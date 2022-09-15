ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
Z107.3

You Can Visit Acadia National Park For Free On Saturday

Entrance fees will be waived on Saturday in Acadia National Park. Saturday, September 24, is National Public Lands Day. To mark the occasion, the National Park Service will wave entrance fees to national parks around the country, including Acadia National Park. The day is one of five dates this year that are designated as "fee-free days".
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
California State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
State
Wyoming State
Local
Maine Lifestyle
State
North Carolina State
State
Maine State
State
Arizona State
State
Hawaii State
Z107.3

Hurricane Fiona Could Send A Pretty Windy Weekend to the Downeast

My first storm in Maine was Hurricane David. When I was in kindergarten, I remember that one day they got us all dressed up early and were preparing to send us all home. I was pretty stoked. As far as I was concerned, it meant I had extra time to go home and watch TV. Daytime TV in the 70's, before cable, was a wasteland. But, it was still better than school.
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

Good News – Missing Dog Whiskey Is Found Safe by a Maine Trooper

A coon hound that fled from the scene of a traffic crash has been found, safe and sound. Whiskey was one of several dogs that were being transported in a carrier on the back of a pickup last week by a man from West Virginia. William Funkhouser fell asleep at the wheel and his pickup sideswiped a tractor-trailer before rolling over several times on the turnpike in Ogunquit. Incredibly, only one of the dogs perished in the crash and all but one, Whiskey, was recovered, although some had also fled the scene. The driver wasn't hurt but his passenger, Jonah Hose, also of West Virginia, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
OGUNQUIT, ME
Z107.3

A Hidden Gem Day Trip Found Deep in Downeast Maine

There's no shortage of incredible places to visit for outdoor enthusiasts in Maine. The state boasts an incredible circuit of hiking trails, easily-accessible rivers and streams, and a coastline that features rocks, beaches, and plenty of gorgeous sights to behold. Despite all of that, it can be easy for native Mainers (and certainly visitors) to stick to the places they've heard of the most. That leaves some of Maine's smallest villages and towns a near-secret. Many of those places are home to some of Vacationland's greatest hidden gems.
STONINGTON, ME
Z107.3

Ridiculous Questions Drivers Ask Toll Collectors on the Maine Turnpike

There are 90 million vehicle trips on the Maine Turnpike each year. Many of those people are from away. The Maine Turnpike Authority posted a great throwback post from 2000 where they told us some of the incredible and hilarious questions people ask the wonderful toll operators working the tolls on the turnpike. There are some real doozies.
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#Travel Guide#What To Do#Travel Beach#Linus Travel#United States#Economy#Travel Destinations#Travel Themeparks#Acadia Voted 15th#Destination On America#Acadia National Park#Americans#Aqua Expeditions
Z107.3

Are You a New Mainer? You May Want A Few of These Things This Winter.

A lot of folks have moved to Maine in the last couple years. I know that's not exactly new news, but our population has been exploding with plenty of people who've never lived in a state like Maine, so they're not all necessarily aware of what they're in for. Sure, lots of other states have harsher winters than us, but our weather is so varied and unpredictable.
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

These Are the 10 Most Common Last Names in Maine

According to the US Census there are over 1.33 million Mainers. So out of all of us, who has the most popular surname? According to forebears.com it's a pretty simple one....Smith. In fact, there are 11,717 people named Smith in the Pine Tree State. See how your surname stacked up....
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

Top 10 Most Ridiculous Items For Sale in New England on Craigslist

I have been on an online "buying binge" recently, searching for interesting items for my new home and I started gto morph into Alice and fell down a hell of a rabbit hole. I'd like to call this hole, "Craigslist's World of Peculiar Things That People Want to Sell Because They Are Ridiculously Peculiar and Probably Haunted."
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

Watch This Guy Attempt To Chug A 2-Liter Bottle Of Moxie

Most of us Mainers wouldn’t make it past the first gulp, but did this guy?. The Maine beverage that belongs on "The Island Of Misfit Snacks" gets some new victims to sample the pain, or in some cases, pleasure. maximus4life is a YouTuber who likes to make videos of...
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Z107.3

Bed Bath & Beyond Stores In ME Spared From Closing…For The Moment

You may want to hurry up and use that 20% Off Coupon while you can, as Bed Bath & Beyond has announced it will be closing over a hundred of its stores, nationwide. The list titled "Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Store Closings_2022" that was released this week featured the first 50 store closings. The first 50 closures seem to be slated for September of this year.
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

This is the Only Thing Stopping You From Owning A Kangaroo in Maine

Who wouldn't want some totally bizarre, weird pet?. If memory serves me correctly, I feel like my mom told me once that my uncle owned a monkey when he was younger. Considering it was the late 40's/early 50's I suppose anything is possible. I also remember my dad telling me he tried unsuccessfully to convince his parents he should get a skunk with it's stink sack removed.
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

Fishing Trip in Maine Turns Scary When a Mako Shark Jumps Aboard

A fishing charter out of St. George was hosting an expedition recently when a Mako shark decided to crash the party and jump on the boat. It Began As A Quiet Day of Fishing... Sea Ventures Charters shared the scary video on Facebook that starts out looking like a great day of fishing. I love to fish, although my experience is limited to lakes and ponds, so I got excited like everyone else in this video when the mako originally jumps out of the water at the end of one person's fishing line. That's an awesome moment for a fisherman when you know you have a big one on the line. Turn up your speakers so you can hear everyone's cries of joy at seeing their friend grab a big shark. The shark moves through the water very fast, which is what makes Makos so dangerous.
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

Woman Saved After Falling Into the Ocean at Acadia’s Thunder Hole

The crew of a Coast Guard vessel saved a Massachusetts woman who was swept into the sea near Acadia National Park's Thunder Hole. Sean Bonnage of the National Park Service confirmed for us that the 20-year-old woman from Royalston, Massachusetts was sitting on the rocks a few hundred yards south of Thunder Hole on Saturday when she was swept off a ledge and into the water. The woman managed to stay afloat until the United States Coast Guard could arrive at the scene. Rescuers located the victim about 400 yards off-shore and got her into the boat within 30 minutes of the time when she went into the water. The woman was transported to Mount Desert Island Hospital for evaluation.
ROYALSTON, MA
Z107.3

13 Movies You Might Not Have Known Were Filmed in Maine

Tourists and travelers are not the only ones to notice the beauty that New England has to offer. For years, movies have been based and filmed in New England. New England is not new to the film industry. Many films have been created or based in New England. I don't know if it is because of our beautiful scenery or people's Boston accents (which let's be honest, are not always perfect), but Hollywood keeps coming back.
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

Z107.3

Brewer, ME
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Z107.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy