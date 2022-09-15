5 ways the Google Photos update will transform your Memories

(Image credit: Google)

Google Photos launched Memories three years ago and it has gone on to be one of Photos’ best loved features with a massive 3.5 billion Memories viewed by Google phone (opens in new tab) users each month. However, it’s been over a year since Google issued an update, so the one which started rolling out yesterday was overdue – here are five ways it’s set to shake up users’ Memories.

1. Go back in time

(opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Already have an account ? Sign in here

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Rachael is a British journalist with 18 years experience in the publishing industry. Since working on www.digitalcameraworld.com (opens in new tab), she’s been freelancing, and contributing to some of the world’s best-loved websites and magazines including T3.com and TechRadar.com and has also had a book, iPad for Photographers, published. She's currently acting as editor of 5GRadar.com - a website specializing in the latest cellular technology.