Maine State

Kool AM

Is It Illegal To Flip Off A Cop in Maine?

Okay, sometimes we don't think before we do and this is one of those circumstances. Flipping anyone off is an insult and I don't think in any culture it is a term of endearment. But many people do it because they are unable to use their words. In my opinion,...
MAINE STATE
Kool AM

Top 10 Most Peculiar Items For Sale on Craigslist in Maine

People often sell things on Craigslist because it's easy and convenient, however, some of these items are so odd that I think maybe instead of being sold, they should store them away in a closet, forever. However, they are for sale and I wanted to show you the most unconventional...
MAINE STATE
Kool AM

Everything You Need To Know About The U V of Maine Haunted House

As the days get shorter and the weather gets cooler, we turn our attention toward the upcoming holidays... Especially Halloween!. Over the last few years, Central Maine has been blessed by a variety of Halloween events and attractions. Trunk-or-treats, Halloween parties, haunted trails, and haunted houses. Without a doubt, one...
MAINE STATE
Kool AM

Maine Photographer Wows Us With Horror Photo Shoot

Halloween is right around the corner. Maine has really leveled up its seasonal amazingness, and it is exciting to see all of the new decorations, entertainment, and costumes we have this year. I love when others are inspired to create amazing works of art based on the seasons and holidays.
MAINE STATE
Kool AM

13 Terrifying Haunts In Maine, New Hampshire, And Massachusetts

So, with Labor Day, and the majority of summer, in the rearview, it is time to start thinking about fall. Yes, summers in New England are a lot of fun, but there is a lot to look forward to this fall, too. Brewfests, cornfield mazes, apple picking, SO MUCH PUMPKIN SPICE, and a lot of Halloween-themed events and attractions.
MAINE STATE
Kool AM

How Will Hurricane Earl Affect Maine And New Hampshire?

Considering the Atlantic Hurricane Season gets kicked off in June, it really has been a very quiet season. Until the last few weeks, we have not really mentioned anything about hurricanes, or even tropical storms. However, in the last few days, we have been hearing about a few different storms....
MAINE STATE
Kool AM

Is Maine Lobster Fishing Endangering Our Sea-Life?

According to US News, some vendors in Maine are removing lobster from their menus. Why? Well, one conservation group says that fishing for lobster is putting rare whales at risk. As they say, the whales can suffer pain and even death by getting caught up in the fishing gear that...
MAINE STATE
Kool AM

A List Of You Think Your Maine Town is Known For

We asked all of you what your towns, "Claim to Fame" and "Nicknames" are and here is what you said! Is your town in this list?. The Most Unique Ways Outsiders Can Tell You Grew Up in Maine. Can you tell the difference between a Mainer and an out-of-stater? Here...
Kool AM

Hey Maine, Have You Ever Tried a Yellow Watermelon?

When Adam and Eve were chillin in that paradise garden spot back in the biblical days, naked and probably afraid, staring at the forbidden fruit, I wonder if yellow watermelon were on the menu?. If it was, maybe things would've been totally different. Who knows? What I do know is...
MAINE STATE
Kool AM

Missing Maine Family Reportedly Left To Start New Life

About two months after a Maine family failed to return after a camping trip, we finally have some answers... According to WMTW, earlier this summer, Nicholas Hansen, Jill Sidebotham and their 2-year-old daughter Lydia disappeared. They told friends and relatives that they were going on a camping trip in Franklin County, Maine, but they never returned.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ME
Kool AM

Shaw’s Announces Closure Of Another Maine Location

New England based grocery store chain Shaw's has announced its intent to close another of its Maine locations. According to News Center Maine, the chain will close its Scarborough supermarket. Currently, the plan is to discontinue pharmacy operations at the Scarborough location on September 21st. The rest of the store operations will cease around October 8th.
SCARBOROUGH, ME
Kool AM

Kool AM plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Augusta/Waterville, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://koolam.com

