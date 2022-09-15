Read full article on original website
Related
woodworkingnetwork.com
IWF Exclusive: Biesse's door cell showcased in this exclusive tour
In an exclusive tour with Mike Johnson, commercial director of wood and housing for Biesse America, Woodworking Network editors got a chance to see a robotic, CNC, unmanned work cell in action. At IWF, Biesse America had three manufacturing cells within their large booth. Woodworking Network toured the largest of...
Reformation Backs New Cotton Coalition, Adore Me as B Corp, U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol News: Short Takes
U.S. Cotton Gains: Reformation is partnering with the White Buffalo Land Trust and more to promote organic cotton in the U.S. under a pre-competitive coalition called “C4.”. Standing for the California Cotton and Climate Coalition, C4’s premise is that by sourcing directly from farmers utilizing regenerative practices under the...
Antiques, Jewelry and Bags From One of California’s Most Impressive Homes Hit Christie’s Online
When Christie’s was invited to sell the estate of Ann and Gordon Getty, the auction house was invited to the late couple’s home and “really told to take it all,” according to Elizabeth Seigel, Christie’s vice president and specialist in private and iconic collections. This includes what WWD can reveal is a museum-quality collection of tapestries, handbags and home furnishings that will be available for auction across about 10 sales.
woodworkingnetwork.com
Third Bench consolidates operations and reduces expenses
NEW YORK -- In an effort to reduce costs and improve efficiency, New America Energy Corp., and its operating subsidiary, Third Bench Holdings LLC, consolidated its Las Cruces Cabinets (LCC) subsidiary in Las Cruces, N.M. Third Bench Holdings is an FDMC300 company, ranking 221 in 2022 with annual sales of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
woodworkingnetwork.com
Builder confidence falls for ninth straight month as housing slowdown continues
WASHINGTON – In another sign that the slowdown in the housing market continues, builder sentiment fell for the ninth straight month in September as the combination of elevated interest rates, persistent building material supply chain disruptions and high home prices continue to take a toll on affordability. Builder confidence...
Comments / 0