ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

The Line for People to Pay Their Respects to the Queen Is Currently Over 4 Miles Long

By Iris Goldsztajn
Marie Claire US
Marie Claire US
 5 days ago

It's not hard to see how much Queen Elizabeth II meant to Britons and royal fans around the world in the aftermath of her passing.

But nothing makes it quite as clear as the line—affectionately dubbed "The Queue"—that has formed for people who wish to pay their respects to the late monarch during her period of lying in state at Westminster Hall in London.

Those who wish to do so have been able to since Sept. 14 at 5 p.m. local time and will be able to until Sept. 19 at 6:30 a.m.

For a country that prides itself on its love of "queueing," this particular line is an achievement: It comes with very British orderliness, toilets, water points, first aid stations, its own website , and a live tracker for those who wish to join the line (or are extremely fascinated by it).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uEFkl_0hwfJRiX00

(Image credit: Photo by Anadolu Agency / Getty)

At time of writing, the queue has reached a whopping 4.3 miles long, and even comes with its own What3Words location so that people can find the end of it. The line is capped at 10 miles if need be, per the BBC .

As many as 750,000 people are expected to come pay their respects, according to Reuters , and people are spending hours in the queue, some even spending the night there, while it moves constantly.

A 91-year-old woman named Joan Bradshaw spoke to the BBC about why she came, 70 years after she did the same for Elizabeth's father, King George VI.

"I just wanted to be there. Same as I wanted to be here," Bradshaw said.

"I can’t remember much. But it was completely different. It wasn’t so crowded.

"That’s made such a big queue—people coming from all over the world."

She observed, "It was big [in 1952], but nowhere near as big as it is now."

When she reaches the end of the queue, Bradshaw will be able to see the Queen's coffin up close, with its adornments and crown lying on top of it.

"I shall be very happy to see her, because it’s not the same watching on television. You need to be amongst the people to get the feeling inside," she said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Queen’s funeral – latest: King Charles in Balmoral for week of private mourning

King Charles is in Scotland to privately mourn the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II. Tuesday marked the start of a period of royal mourning for Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and saw King Charles II head to Balmoral Castle, which is believed to have been his mother’s favourite place.The royal family are not expected to carry out any official engagements for a further seven days during this timeIt comes after the culture secretary said there were not any plans set in stone when asked whether the new monarch’s coronation should be scaled back in light of the cost of...
U.K.
The Guardian

Wednesday briefing: Leicester’s Hindu and Muslim groups reeling as tensions simmer

While much of the country’s focus was on the Queue in London, large-scale clashes broke out over the weekend in Leicester, mainly between young men from Hindu and Muslim communities. The violent confrontations are the latest in a series of incidents that point to heightening tension in the city. Leicestershire police have confirmed that, so far, 47 people have been arrested, with one 20-year-old sentenced to 10 months in prison.
WORLD
Marie Claire US

Marie Claire US

917
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fueling discovery of fashion, beauty and career, and delivering the social conscious journalism, Marie Claire US is a flagship brand in women’s lifestyle and is authentically committed to celebrating the richness and scope of women’s lives.

 https://www.marieclaire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy