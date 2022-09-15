ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

A New Budget Airline Is Promising Us $99 Flights to Europe

While companies making supersonic jets are promising four-hour flights between London and New York, the numbers show that most people are more concerned with ticket price than speed. Jet fuel is, according to the IATA, up by almost 150% from last year while the latest numbers from Adobe Analytics (ADBE)...
WASHINGTON, DC
PC Magazine

Save on Plane Tickets: How to Find Cheap Flights to Your Dream Destination

Flying is difficult these days, from flight delays and cancellations to exorbitant airfare prices. If you're looking to get your travel fix following the relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions, you have your work cut out for you. The budget flights from the peak of the pandemic are a thing of the past, but that doesn't mean there aren't ways to save money when planning that dream vacation. Here are a few tips that can help you find cheap airline tickets.
LIFESTYLE
CNBC

Three of the top 10 happiest travel destinations in the world are in the U.S.—here's what made the list

Club Med released its list of the top 10 happiest travel destinations in the world after compiling data from the 50 most visited tourist destinations. The survey measured the cities based on nine metrics: crime, safety, pollution, cost of domestic beers, outdoor activities, day trips, spa and wellness centers, LGBTQ friendly, and the overall happiness of the individual cities on a scale of 0-100.
LAS VEGAS, NV
tripsavvy.com

Japan Now Allows Individual Tourists to Enter—But There's a Catch

Traveling to Japan just got a little easier. Starting on Sept. 7, 2022, Japan now allows non-escorted travelers—as long as they book their trip through a travel agency. Japan has seen one of the most cautious reopenings. Borders were only just opened on June 10, 2022 for tourists booked into guided tours. While the country is loosening its current restrictions—including doing away with the mandatory pre-arrival COVID-19 testing for certain travelers—it’s not quite open season for travelers just yet.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Travel#To France#Covid#Cnn#French
TheStreet

A Major U.S. Airline Launches First Dubai Flight After Seven Years

Over the last six years, flying from the U.S. into Dubai was only possible with a non-U.S. airline. In 2016, United Airlines (UAL) cancelled its Washington Dulles-Dubai flight and pulled out of the Middle Eastern market altogether amid what it saw as unfair market encroachment from Emirates. American Airlines (AAL)...
LIFESTYLE
Time Out Global

Travel to Japan could soon become just a little bit easier

It feels like we’ve been waiting for Japan to open for a long, long time. After two years of being completely banned, toravellers are finally being allowed back into the country – albeit with a lot of restrictions. The country reopened in April to some overseas residents, business...
TRAVEL
FodorsTravel

The 10 Best New Restaurants in Paris

After two years of spinning its wheels, Paris dining has hit the ground running in a flurry of exciting new openings. Newcomers offer everything from over-the-top glamour to laid-back gourmandise. But no matter how stylish, elegant, or refreshingly casual, every chef on our list emphasizes the freshest seasonal produce—local, when possible—to be enjoyed with natural wines that respect the earth. Here’s our selection of 10 standout new restaurants worth traveling to France for.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
International Travel
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Time Out Global

Spain’s new high-speed train will link Barcelona and Madrid for just €18

Fans of European rail travel are having an absolute bonanza this week. Yesterday we reported on France’s new high-speed trains, which will zoom from Paris to the Riviera in four-and-a-half hours. And now there’s news from Spain too: a new high-speed train service that will link the country’s two greatest cities – Barcelona and Madrid – for the unbelievably low price of €18 (£16, €18).
TRAFFIC
AFP

King Charles to host world leaders as UK readies for queen's funeral

Britain was gearing up Sunday for the momentous state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II as King Charles III prepared to host world leaders and as mourners queued for the final 24 hours left to view her coffin. The influx of dignitaries -- along with that of hundreds of thousands of mourners from across Britain and around the world -- poses an extraordinary challenge for Britain's police.
U.K.
CNBC

These are the top 5 best cities in the world for millennial travelers

Holidu, a Germany-based travel search engine, released its 2022 generational travel index. The research looked at cities around the world to determine the best travel destinations for millennials. The index found that 71% of millennials use Instagram at least once a week and base their trips around the city's food...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Flights disrupted as French air traffic controllers walk out

Many domestic and some international flights were canceled in France Friday as air traffic controllers went on a national strike over pay and recruitment issues. French civil aviation authority DGAC warned that domestic traffic would be “severely disrupted” with many flights canceled and other experiencing long delays. Travelers have been advised to postpone their trip if possible.Air France said it has canceled 55% of its short- and medium-haul flights and 10% of its long-haul flights. The company could not rule out further delays and last-minute cancellations, it said in a statement. Other companies operating in France, including Ryanair, Easyjet and Volotea, have also canceled flights.France's main union of air traffic controllers, the SNCTA, called the one-day strike to demand higher pay amid soaring inflation and demanding more staff to be hired in the coming years.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
UPI News

More than 1,000 flights cancelled in France due to strikes

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- More than 1,000 flights in France were cancelled Friday, as air traffic controllers went on a one-day strike to demand higher wages. The strikes come after months of negotiations over wages and recruitment plans. The air traffic control union, SNCTA, said in a statement that the lack of pay increases was unjustifiable. Workers began their strike at 6 a.m. Friday and are expected to remain out for 24 hours.
WORLD
moneytalksnews.com

6 Ways to Get Military Travel Discounts

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. Soldiers spend years putting others before them, serving their country and often living miles away from their families. They wake up early, complete grueling drills in the heat and may even be deployed to an active combat zone. Then there...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy