ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

I found out about banding due to shooting in silent mode the hard way

By Hannah Rooke
Digital Camera World
Digital Camera World
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O4FwR_0hwfKeHJ00
(Image credit: Hannah Rooke)

I have a confession to make. I’ve been working as a photographer for nearly five years and I still make mistakes. Yep, I said it. Professional photographers will have you believe they know everything and never get anything wrong but trust me, that is just not the case.

On a recent shoot, I learned about banding in photos due to silent shooting mode the hard way. I knew what banding was and had experienced it when shooting video before but I’ve done countless photo shoots at gigs and it’s never been an issue. I use a Sony A7III (opens in new tab)but this isn't just an issue Sony cameras have, lots of the best mirrorless cameras (opens in new tab)have issues with banding, especially when in silent shooting mode.

We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Having studied Journalism and Public Relations at the University of the West of England Hannah developed a love for photography through a module on photojournalism. She specializes in Portrait, Fashion and lifestyle photography but has more recently branched out in the world of stylized product photography. For the last 3 years Hannah has worked at Wex Photo Video as a Senior Sales Assistant using her experience and knowledge of cameras to help people buy the equipment that is right for them. With 5 years experience working with studio lighting, Hannah has run many successful workshops teaching people how to use different lighting setups.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Banding#Photo Shoots#Portrait Photography#The Hard Way#Wex Photo Video
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
SONY
Digital Camera World

Hands-on: Nikon 17-28mm f/2.8 review

- 17mm aperture not that wide. Nikon took us by surprise with the overnight announcement (opens in new tab) of its new fast, wide lens during The Photography Show. But we managed to get our hands on a pre-production sample the very next day during the show. The Z 17-28mm...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Camera World

Digital Camera World

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
713K+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you’re an advanced DSLR user, a mirrorless camera enthusiast or a photo-editing beginner, Digital Camera World teaches readers tips and tricks to improve photography and reveal the best gear to buy for their needs.

 https://www.digitalcameraworld.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy