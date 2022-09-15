Read full article on original website
Look: Andy Roddick's Reaction To Roger Federer Goes Viral
On Thursday morning, the great Roger Federer announced that he's retiring from tennis. He'll compete at the Laver Cup in London next week before officially riding off into the sunset. "As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and...
Rafael Nadal tweets tribute to 'friend and rival' Roger Federer: 'I wish this day would have never come'
Nadal, who is five years Federer's junior at 36 years old, is the all-time leader in Grand Slam men's singles titles with 22, while Novak Djokovic has 21. Federer retires alone in third place on the list, well ahead of fourth-place Pete Sampras, who retired in 2002. Though the 41-year-old...
20-time major winner Roger Federer announces retirement
Federer's announcement comes just three months after he said he "definitely" planned to return to competition in 2023. While Williams will turn 41 in late September, Federer turned 41 in August. The 20-time major victor has not competed since his quarterfinal loss at Wimbledon in 2021 and one month later,...
See Roger Federer share tears and laughter with CNN
Twenty-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer has announced he will retire from professional tennis. CNN’s Patrick Snell looks back at the career of one of tennis’ all time greats.
Roger Federer Retires: How Tennis Star Bet Against Nike And Won Big
Roger Federer has a record of 1251-275 and $130.59 million in earnings from his professional tennis playing career. Federer walked away from Nike and landed two deals worth more money. Tennis legend Roger Federer announced his retirement Thursday (Sept. 15). Federer leaves the sport ranking third for men in Grand...
Novak Djokovic Shares Retirement Message For Roger Federer
The Djokovic-Federer rivalry was one of the prolific and entertaining for fans in the history of professional tennis. So with Roger Federer announcing his retirement, Novak Djokovic has a message for his longtime rival. Taking to Instagram, Djokovic called it an honor to get to know Federer on and off...
Andy Murray says tennis needs to address late-night match finishes
Andy Murray believes tennis needs to address the growing number of late-night match finishes within the elite game. At the Davis Cup group stage on Wednesday, Murray and his Great Britain Davis Cup team-mate Joe Salisbury took court after 10pm for a decisive doubles match against Rajeev Ram and Jack Sock.
Look: Carlos Alcaraz Reacts To The Roger Federer News
Roger Federer has inspired generations of tennis talent — including reigning US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz. The 19-year-old Spaniard took to Twitter to react to Federer's retirement decision on Thursday morning. "Roger... [broken heart emoji]," Alcaraz wrote. Alcaraz is a lifelong fan of Federer. In 2021, the up-and-coming superstar...
Djokovic pays tribute to Federer as Swiss great prepares to quit
Novak Djokovic paid a warm tribute to his rival Roger Federer on Friday, saying they had enjoyed "a decade of incredible moments and battles" after the Swiss great's announcement that he will retire after the Laver Cup this month. - 'Big Four' farewell - The Laver Cup promises to be an emotional final meeting of the "Big Four" who have dominated men's tennis over the past two decades.
Quote Box: Reaction to Federer's retirement from tennis
LONDON (AP) — Reaction to Roger Federer’s announcement that he will retire from tennis after the Laver Cup in London next week. ___ “I wish this day would have never come… it’s a sad day for me personally and for sports people around the world. I said it to you when we spoke and now it’s here. It’s been a pleasure but also an honor and privilege to share all these years with you, living so many amazing moments on and off the court.” — Rafael Nadal, a 22-time Grand Slam champion and one of Federer’s biggest rivals on the court. ___
COMMENT: Records will always be broken, but Roger Federer was bigger than tennis
No player can be bigger than the sport. Or so they say. Trouble is, one could argue that Roger Federer DID become bigger than tennis – and then some. Do we talk about the titles? With 103 ATP titles amassed between 1988 and 2022, Federer is second only to the record-holder Jimmy Connors, who won 109.
Novak Djokovic Honors Roger Federer with IG Post After Retirement Announcement
Novak Djokovic honored Roger Federer with an Instagram post on Friday following his longtime on-court rival's retirement announcement on Thursday. Djokovic (21 Grand Slam titles) and Federer (20) rank second and third on the all-time major championship list in men's tennis history behind only Rafael Nadal (22). The superstars faced...
Roger Federer retiring from ATP Tour after 24 years
Roger Federer is retiring from professional tennis at age 41 after a series of knee operations, closing a career in which he won 20 Grand Slam titles, finished five seasons ranked No. 1 and helped create a golden era of men's tennis with rivals Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. Federer...
Serena Williams Congratulates Roger Federer on Retirement: 'Always Looked Up to You'
Roger Federer announced his intentions to retire after his next competition, becoming the second tennis legend to call it a career within the past few weeks. Serena Williams, who retired after losing in the third round of the U.S. Open, offered kind words to Federer in a touching Instagram post.
Roger Federer, from enfant terrible to saintly global icon
From racquet-smashing enfant terrible with a bad attitude and ill-advised ponytail to universally respected role model and modern icon, Roger Federer has attained almost saintly status. "I have always had the utmost respect for my friend Rafa as a person and as a champion," he wrote when the Spaniard won a 13th Roland Garros in 2020, equalling his record of 20 majors.
Nadal pays tribute to Federer on Twitter hours after the tennis legend announces his retirement: 'I wish this day would have never come'
"It's a sad day for me personally and for sports around the world" Nadal wrote on Twitter hours after Federer announced his retirement.
Nadal Congratulates Roger Federer After Retirement Announcement
The Spanish star had nothing but kind words for his longtime rival.
As Roger Federer retires, an appreciation of his career
Roger Federer never let ’em see him sweat. He played tennis with a style that only rarely betrayed the effort behind the masterful serving, the rare-in-its-day attacking and the flawless footwork. He was not one to grunt loudly on shots or celebrate wildly after them. The way he wielded...
Roger Federer’s big matches: A look at 10 Grand Slam finals
Roger Federer won 103 total titles as a professional tennis player. The very first came when he was 19 and beat Julien Boutter 6-4, 6-7 (7), 6-4 on an indoor hard court in Milan, Italy, in February 2001. Federer, who announced his retirement at age 41 on Thursday, is best...
Roger Federer retirement ‘a sad, sad day’ for tennis, Andy Murray says
Andy Murray has paid tribute to Roger Federer, calling his retirement a “sad, sad day” for tennis.The 20-time grand slam champion announced he was stepping away from the sport on Thursday (15 September).“Obviously he was an amazing player, I was lucky to get to compete against him in some of the biggest matches, in the biggest tournaments on the biggest stages of our sport,” Murray said.“It’s incredible what he achieved... it’s a sad, sad day for the sport.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
