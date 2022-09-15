After several years with a Bradenton-based construction company, two executives have cause for celebration. NDC Construction Co. announced that Kyle Huggins and Brando Fetzek were promoted to vice presidents of construction. Huggins, who has been with the company since 2003, has had experience as project manager for several projects. During Fetzek’s time with the company since 2011, he has worked on a number of projects for the School District of Manatee County.

BRADENTON, FL ・ 7 HOURS AGO