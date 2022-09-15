ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

businessobserverfl.com

Tampa real estate investor behind $17 million town house project

A well-known Tampa investor’s real estate investment and development firm is building 40 high-end town houses in one of the city’s most well-known suburbs. The development is being built by the Prosper Group, whose CEO and founder is Jay Roberts. Roberts has been working in real estate in the area for 15 years and launched Prosper last year.
TAMPA, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Roaches, rodent droppings, food not ‘in a wholesome, sound condition’: See which 5 South Florida restaurants shut last week

Rodent droppings near the kitchen stove, flies landing on a coffee pot and inside a to-go container and roaches crawling near the front counter led state inspectors to temporarily close four South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Bradenton construction company promotes two longtime employees to VPs

After several years with a Bradenton-based construction company, two executives have cause for celebration. NDC Construction Co. announced that Kyle Huggins and Brando Fetzek were promoted to vice presidents of construction. Huggins, who has been with the company since 2003, has had experience as project manager for several projects. During Fetzek’s time with the company since 2011, he has worked on a number of projects for the School District of Manatee County.
BRADENTON, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Former volunteer donates $2.5 million estate gift to Selby Gardens

An estate gift of $2.5 million from a former Marie Selby Botanical Gardens volunteer has been put toward a new volunteer suite that will open next year. Evelyn Mink volunteered at the Selby Gardens’ downtown Sarasota location for 25 years. The gift came from Evelyn S. Mink Charitable Trust. In recognition, the new addition will be named the Evelyn S. Mink Volunteer Suite, which will be located in the new Plant Research Center. The suite will be home to volunteer workstations, a lounge area and the volunteer coordinator office.
SARASOTA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Fast-casual seafood chain opens two new company-owned restaurants

Captain D’s, a fast-casual seafood restaurant chain headquartered in Nashville, opened a new location, a conversion of a Taco Bell restaurant, in Brooksville on Sept. 14. It’s the second such conversion in Hernando County this summer, following the July opening of a Captain D’s in Spring Hill that had been a Burger King restaurant, according to a news release. Both are company-owned stores.
BROOKSVILLE, FL
Click10.com

This Week in South Florida Full Episode: September 18, 2022

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of This Week in South Florida, host Glenna Milberg speaks to Broward School Board member Torey Alston, Massachusetts State Rep. Dylan Fernandes, Venezuelan activist and leader Maria Corina Vegas, and Florida House candidates Vicki Lopez and A.J. D’Amico. The full...
FLORIDA STATE
businessobserverfl.com

Controversial property sold after new buyer and residents reach a compromise

After years of back and forth wrangling with neighbors, a South Tampa office park has sold, and the new owners will build 87 town houses on the property. Mariner Square Park at 200 S. Hoover Blvd. in Tampa’s Beach Park neighborhood was sold Sept. 14 for $16 million, according to a statement. The buyer was DODO Investments LLC.
TAMPA, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland restaurant violations

Miller’s Lakeland Ale House, 5650 S Florida Ave, was closed Sept. 7 after inspectors reported two high-priority violations and four basic violations. Winghouse Bar And Grill, 4515 S Florida Ave, was closed Sept. 6 after inspectors reported two high-priority violations, two intermediate-priority violations and four basic violations. Pest violations.
LAKELAND, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

A Delray Beach man lied about being an HOA president during a city meeting, police say. He’s now been arrested.

A man says he’s an HOA president at a public meeting, talks about everyone being “in favor” of a controversial plan for an apartment building — then winds up in jail because police say he wasn’t who he claimed to be. Neil Carson, of Delray Beach, had identified himself on Aug. 9 as the homeowners association president for Andover, a gated residential community less than a mile from a proposed ...
DELRAY BEACH, FL

