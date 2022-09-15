Who Gives a Crap about limited edition wildlife photography toilet paper? We do!

Australian eco toilet paper brand Who Gives a Crap teams up with wildlife photographers for limited edition bog rolls

(Image credit: Who Gives a Crap)

It seems that unusual photography collabs are the in-thing right. Australia Eco toilet paper brand Who Gives a Crap has just launched a limited toilet paper series featuring the works of different wildlife photographers. Toiler Paper from WGAC is always individually wrapped in patterned paper but their latest quirky prints include photos of frogs, sloths, and butterflies.

Who Gives a Crap launched in 2012 when co-founders Simon, Danny, and Jehan discovered that around 2.4 billion people in the world didn’t have access to a toilet. A decade on and that figure has now dropped to 2 billion so there are some definite signs of progress. Toilet paper from Who Gives a Crap (WGaC)is very slightly more expensive than your bog-standard (pardon the pun) loo from Lidl, but considering 50% of its profits are donated to build toilets and improve water sanitation all over the world, it’s an extra expense most of us could afford.

Having studied Journalism and Public Relations at the University of the West of England Hannah developed a love for photography through a module on photojournalism. She specializes in Portrait, Fashion and lifestyle photography but has more recently branched out in the world of stylized product photography. For the last 3 years Hannah has worked at Wex Photo Video as a Senior Sales Assistant using her experience and knowledge of cameras to help people buy the equipment that is right for them. With 5 years experience working with studio lighting, Hannah has run many successful workshops teaching people how to use different lighting setups.