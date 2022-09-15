Read full article on original website
Related
Gophers extend a PWO to a legacy recruit in Stillwater QB Max Shikenjanski
"I've been talking with the Gophers for football since last fall. Most recently in the spring, then I had basketball all of summer and talks fell out and as the season started after the first game we started talking more. I got invited to the game yesterday, and talked with Coach Fleck pre game and he said he would like to offer me a preferred walk-on spot there," 2023 Stillwater (Minn.) quarterback and current Citadel basketball commit Max Shikenjanski said to 247Sports. "As far as why they wanted to offer me as a PWO, Coach Ciarrocca said he loved my athleticism. Coach Fleck didn’t say in specific why, but said he would love to have me there. Hes aid 60% of players that are preferred walk-ons there earn scholarships so there’s a good chance. In the past Coach Fleck said he loved how I could extend the play and make plays. He said I could develop well in the system as well."
fox9.com
Gophers Chris Autman-Bell out for season with lower right leg injury
MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota football team opens the Big Ten season at Michigan State on Saturday, and they’ll have to do it without top wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell. Gophers’ coach PJ Fleck announced Monday at his weekly news conference that Autman-Bell is out for the remainder of...
gophersports.com
Minnesota to Begin 2022-23 Ranked No. 2
MINNEAPOLIS - With the 2022-23 season less than two weeks away, the University of Minnesota men's hockey team will begin the campaign ranked No. 2 in the country according to both the USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine and DCU/USCHO.com national preseason polls it was announced Monday. The Golden Gophers are behind...
Brawl breaks out at Edina High School homecoming football game
Three teenagers were arrested after a large fight broke out at the Edina High School homecoming football game Friday. The Edina Police Department is investigating the incident. According to Jennifer Bennerotte, the city's communications director, a large group entered the stadium just after halftime and began "causing a disturbance." "The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
voiceofalexandria.com
Two people facing life-threatening injuries after being struck following Gophers game
(Minneapolis, MN) --Two people are reportedly facing life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle after a University of Minnesota football game. A man and women in their 70s were in a crosswalk Saturday night when a vehicle turned and struck them. There were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Officials say the driver stopped and is cooperating with police.
boreal.org
A warming climate brings dire predictions for fish in Northern Minnesota lakes
Photo: Dead fish accumulate on the west end of Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis on June 5. Large numbers of fish were killed that spring due to rapidly rising temperatures after a long winter, causing low dissolved oxygen levels according to experts. Evan Frost | MPR News 2018. Fish kills are...
Florida Man Dies After Crashing Into a Field Near Zimmerman
ROBBINSDALE -- A Florida man has died following a single-vehicle crash that happened near Zimmerman earlier this month. The incident took place around 9:30 a.m. at 108th Street and County Road 9 on September 4th. The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office says 90-year-old Philip Wagner of Cape Canaveral, Florida was driving...
mnprairieroots.com
Minnesota Prairie Roots
HE APPROACHED ME inquiring whether I was the official photographer. I was not. But I was photographing the Valley Grove Country Social on Sunday afternoon in rural Nerstrand. That unexpected encounter proved powerful, revealing why this hilltop location of two historic churches and a cemetery holds such deep personal meaning for many. From the Norwegian immigrants who built the stone church in 1862, replaced by a wooden church in 1894, to today, this land keeps stories and memories and provides a place to grieve.
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Restaurant Serves The Best Soup In Minnesota
Here's where you can find it, and what to order.
willmarradio.com
6 hurt in crash near Clearwater
(Clearwater MN-) A minivan containing a family of 5 from Monticello and a pickup driven by an Alexandria man collided at a 4-way stop in Stearns County Sunday night. Upon impact, both vehicles rolled. The crash occurred at 8:26 p.m. at the intersection of County Roads 145 and 44, about 2 miles southwest of Clearwater. The two drivers, 36-year-old Jeffrey Huston of Alexandria, and 34-year-old Jason Noordmans of Monticello, as well as an adult passenger and 3 small children in Noordman's pickup were all hurt, with Huston and 3-year-old Taytum Noordmans being taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The sheriff's department says it appears Noordmans did not stop for the stop sign and hit Huston's pickup on the passenger side.
