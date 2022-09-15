ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

How to watch The Handmaid’s Tale online from anywhere

By Michael Balderston
WhatToWatch
WhatToWatch
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D4kfL_0hwfNY2S00

The Handmaid’s Tale has been one of the most critically acclaimed series of the last 10 years. It's an adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s book — starring Elisabeth Moss — that portrays a dystopian future where women are oppressed. To date, there have been four seasons of the show, with The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 currently airing new episodes in the US.

**SPOILERS** for The Handmaid’s Tale season 4 .

In season 5, June struggles to redefine her identity and purpose after killing Commander Waterford, while the now widowed Serena attempts to build her influence.

Whether you are looking to watch The Handmaid’s Tale from the beginning or just want to be sure you can catch the latest episodes of the series, you can stream it all online. Here is what you need to know about how and where to watch The Handmaid’s Tale online.

How to watch The Handmaid’s Tale online in the US

For US viewers, The Handmaid’s Tale is a Hulu original series, meaning that Hulu is the only place where they can watch past and new episodes of the drama series. The good news is that there are a number of ways that you can sign up for Hulu that fit almost any budget.

How to watch The Handmaid’s Tale online in the UK

In the UK, new episodes of The Handmaid’s Tale air on Channel 4. While UK viewers are waiting for an official premiere date for The Handmaid’s Tale season 5, past seasons of the show are available to stream on Channel 4’s streaming service, All4, as well as on Prime Video .

How to watch The Handmaid’s Tale online from anywhere

In Australia the show is available for free on SBS , with season 5 episodes now available, airing both live on the channel and available on SBS on-demand.

In Canada, meanwhile, The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 airs Wednesdays at 9 pm ET/PT on CTV drama every week starting September 14. Streamer Crave has the episodes available online for Canadian viewers first thing on Wednesdays.

Comments / 0

Related
WhatToWatch

WhatToWatch

210
Followers
2K+
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

From movie and TV reviews, to recaps and celebrity news, What To Watch helps readers sort through the latest shows, movies and technology, and get closer to the entertainment they love.

 https://www.whattowatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy