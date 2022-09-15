Read full article on original website
Maine Listed as One of the Least Diverse States, Surprising Literally Nobody
The latest diversity report has come out, and it's not pretty for Maine and northern New England. Wallethub.com, a personal finance website, recently published its annual report of the most and least diverse states. Maine came in as the 49th most diverse state, just sneaking by last place, West Virginia...
These Are the 10 Most Common Last Names in Maine
According to the US Census there are over 1.33 million Mainers. So out of all of us, who has the most popular surname? According to forebears.com it's a pretty simple one....Smith. In fact, there are 11,717 people named Smith in the Pine Tree State. See how your surname stacked up....
You Can Visit Acadia National Park For Free On Saturday
Entrance fees will be waived on Saturday in Acadia National Park. Saturday, September 24, is National Public Lands Day. To mark the occasion, the National Park Service will wave entrance fees to national parks around the country, including Acadia National Park. The day is one of five dates this year that are designated as "fee-free days".
Maine’s 10 Longest Rivers Inspire With Vast Beauty and Recreational Opportunities
There's fewer places I'd rather be than on the water. I grew up sailing on Sebago Lake. I went to summer camp along the shore of Spring Point in South Portland. If a friend had a pool, I was in it from sunup to sundown. And I have spent the last 11+ years trying to convince my wife to live on a boat in the Caribbean (one of these days it will work).
Madisson Higgins Send Off To ‘Miss Teen USA’ Party This Wednesday
The entire State of Maine is rooting for you Madisson. Good luck!. This Wednesday night from 5 pm-7 pm, Season's, located at 427 Main Street in Bangor, will host a send-off party to celebrate Madisson Higgins, who is Miss Maine Teen USA, and ready to take the national crown, 10 short days from now.
Hurricane Fiona Could Send A Pretty Windy Weekend to the Downeast
My first storm in Maine was Hurricane David. When I was in kindergarten, I remember that one day they got us all dressed up early and were preparing to send us all home. I was pretty stoked. As far as I was concerned, it meant I had extra time to go home and watch TV. Daytime TV in the 70's, before cable, was a wasteland. But, it was still better than school.
Good News – Missing Dog Whiskey Is Found Safe by a Maine Trooper
A coon hound that fled from the scene of a traffic crash has been found, safe and sound. Whiskey was one of several dogs that were being transported in a carrier on the back of a pickup last week by a man from West Virginia. William Funkhouser fell asleep at the wheel and his pickup sideswiped a tractor-trailer before rolling over several times on the turnpike in Ogunquit. Incredibly, only one of the dogs perished in the crash and all but one, Whiskey, was recovered, although some had also fled the scene. The driver wasn't hurt but his passenger, Jonah Hose, also of West Virginia, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Ridiculous Questions Drivers Ask Toll Collectors on the Maine Turnpike
There are 90 million vehicle trips on the Maine Turnpike each year. Many of those people are from away. The Maine Turnpike Authority posted a great throwback post from 2000 where they told us some of the incredible and hilarious questions people ask the wonderful toll operators working the tolls on the turnpike. There are some real doozies.
Can You Recycle Your Pizza Boxes in Maine?
One of the most popular takeout food items in America is pizza. It serves as a time saver and a delicious alternative to preparing a home cooked meal. Not only that, it's readily available with tons of places across Maine to grab one and go. Pizza is almost exclusively served by restaurants in cardboard boxes. With Maine being a state that believes in recycling, a fair question has to be asked: can you recycle your pizza boxes in Maine?
Are You a New Mainer? You May Want A Few of These Things This Winter.
A lot of folks have moved to Maine in the last couple years. I know that's not exactly new news, but our population has been exploding with plenty of people who've never lived in a state like Maine, so they're not all necessarily aware of what they're in for. Sure, lots of other states have harsher winters than us, but our weather is so varied and unpredictable.
Top 10 Most Peculiar Items For Sale on Craigslist in Maine
People often sell things on Craigslist because it's easy and convenient, however, some of these items are so odd that I think maybe instead of being sold, they should store them away in a closet, forever. However, they are for sale and I wanted to show you the most unconventional...
Watch This Guy Attempt To Chug A 2-Liter Bottle Of Moxie
Most of us Mainers wouldn’t make it past the first gulp, but did this guy?. The Maine beverage that belongs on "The Island Of Misfit Snacks" gets some new victims to sample the pain, or in some cases, pleasure. maximus4life is a YouTuber who likes to make videos of...
A Mountain in Maine is Turning on the Chairlifts in October for the Ultimate Leaf Peeping Experience
As the temperatures cool off, people come from far and wide in the fall to check out another one of Maine's natural gifts, the trees. While it may sound mundane and boring to some, others find the bouquet of colors to be worth a day trip. Some people peep the leaves from their car, some go for a hike through the woods. But if you're all about efficiency when doing your leaf peeping, the Camden Snow Bowl may be the best of all worlds this October.
Was It Legal for the Driver Who Crashed on the Maine Turnpike to Have Dogs in the Back of His Pickup?
A horrific accident on the Maine Turnpike on Wednesday resulted in one man being taken to the hospital and one of 10 dogs killed. That accident has led to a lot of people speculating on social media as to the law on transporting dogs in an open truck bed. According...
Bed Bath & Beyond Stores In ME Spared From Closing … For The Moment
You may want to hurry up and use that 20% Off Coupon while you can, as Bed Bath & Beyond has announced it will be closing over a hundred of its stores, nationwide. The list titled "Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Store Closings_2022" that was released this week featured the first 50 store closings. The first 50 closures seem to be slated for September of this year.
This is the Only Thing Stopping You From Owning A Kangaroo in Maine
Who wouldn't want some totally bizarre, weird pet?. If memory serves me correctly, I feel like my mom told me once that my uncle owned a monkey when he was younger. Considering it was the late 40's/early 50's I suppose anything is possible. I also remember my dad telling me he tried unsuccessfully to convince his parents he should get a skunk with it's stink sack removed.
The Most Popular Stephen King Movie In Each State
Maine's favorite Stephen King movie probably isn't a big surprise...or is IT?. Bangor's most famous native, Stephen King, is the author of more than seventy books, all of them worldwide bestsellers, and many as we all know, have been turned into successful and entertaining films and television shows. With the...
2022 Maine Fall Wild Turkey Youth Hunting Day This Saturday
Youth hunters can get a jump start on the fall turkey hunting season this weekend. Saturday, September 17, is Fall Wild Turkey Youth Hunting Day. Only junior hunters who hold a valid junior hunting license can participate in special youth hunting days. Daily bag limits still apply, which is two wild turkeys per-day in all Wildlife Management Districts open to turkey hunting.
Maine Throwback: 5 Great Songs From the Legendary Wicked Good Band
If you were in Maine in the 1980s, then you were around for the heyday of one of the greatest Maine bands of all time: The Wicked Good Band. On their Facebook page, they say that "the Wicked Good Band has been insulting Maine audiences since its pathetic beginnings as a bunch of misfits and weirdos." Don't believe that description for a minute. These fellas are some of the most creative, smart, and hilarious Mainers who have ever lived. They certainly remind us Mainers not to take ourselves too seriously!
National Travel Website Ranks Maine’s Top 25 Vacations & Destinations
This is typically the time of year that the state of Maine finds itself on many lists. It should be no surprise, considering the state is such a tourist destination. Maine is constantly being compared, contrasted, dissected, observed, and reviewed by travel websites from across the globe. These articles can be great reference guides to future Maine vacationers or even future residents.
