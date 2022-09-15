ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

World-leading Cristina Mittermeier to give unmissable talk at The Photography Show

By Lauren Scott
Digital Camera World
Digital Camera World
 5 days ago

Cristina reveals her thoughts on the future of pro photography ahead of The Photography Show this weekend

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48PMEg_0hwfLNVH00
(Image credit: Cristina Mittermeir)

Inspirational and modern wildlife photography is a wonderful way to celebrate the natural world, but also to share the tangible threats to it from climate change, pollution, the illegal wildlife trade, and habitat loss.

Conservation photography today covers a broad realm of landscape, wildlife, and documentary images and Christina Mittermeier is one of the world's leading conservation photographers, alongside being a marine biologist and activist.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G4xj9_0hwfLNVH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27A6Zx_0hwfLNVH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00CxSg_0hwfLNVH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i5g8Z_0hwfLNVH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xe9wi_0hwfLNVH00

Lauren is the Managing Editor of Digital Camera World, having previously served as Editor of Digital Photographer (opens in new tab) magazine, a practical-focused publication that inspires hobbyists and seasoned pros alike to take truly phenomenal shots and get the best results from their kit.

An experienced photography journalist who has been covering the industry for over eight years, she has also served as technique editor for both PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine (opens in new tab)PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine and DCW's sister publication, Digital Camera Magazine (opens in new tab).

In addition to techniques and tutorials that enable you to achieve great results from your cameras, lenses, tripods and other photography equipment, Lauren can regularly be found interviewing some of the biggest names in the industry, sharing tips and guides on subjects like landscape and wildlife photography, and raising awareness for subjects such as mental health and women in photography.

