Why Did This Popular Maine Ski Resort Change Its Name?
While the ski areas in Maine and New Hampshire in no way rival the ski resorts of the western United States, we do have some decent skiing here in New England. There is a reason why a slew of Olympians have come from our region. Of course, when it is...
You Can Visit Acadia National Park For Free On Saturday
Entrance fees will be waived on Saturday in Acadia National Park. Saturday, September 24, is National Public Lands Day. To mark the occasion, the National Park Service will wave entrance fees to national parks around the country, including Acadia National Park. The day is one of five dates this year that are designated as "fee-free days".
Madisson Higgins Send Off To ‘Miss Teen USA’ Party This Wednesday
The entire State of Maine is rooting for you Madisson. Good luck!. This Wednesday night from 5pm-7pm, Season's, located at 427 Main Street in Bangor, will host a send-off party to celebrate Madisson Higgins, who is Miss Maine Teen USA, and ready to take the national crown, 10 short days from now.
What Are The “Drunkest” Cities In Maine And New Hampshire?
Unless a town is either loaded with bars, like Las Vegas, or completely "dry", we can't really logically call one town or city "drunker" than any other. But, let's face it, there are towns and cities in every state whose residents are perceived as being more prone to getting their drink on.
Hurricane Fiona Could Send A Pretty Windy Weekend to the Downeast
My first storm in Maine was Hurricane David. When I was in kindergarten, I remember that one day they got us all dressed up early and were preparing to send us all home. I was pretty stoked. As far as I was concerned, it meant I had extra time to go home and watch TV. Daytime TV in the 70's, before cable, was a wasteland. But, it was still better than school.
Good News – Missing Dog Whiskey Is Found Safe by a Maine Trooper
A coon hound that fled from the scene of a traffic crash has been found, safe and sound. Whiskey was one of several dogs that were being transported in a carrier on the back of a pickup last week by a man from West Virginia. William Funkhouser fell asleep at the wheel and his pickup sideswiped a tractor-trailer before rolling over several times on the turnpike in Ogunquit. Incredibly, only one of the dogs perished in the crash and all but one, Whiskey, was recovered, although some had also fled the scene. The driver wasn't hurt but his passenger, Jonah Hose, also of West Virginia, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
A Hidden Gem Day Trip Found Deep in Downeast Maine
There's no shortage of incredible places to visit for outdoor enthusiasts in Maine. The state boasts an incredible circuit of hiking trails, easily-accessible rivers and streams, and a coastline that features rocks, beaches, and plenty of gorgeous sights to behold. Despite all of that, it can be easy for native Mainers (and certainly visitors) to stick to the places they've heard of the most. That leaves some of Maine's smallest villages and towns a near-secret. Many of those places are home to some of Vacationland's greatest hidden gems.
Ridiculous Questions Drivers Ask Toll Collectors on the Maine Turnpike
There are 90 million vehicle trips on the Maine Turnpike each year. Many of those people are from away. The Maine Turnpike Authority posted a great throwback post from 2000 where they told us some of the incredible and hilarious questions people ask the wonderful toll operators working the tolls on the turnpike. There are some real doozies.
Are You a New Mainer? You May Want A Few of These Things This Winter.
A lot of folks have moved to Maine in the last couple years. I know that's not exactly new news, but our population has been exploding with plenty of people who've never lived in a state like Maine, so they're not all necessarily aware of what they're in for. Sure, lots of other states have harsher winters than us, but our weather is so varied and unpredictable.
These Are the 10 Most Common Last Names in Maine
According to the US Census there are over 1.33 million Mainers. So out of all of us, who has the most popular surname? According to forebears.com it's a pretty simple one....Smith. In fact, there are 11,717 people named Smith in the Pine Tree State. See how your surname stacked up....
Top 10 Most Ridiculous Items For Sale in New England on Craigslist
I have been on an online "buying binge" recently, searching for interesting items for my new home and I started gto morph into Alice and fell down a hell of a rabbit hole. I'd like to call this hole, "Craigslist's World of Peculiar Things That People Want to Sell Because They Are Ridiculously Peculiar and Probably Haunted."
