This Mexican restaurant has the most extensive enchilada menu in Houston
Sylvia Casares is offering a flag-themed special for Mexican Independence Day this year.
365thingsinhouston.com
Fill your morning with outstanding Mexican breakfasts in Greater Houston
Pull up for a plate of chilaquiles, migas, huevos rancheros, breakfast tacos and more at our picks for Mexican breakfast across Greater Houston. Thank goodness delicious Mexican food isn’t just limited to margs and queso for happy hour and dinner. Breakfast and brunch, whether it’s your weekend kickstarter or your hangover cure, are two meals we can’t get enough of. Luckily in Houston, there’s no shortage of tasty offerings.
365thingsinhouston.com
Step into Houston’s 2022 Fall Festival season
Circle these dates for 45+ of this season’s upcoming fall festivals featuring live music, food, cultural celebrations and more at places across Greater Houston from Saturday, September 17 to Thanksgiving, Thursday, November 24, 2022. With cooler weather comes a bustling festival season through Houston, every month bringing a new...
thevindicator.com
Dayton couple weds at Baytown Hospital
A space typically used for quiet reflection and prayer was transformed last week to celebrate the love between a young Dayton couple, and the family that surrounded them. The bride, Myra Perez, walked into the Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital chapel escorted by her brother and her mother. Her joy was evident from her enormous smile as she entered the door. The beautiful full-length white gown seemed to sparkle as she joined her fiancé at the front of the room. That dress arrived just hours before the ceremony. In fact, the wedding was planned and carried out in just 24 hours.
KHOU
Houston construction entrepreneur breaking barriers for Latinos
HOUSTON — A Friendswood family that has helped build Houston roads, schools, and restaurants is breaking barriers for Latinos. Indi Construction Partners is owned and operated by a Hispanic woman who is quickly gaining ground as one of the largest general contractors in the city. Everywhere you turn in...
Hap's Cajun Meats & Market offers authentic Cajun delicacies in League City
Hap's Cajun Meats & Market had a ribbon cutting for its opening on Sept. 6. (Courtesy Pexels) Hap's Cajun Meats & Market had a ribbon cutting for its opening on Sept. 6. The business at 902 E. Main St., League City, sells authentic Cajun meats, including boudain, andouille sausage and gumbo along with Cajun spices and Louisiana-based art and decor.
Click2Houston.com
Meet Houston Tejano singer Demmi Garcia
HOUSTON – In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, we’re spotlighting the new generation of Tejano artists who continue to keep this vibrant music genre alive. One of those artists is singer-songwriter Demmi Garcia, who will be performing tonight in a history-making concert in Angleton dedicated to the rising female stars of Tejano.
Click2Houston.com
A war hero’s return to the Houston area more than 7 decades after he was killed in action
Houston, TX. – “Uncle Ottaway is coming home.”. First Lieutenant Ottaway B. Cornwell of the U.S. Army Air Force was flying a spitfire on a reconnaissance mission over the south of France during World War II when he was fatally shot down during an aerial dogfight with German pilots on January 27, 1944.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Roll In Texas
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state.
realtynewsreport.com
Huge Project Underway in Conroe
CONROE, Texas – (Realty News Report) – Lovett Industrial, a Houston-based real estate investment firm, and Cresset Partners, a North American real estate investment manager, started construction on NorthPort Logistics Center, a 1.2 million SF logistics facility in Conroe, north of Houston. The 75-acre development will be located...
twhscaledonian.com
MoCo Food Hall opens Conroe
Have you ever been out with friends and none of you can decide on where to eat? Well I got some great news for you! Conroe has its newest ideal food destination. The MoCo Food Hall opened earlier this month on Aug 6th. It is filled with several different types of food locations all in one place.
What is Going on in Galveston, Texas? Why is the Water so Blue?
What is going on with the water on Galveston Beach in Texas? Yesterday, TV station KHOU captured what looks to be a pristine blue ocean, a rare occurrence for that part of the gulf. If you have ever been to Galveston you've come to expect the ocean to be a...
Is Whataburger better than In-N-Out? This Californian says so.
A San Franciscan tries the Texas cult favorite burger for the first time.
Eater
22 Best Halal Restaurants in Houston
With over 70,000 Muslims living in the region, the Houston area is home to the largest Islamic community in the South, which means there’s no shortage of great spots serving halal foods. The term “halal” itself translates to “permissible” in the Arabic language, and similar to kosher diets for the Jewish community, the halal diet adheres to Islamic standards, requiring meats (with the exception of pork) and other preparations to be religiously slaughtered.
papercitymag.com
Houston’s Newest Rooftop Lounge is a Steakhouse Stunner — Georgia James Embraces the Sky
On the menu upstairs at the new Rooftop Lounge at Georgia James: Crab Fingers in a cane vinegar marinade. (Photo by Michael Anthony) This fall as we thankfully begin to see the humidity and temperatures drop why not toast the new season with cocktails and bites at the new rooftop lounge at Georgia James? As you might recall, in July PaperCity took you for a virtual taste inside the splashy new digs of Underbelly Hospitality’s signature Houston restaurant on West Dallas where cast-iron seared steaks are the specialty.
irei.com
Hines to develop 850-acre master-planned community in Houston
Hines and Sumitomo Forestry have closed on 850 acres in Houston to be developed into Brookewater, a master-planned community. Located in the suburb of Rosenberg, Brookewater will consist of approximately 2,400 single-family homes, varying in lot sizes, with a planned school site, and robust amenity offerings such as a resort-style water amenity, more than 200 acres of parks, recreation, lakes, open space, walking trails, nature preserves and playgrounds. Phase one of Brookewater will consist of approximately 400 lots and will be built by Highland, Perry, David Weekley, Gehan, Chesmar, and Westin Homes. The homes will be a variety of sizes and styles, with fresh design and innovative craftsmanship at the forefront.
realtynewsreport.com
Hines Plans 2400 Homes in New Houston Community
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Hines, the global real estate firm, along with partners Trez Capital, Caravel Ventures, and Sumitomo Forestry, acquired 850 acres in Rosenberg, near Houston, to be developed into Brookewater, a master planned community. Brookewater will consist of approximately 2,400 single-family homes, varying in...
cbs19.tv
'Mum Queen': Texas mom turns elaborate homecoming mums into big money-makers
SPRING, Texas — It’s football season and here in Texas that means it’s mum season too. The treasured Texas tradition dates back to the 1930s. Through the years, the mums just keep getting bigger, flashier and more expensive. One woman in Spring has been making the homecoming...
dallasexpress.com
Massive Alligator Caught in Texas Neighborhood
A massive alligator weighing 400 pounds and measuring 11 feet long was captured while walking through a Texas neighborhood on Monday. The alligator was found in Katy, Texas, Fox 26 reported, which is around 30 miles away from Houston. Calls to detain the large animal were answered by the Texas...
houstononthecheap.com
Best Houston Thai food near you – 15 highly rated restaurants for Pad Thai, curry & more!
If you’re in the mood for something deliciously spicy, Thai cuisine is sure to hit the spot. If you’re craving red, green, or yellow curry over rice, there are plenty of places in Houston that serve up a standout bowl of each. You might be looking for pad thai, the stir-fried noodles that Thai food is famous for. Or maybe you’re looking for Kao pad, also known as Thai fried rice. Another Thai cuisine favorite is tom yum soup, a hot and sour soup served with shrimp.
