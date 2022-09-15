ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Florida vs. USF: Thursday betting odds for Week 3 matchup

By Adam Dubbin
By Adam Dubbin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I9ebV_0hwfJ0DP00

Game day is nearing as the week starts to wind down, with Florida football preparing for its third game of the 2022 campaign. After an upset victory in the opener to the Utah Utes followed by an upset loss the Kentucky Wildcats, the Gators look to right the ship in the final matchup of their three-game homestand against the South Florida Bulls.

The team from Tampa is not much to write home about, entering the game with a 1-1 record. The AAC member has yet to begin play in its conference but has already faced a formidable opponent in the BYU Cougars during Week 1, which led to its lone loss.

The Orange and Blue won both previous matchups against USF— in 2011 and last season —which were played at home and away, respectively. It appears the bookmakers are still extremely bullish on the home team making it three in a row this weekend.

The lines

Today, the Gators are still favored by a x.5-point spread over the Bulls as the odds remain unchanged, according to BetMGM. Here are the full odds as of 9:50 a.m. EDT Thursday.

Team

Total – O/U Money Line

USF

+24.5

-110

O 59.5

-110

+1400

Florida

-24.5

-110

U 59.5

-110

-5000

Composite Expert Prediction

The Gators Wire roundtable is in unanimous consensus on the outcome, with all six respondents predicting a margin greater than two touchdowns and five of those calling for at least a 25-point difference in the final score.

Interestingly, while there were some discrepancies in how the entire roundtable foresees the offense performing, we all agreed that the defense would show up, with USF’s point total all landing within seven points of each other.

The Gators take this one in a rout to make it three in a row over their in-state sibling.

Florida 39, South Florida 14

Expert Predictions: Does USF even have a chance against the Gators?

How to Watch

Here’s when and how you can tune into the game:

onlygators.com

Florida vs. South Florida: Pick, prediction, spread, odds, football game time, watch live stream, TV channel

No team in the nation has had a higher high and lower low through two weeks of the 2022 college football season than the No. 18 Florida Gators, which also enter Saturday as the only program in the nation to play AP Top 25 opponents in consecutive games to start the campaign. If head coach Billy Napier wanted his program to get experienced succeeding and failing, well, mission accomplished.