Watch This Guy Attempt To Chug A 2-Liter Bottle Of Moxie
Most of us Mainers wouldn’t make it past the first gulp, but did this guy?. The Maine beverage that belongs on "The Island Of Misfit Snacks" gets some new victims to sample the pain, or in some cases, pleasure. maximus4life is a YouTuber who likes to make videos of...
Govs. Mills & LePage Just Agreed to a Bunch of Debates. Do You Care?
I'm actually surprised the race for the Blaine House hasn't been more of a hot button issue for us Mainers. I sort of assumed it'd be like a mini 2020 election with all the mud-slinging and the bull crap and the endless campaigning. But so far, it's been relatively tame. Although, I assume it'll ramp up any second.
Was It Legal for the Driver Who Crashed on the Maine Turnpike to Have Dogs in the Back of His Pickup?
A horrific accident on the Maine Turnpike on Wednesday resulted in one man being taken to the hospital and one of 10 dogs killed. That accident has led to a lot of people speculating on social media as to the law on transporting dogs in an open truck bed. According...
Bed Bath & Beyond Stores In ME Spared From Closing…For The Moment
You may want to hurry up and use that 20% Off Coupon while you can, as Bed Bath & Beyond has announced it will be closing over a hundred of its stores, nationwide. The list titled "Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Store Closings_2022" that was released this week featured the first 50 store closings. The first 50 closures seem to be slated for September of this year.
This is the Only Thing Stopping You From Owning A Kangaroo in Maine
Who wouldn't want some totally bizarre, weird pet?. If memory serves me correctly, I feel like my mom told me once that my uncle owned a monkey when he was younger. Considering it was the late 40's/early 50's I suppose anything is possible. I also remember my dad telling me he tried unsuccessfully to convince his parents he should get a skunk with it's stink sack removed.
Fishing Trip in Maine Turns Scary When a Mako Shark Jumps Aboard
A fishing charter out of St. George was hosting an expedition recently when a Mako shark decided to crash the party and jump on the boat. It Began As A Quiet Day of Fishing... Sea Ventures Charters shared the scary video on Facebook that starts out looking like a great day of fishing. I love to fish, although my experience is limited to lakes and ponds, so I got excited like everyone else in this video when the mako originally jumps out of the water at the end of one person's fishing line. That's an awesome moment for a fisherman when you know you have a big one on the line. Turn up your speakers so you can hear everyone's cries of joy at seeing their friend grab a big shark. The shark moves through the water very fast, which is what makes Makos so dangerous.
If This Happens, Gas Goes Back Up to $5 a Gallon STAT
First let's celebrate another week of lower gas prices than the week prior as the average in the state of Maine is at $3.92. A check with Gas Buddy for Bangor area has the lowest at $3.57 and lots of stations at about a dime or so more per gallon.
Woman Saved After Falling Into the Ocean at Acadia’s Thunder Hole
The crew of a Coast Guard vessel saved a Massachusetts woman who was swept into the sea near Acadia National Park's Thunder Hole. Sean Bonnage of the National Park Service confirmed for us that the 20-year-old woman from Royalston, Massachusetts was sitting on the rocks a few hundred yards south of Thunder Hole on Saturday when she was swept off a ledge and into the water. The woman managed to stay afloat until the United States Coast Guard could arrive at the scene. Rescuers located the victim about 400 yards off-shore and got her into the boat within 30 minutes of the time when she went into the water. The woman was transported to Mount Desert Island Hospital for evaluation.
13 Movies You Might Not Have Known Were Filmed in Maine
Tourists and travelers are not the only ones to notice the beauty that New England has to offer. For years, movies have been based and filmed in New England. New England is not new to the film industry. Many films have been created or based in New England. I don't know if it is because of our beautiful scenery or people's Boston accents (which let's be honest, are not always perfect), but Hollywood keeps coming back.
