The Handmaid’s Tale has been one of the most critically acclaimed series of the last 10 years. It's an adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s book — starring Elisabeth Moss — that portrays a dystopian future where women are oppressed. To date, there have been four seasons of the show, with The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 currently airing new episodes in the US.

**SPOILERS** for The Handmaid’s Tale season 4 .

In season 5, June struggles to redefine her identity and purpose after killing Commander Waterford, while the now widowed Serena attempts to build her influence.

Whether you are looking to watch The Handmaid’s Tale from the beginning or just want to be sure you can catch the latest episodes of the series, you can stream it all online. Here is what you need to know about how and where to watch The Handmaid’s Tale online.

How to watch The Handmaid’s Tale online in the US

For US viewers, The Handmaid’s Tale is a Hulu original series, meaning that Hulu is the only place where they can watch past and new episodes of the drama series. The good news is that there are a number of ways that you can sign up for Hulu that fit almost any budget.

Hulu is available as a standalone streaming service, with both an ad-supported and ad-free subscription plan (and a Hulu free trial if you want to try first).

Then there is the Disney Bundle option which bundles Hulu along with Disney Plus and ESPN Plus .

Finally, consumers can combine Hulu and live TV channel offerings to get the aptly named Hulu with Live TV service.

How to watch The Handmaid’s Tale online in the UK

In the UK, new episodes of The Handmaid’s Tale air on Channel 4. While UK viewers are waiting for an official premiere date for The Handmaid’s Tale season 5, past seasons of the show are available to stream on Channel 4’s streaming service, All4, as well as on Prime Video .

How to watch The Handmaid’s Tale online from anywhere

In Australia the show is available for free on SBS , with season 5 episodes now available, airing both live on the channel and available on SBS on-demand.

In Canada, meanwhile, The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 airs Wednesdays at 9 pm ET/PT on CTV drama every week starting September 14. Streamer Crave has the episodes available online for Canadian viewers first thing on Wednesdays.