
3 Florida roads among worst traffic spots in US
Three Florida roadways made it on a list of worst places to be stuck in traffic in the country. The worst cuts through Orlando.
Roaches, rodent droppings, food not ‘in a wholesome, sound condition’: See which 5 South Florida restaurants shut last week
Rodent droppings near the kitchen stove, flies landing on a coffee pot and inside a to-go container and roaches crawling near the front counter led state inspectors to temporarily close four South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional ...
businessobserverfl.com
Bradenton construction company promotes two longtime employees to VPs
After several years with a Bradenton-based construction company, two executives have cause for celebration. NDC Construction Co. announced that Kyle Huggins and Brando Fetzek were promoted to vice presidents of construction. Huggins, who has been with the company since 2003, has had experience as project manager for several projects. During Fetzek’s time with the company since 2011, he has worked on a number of projects for the School District of Manatee County.
businessobserverfl.com
Former volunteer donates $2.5 million estate gift to Selby Gardens
An estate gift of $2.5 million from a former Marie Selby Botanical Gardens volunteer has been put toward a new volunteer suite that will open next year. Evelyn Mink volunteered at the Selby Gardens’ downtown Sarasota location for 25 years. The gift came from Evelyn S. Mink Charitable Trust. In recognition, the new addition will be named the Evelyn S. Mink Volunteer Suite, which will be located in the new Plant Research Center. The suite will be home to volunteer workstations, a lounge area and the volunteer coordinator office.
City commissioner in Florida proposes paying bounties on iguanas
City officials are so fed up with the iguana population in Miami Beach that one commissioner suggested that a bounty should be put on the invasive species. The city of Miami Beach paid iguana hunters $50,000 in 2021 and is expected to quadruple its budget to $200,000 to deal with the lizards.
After 28 years, Boca Raton will soon welcome the city's newest waterfront park: Ocean Strand
BOCA RATON — A 14-acre stretch of land from the beach to the Intracoastal on Ocean Boulevard has been sitting dormant for 28 years. Soon, it will be known as Ocean Strand Park. The Greater Boca Raton Beach & Park District bought the land at 2300 N. Ocean Blvd....
businessobserverfl.com
Fast-casual seafood chain opens two new company-owned restaurants
Captain D’s, a fast-casual seafood restaurant chain headquartered in Nashville, opened a new location, a conversion of a Taco Bell restaurant, in Brooksville on Sept. 14. It’s the second such conversion in Hernando County this summer, following the July opening of a Captain D’s in Spring Hill that had been a Burger King restaurant, according to a news release. Both are company-owned stores.
Click10.com
This Week in South Florida Full Episode: September 18, 2022
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of This Week in South Florida, host Glenna Milberg speaks to Broward School Board member Torey Alston, Massachusetts State Rep. Dylan Fernandes, Venezuelan activist and leader Maria Corina Vegas, and Florida House candidates Vicki Lopez and A.J. D’Amico. The full...
fox35orlando.com
Here's why Michael Myers was strolling through a Florida beach
ORLANDO, Fla. - Halloween came early this year as beach goers spotted a man dressed up as Michael Myers strolling a Florida beach over Labor Day weekend. Todd Easter said he was at Panama City Beach over Labor Day weekend when he spotted the masked slasher from a condo building.
fox13news.com
University of Tampa student shot, killed getting into wrong car identified as New Yorker
TAMPA, Fla. - A University of Tampa student who lost his life early Saturday morning as he tried to enter a man’s car has been identified as Carson Senfield. Investigators say Senfield had been hanging out with friends on South Howard Avenue and caught an Uber to his home near the 1000 block of W Arch St. around 1 a.m.
businessobserverfl.com
Controversial property sold after new buyer and residents reach a compromise
After years of back and forth wrangling with neighbors, a South Tampa office park has sold, and the new owners will build 87 town houses on the property. Mariner Square Park at 200 S. Hoover Blvd. in Tampa’s Beach Park neighborhood was sold Sept. 14 for $16 million, according to a statement. The buyer was DODO Investments LLC.
This Huge Fall Festival in Florida is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Flamingo Road Nursery website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. With Fall right around the corner, you might want to start looking into all the fall festivals that are in your area.
Orchard Park High School graduate killed in Florida
A recent Orchard Park High School graduate was shot and killed in Tampa, Florida. Carson Senfield had just turned 19 on Saturday and was a student at the University of Tampa in Florida.
Pinellas County neighborhood dealing with dangerous hole in road
Residents who use Estancia Boulevard to get to their homes are fed up with a hole in the road that they say has been getting bigger for years.
27-Year-Old Worker Killed At Port Tampa Bay In Construction Accident
TAMPA, Fla. – A construction worker is dead after a workplace accident sent him to the hospital, according to deputies. On Friday, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene of an accident at terminal 6 at approximately 6:42 a.m. Crews are working
Lakeland restaurant violations
Miller’s Lakeland Ale House, 5650 S Florida Ave, was closed Sept. 7 after inspectors reported two high-priority violations and four basic violations. Winghouse Bar And Grill, 4515 S Florida Ave, was closed Sept. 6 after inspectors reported two high-priority violations, two intermediate-priority violations and four basic violations. Pest violations.
A Delray Beach man lied about being an HOA president during a city meeting, police say. He’s now been arrested.
A man says he’s an HOA president at a public meeting, talks about everyone being “in favor” of a controversial plan for an apartment building — then winds up in jail because police say he wasn’t who he claimed to be. Neil Carson, of Delray Beach, had identified himself on Aug. 9 as the homeowners association president for Andover, a gated residential community less than a mile from a proposed ...