Hwy. 12 closed for 'extended period of time' after semi crash near Maple Plain
Highway 12 is closed for an "extended period of time" Tuesday morning after a semi truck rollover crash. The West Hennepin Police posted at 6 a.m. images of the crash that happened at the eastbound Hwy. 12 and County Road 90 roundabout west of Maple Plain. At this time there's...
Biker killed after colliding with truck on I-35W early Tuesday morning
MINNEAPOLIS — A 60-year-old man from Minneapolis was killed early Tuesday morning after his Harley Davidson collided with a Ford Truck on I-35W. Minnesota State Troopers were alerted to a crash just after midnight on Tuesday in the area of I-35W and 28th Street in Minneapolis. Officials said a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
knsiradio.com
801 Drivers Pulled Over in Central Minnesota During Special Enforcement Campaign
(KNSI) — More than 800 drivers were pulled over this past weekend during a special enforcement campaign in central Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says it worked with the St. Cloud Police Department, Stearns County Sheriff’s Office and the Wright County Sheriff’s Office to make 801 traffic stops from September 16th through the 18th. The enforcement effort was part of Project 20(22). Officials say the program looks for the most dangerous driving behaviors such as speeding, impaired driving, distracted driving and not wearing a seatbelt.
Minneapolis residents question why MPD guards work sites for Michels Corp.
Some Minneapolis residents aren’t happy that off-duty Minneapolis police officers are guarding construction sites for a company owned by Tim Michels, a Trump-style Republican who’s running for governor of Wisconsin. The post Minneapolis residents question why MPD guards work sites for Michels Corp. appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
KAAL-TV
UPDATE: 1 dead after crash closes Highway 52 near Zumbrota
UPDATE: A 49-year-old Minneapolis woman is dead after a Monday evening crash temporarily closed Highway 52 near Zumbrota. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 2018 Ford EcoSport driven by Marsha Leanne Lindquist Evans was headed south on Highway 52 near milepost 85, when it crossed into the northbound lane and struck a semi.
Huge Flea Market Every Saturday Through October
For some reason, I've always been a big fan of flea markets, . I think it's that it's all not just run of the mill stuff you find in most stores and a lot of the stuff, you just know, probably has some stories behind it. It happens early every...
Southern Minnesota News
Minnesota governor rolls out plan to fight climate change
@ap.news Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, rolls out a framework for fighting climate change that shows his proposed direction on the environment if he wins a second term, a sweeping plan that would slash carbon emissions and speed the switchover to electric vehicles. Walz announced the package at a research facility of the company Ecolab in the Minneapolis-St. Paul suburb of Eagan, Minn., one week before early voting starts in an election in which control of the governor's office and both houses of the divided Legislature are at stake. (AP Photo/Steve Karnowski)
"It hurts my heart": 3 shootings leave 7 injured Saturday in downtown Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police say it was just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday that they were called to the 400 block of Hennepin Avenue.In the parking lot next to bar Gay 90s, police say they found a man suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. Just minutes later, a few blocks down on the 800 block of Hennepin Avenue, another shooting was reported. Police say two men were found with life-threatening gunshot wounds and a woman was also injured. A man and woman from the same incident later showed up at a nearby hospital with injuries.The latest shooting happened Saturday afternoon. One person was injured...
kvsc.org
Multiple Drive-By Shootings Took Place Near St. Cloud State Over the Weekend; Police Investigating as Related Incidents
The St. Cloud Police Department is investigating multiple drive-by shootings that took place near the St. Cloud State campus over the weekend. Officers say they were sent to a report of gunshots heard in the area of 11th Street South and 6th Avenue South near the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center around 7:45 p.m Sunday night. When authorities arrived they determined that shots had been fired from a vehicle that was traveling westbound on 11th Street just as it went through the intersection of 6th Avenue.
Charges: Man killed his 93-year-old grandmother with hatchet
A 42-year-old man brutally killed his 93-year-old grandmother using a hatchet, according to murder charges filed on Friday. Dustin Tinklenberg was arrested for the murder of Stella Anderson, who was found dead at her home at 1386 Highway 23 in Ogilvie by her daughter on Tuesday. According to a criminal...
Comments / 0