Maine State

Big Country 96.9

Can You Recycle Your Pizza Boxes in Maine?

One of the most popular takeout food items in America is pizza. It serves as a time saver and a delicious alternative to preparing a home cooked meal. Not only that, it's readily available with tons of places across Maine to grab one and go. Pizza is almost exclusively served by restaurants in cardboard boxes. With Maine being a state that believes in recycling, a fair question has to be asked: can you recycle your pizza boxes in Maine?
MAINE STATE
Big Country 96.9

A Family Favorite: Celebrate Maine Apple Sunday At Your Local Orchard This Weekend

One of the coolest parts (aside from the weather) of living in New England, in my humble opinion, is being able to go apple picking in the fall. There's something so refreshing about being in an orchard, with the sweet smell of apples all around you. It was one of my favorite memories of when I was little, and I am so glad it's something my kids now look forward to each year.
MAINE STATE
Big Country 96.9

Woman Saved After Falling Into the Ocean at Acadia’s Thunder Hole

The crew of a Coast Guard vessel saved a Massachusetts woman who was swept into the sea near Acadia National Park's Thunder Hole. Sean Bonnage of the National Park Service confirmed for us that the 20-year-old woman from Royalston, Massachusetts was sitting on the rocks a few hundred yards south of Thunder Hole on Saturday when she was swept off a ledge and into the water. The woman managed to stay afloat until the United States Coast Guard could arrive at the scene. Rescuers located the victim about 400 yards off-shore and got her into the boat within 30 minutes of the time when she went into the water. The woman was transported to Mount Desert Island Hospital for evaluation.
ROYALSTON, MA
Big Country 96.9

The Most Popular Stephen King Movie In Each State

Maine's favorite Stephen King movie probably isn't a big surprise...or is IT?. Bangor's most famous native, Stephen King, is the author of more than seventy books, all of them worldwide bestsellers, and many as we all know, have been turned into successful and entertaining films and television shows. With the...
MAINE STATE
Big Country 96.9

How Will Hurricane Earl Affect Maine And New Hampshire?

Considering the Atlantic Hurricane Season gets kicked off in June, it really has been a very quiet season. Until the last few weeks, we have not really mentioned anything about hurricanes, or even tropical storms. However, in the last few days, we have been hearing about a few different storms....
MAINE STATE
Big Country 96.9

Walker Hayes’ Face Has Been Enshrined in a Tennessee Corn Maze

Walker Hayes is now the centerpiece of a massive corn maze in Tennessee, and with the world in a craze over corn, it couldn't be more on trend. Corn mazes are a fall tradition, just like pumpkin patches and haunted houses. Each year, the Honeysuckle Hill Farm in Tennessee designs a country music-themed maze, and this year — for their 20th anniversary — they opted for the "Fancy Like" singer's mug.
TENNESSEE STATE
Big Country 96.9

