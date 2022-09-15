Poland World Cup 2022 squad: Czeslaw Michniewicz names squad for September internationals

The Poland World Cup 2022 squad is expected to be named in October, and manager Czeslaw Michniewicz has hinted at who could be included with his squad for September's Nations League games.

Poland face the Netherlands and Wales later this month as their preparation for the showpiece event in Qatar continues.

Czeslaw Michniewicz's side booked their place in Qatar by beating Sweden in the play-offs, after finishing second to England in their qualification group.

This will be Poland's ninth appearance at the World Cup. They made their debut in 1938 but did not appear again until 1974, when they finished third - an achievement they replicated eight years later in Spain.

Poland were present in Russia four years ago, but they lost two of their three games and were eliminated in the group stage.

Poland World Cup 2022 squad: The squad for the September Nations League matches

GK: Wojciech Szczęsny (Juventus)

GK: Łukasz Skorupski (Bologna)

GK: Bartłomiej Drągowski (Spezia)

GK: Radosław Majecki (Cercle Brugge)

DF: Kamil Glik (Benevento)

DF: Bartosz Bereszyński (Sampdoria)

DF: Jan Bednarek (Aston Villa)

DF: Tomasz Kędziora (Dynamo Kyiv)

DF: Arkadiusz Reca (Spezia)

DF: Paweł Dawidowicz (Hellas Verona)

DF: Robert Gumny (Augsburg)

DF: Jakub Kiwior (Spezia)

DF: Mateusz Wieteska (Clermont)

MF: Grzegorz Krychowiak (Al-Shabab)

MF: Kamil Grosicki (Pogoń Szczecin)

MF: Piotr Zieliński (Napoli)

MF: Karol Linetty (Torino)

MF Mateusz Klich (Leeds United)

MF Przemysław Frankowski (Lens)

MF Sebastian Szymański (Feyenoord)

MF Nicola Zalewski (Roma)

MF Szymon Żurkowski (Fiorentina)

MF Jakub Kamiński (Wolfsburg)

MF Mateusz Łęgowski (Pogoń Szczecin)

MF Jakub Piotrowski (Ludogorets Razgrad)

MF Michał Skóraś (Lech Poznań)

FW Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)

FW Arkadiusz Milik (Juventus)

FW Krzysztof Piątek (Salernitana)

FW Karol Świderski (Charlotte)

How many players are Poland allowed to take to the 2022 World Cup?

National managers were allowed to bring 26 players to last summer’s European Championship for the first time at a major tournament, as a special measure brought in due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now it has been announced that 26-player squads will return for the Qatar World Cup, an expansion from the usual 23-man teams.

When will the final Poland 2022 World Cup squad be announced?

The 2022 World Cup will take place in November and December, not June and July. It is simply not feasible to stage matches in Qatar at that time of year due to the extraordinary heat.

FIFA has informed all competing nations that they must name their squads by October 20, which is 30 days before the action gets under way. Czeslaw Michniewicz and his peers still have plenty of thinking time.

Who will make the final Poland 2022 World Cup squad?

This will almost certainly be Robert Lewandowski's last World Cup. The Bayern Munich striker continues to deliver the goods at club level and he will be desperate to lead Poland into the knockout phase in Qatar.

Further experience will be provided by Kamil Grosicki, Kamil Glik, Grzegorz Krychowiak and Wojciech Szczesny. The latter is now the undisputed No.1 for his country after Lukasz Fabianski retired from international football last year.

Brighton midfielder Jakub Moder will be part of Poland's travelling party as long as he is fit. He could start in the engine room alongside Piotr Zielinski of Napoli, another player who will almost certainly have a seat reserved on the plane to Qatar.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save over a third on shop price

Restock your kit bag with the best deals for footballers on Amazon right now

ALSO READ

EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW Qatar World Cup 2022: Dates, draw, fixtures, stadiums, temperature, squads and tickets

DRAW When is the World Cup 2022 group draw?