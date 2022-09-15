Read full article on original website
Related
A New Budget Airline Is Promising Us $99 Flights to Europe
While companies making supersonic jets are promising four-hour flights between London and New York, the numbers show that most people are more concerned with ticket price than speed. Jet fuel is, according to the IATA, up by almost 150% from last year while the latest numbers from Adobe Analytics (ADBE)...
PC Magazine
Save on Plane Tickets: How to Find Cheap Flights to Your Dream Destination
Flying is difficult these days, from flight delays and cancellations to exorbitant airfare prices. If you're looking to get your travel fix following the relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions, you have your work cut out for you. The budget flights from the peak of the pandemic are a thing of the past, but that doesn't mean there aren't ways to save money when planning that dream vacation. Here are a few tips that can help you find cheap airline tickets.
CNBC
Three of the top 10 happiest travel destinations in the world are in the U.S.—here's what made the list
Club Med released its list of the top 10 happiest travel destinations in the world after compiling data from the 50 most visited tourist destinations. The survey measured the cities based on nine metrics: crime, safety, pollution, cost of domestic beers, outdoor activities, day trips, spa and wellness centers, LGBTQ friendly, and the overall happiness of the individual cities on a scale of 0-100.
tripsavvy.com
Japan Now Allows Individual Tourists to Enter—But There's a Catch
Traveling to Japan just got a little easier. Starting on Sept. 7, 2022, Japan now allows non-escorted travelers—as long as they book their trip through a travel agency. Japan has seen one of the most cautious reopenings. Borders were only just opened on June 10, 2022 for tourists booked into guided tours. While the country is loosening its current restrictions—including doing away with the mandatory pre-arrival COVID-19 testing for certain travelers—it’s not quite open season for travelers just yet.
A Major U.S. Airline Launches First Dubai Flight After Seven Years
Over the last six years, flying from the U.S. into Dubai was only possible with a non-U.S. airline. In 2016, United Airlines (UAL) cancelled its Washington Dulles-Dubai flight and pulled out of the Middle Eastern market altogether amid what it saw as unfair market encroachment from Emirates. American Airlines (AAL)...
Time Out Global
Travel to Japan could soon become just a little bit easier
It feels like we’ve been waiting for Japan to open for a long, long time. After two years of being completely banned, toravellers are finally being allowed back into the country – albeit with a lot of restrictions. The country reopened in April to some overseas residents, business...
Spain holiday blow as strict Covid rules to be in place until at least November
BRITS with holidays booked for Spain this year have been warned that Covid rules will remain in place until at least November. Spain is one of the few European holiday destinations which still requires Brits to be fully vaccinated or have a Covid test to enter. This means having both...
FodorsTravel
The 10 Best New Restaurants in Paris
After two years of spinning its wheels, Paris dining has hit the ground running in a flurry of exciting new openings. Newcomers offer everything from over-the-top glamour to laid-back gourmandise. But no matter how stylish, elegant, or refreshingly casual, every chef on our list emphasizes the freshest seasonal produce—local, when possible—to be enjoyed with natural wines that respect the earth. Here’s our selection of 10 standout new restaurants worth traveling to France for.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Time Out Global
Spain’s new high-speed train will link Barcelona and Madrid for just €18
Fans of European rail travel are having an absolute bonanza this week. Yesterday we reported on France’s new high-speed trains, which will zoom from Paris to the Riviera in four-and-a-half hours. And now there’s news from Spain too: a new high-speed train service that will link the country’s two greatest cities – Barcelona and Madrid – for the unbelievably low price of €18 (£16, €18).
King Charles to host world leaders as UK readies for queen's funeral
Britain was gearing up Sunday for the momentous state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II as King Charles III prepared to host world leaders and as mourners queued for the final 24 hours left to view her coffin. The influx of dignitaries -- along with that of hundreds of thousands of mourners from across Britain and around the world -- poses an extraordinary challenge for Britain's police.
U.K.・
CNBC
These are the top 5 best cities in the world for millennial travelers
Holidu, a Germany-based travel search engine, released its 2022 generational travel index. The research looked at cities around the world to determine the best travel destinations for millennials. The index found that 71% of millennials use Instagram at least once a week and base their trips around the city's food...
Flights disrupted as French air traffic controllers walk out
Many domestic and some international flights were canceled in France Friday as air traffic controllers went on a national strike over pay and recruitment issues. French civil aviation authority DGAC warned that domestic traffic would be “severely disrupted” with many flights canceled and other experiencing long delays. Travelers have been advised to postpone their trip if possible.Air France said it has canceled 55% of its short- and medium-haul flights and 10% of its long-haul flights. The company could not rule out further delays and last-minute cancellations, it said in a statement. Other companies operating in France, including Ryanair, Easyjet and Volotea, have also canceled flights.France's main union of air traffic controllers, the SNCTA, called the one-day strike to demand higher pay amid soaring inflation and demanding more staff to be hired in the coming years.
Luxury Travel: What a Million-Dollar Vacation Looks Like
Imagine planning a vacation with a $1 million budget. While for some of us, this will remain a dream, it's still fun to know what you could get for that kind of money when booking travel,...
More than 1,000 flights cancelled in France due to strikes
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- More than 1,000 flights in France were cancelled Friday, as air traffic controllers went on a one-day strike to demand higher wages. The strikes come after months of negotiations over wages and recruitment plans. The air traffic control union, SNCTA, said in a statement that the lack of pay increases was unjustifiable. Workers began their strike at 6 a.m. Friday and are expected to remain out for 24 hours.
moneytalksnews.com
6 Ways to Get Military Travel Discounts
Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. Soldiers spend years putting others before them, serving their country and often living miles away from their families. They wake up early, complete grueling drills in the heat and may even be deployed to an active combat zone. Then there...
